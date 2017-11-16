Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PICTURES of #Mugabe meeting #Chiwenga

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, two cabinet ministers and the head of the military met South African envoys on Thursday in his office, a day after the military seized power.

Latest images from Harare: President Mugabe meets ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, Father Fidelis Mukonori and South African envoys at State House this afternoon.

Photos on the Herald’s website showed Mugabe, General Constantino Chiwenga, Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi and State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi speaking with South African officials alongside Catholic priest Fidelis Mukonori.

The South African officials in the photos included Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Bongani Bongo.

Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai said on Thursday President Robert Mugabe should resign in the interest of the country after the military seized power.

Mugabe is insisting he remains Zimbabwe’s only legitimate ruler and has balked at mediation by a Catholic priest to allow the 93-year-old former guerrilla a graceful exit after a military coup, sources said on Thursday.

“In the interest of the people, Mr. Robert Mugabe must resign and step down immediately,” Tsvangirai, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, told a news conference, reading from a statement. Reuters

  • Uku Chiwenga hadzina hadzo kukama musoro. Kuenda dzisingato gayi hadzo.

  • Chiwenga igamba chairo

  • ngaafambe fambe mudhara uyi

  • # support our military

  • So zvanziiii

  • Mugabe is the military.Which military seized power,when and where??Stop peddling falsehoods.As long tichiti kwaenda nemhepo ndokwataenda we will never get rid of hwutongi hwehudzvanyiriri.Mugabe ndiye anga atotuma military

  • Mxxxxxxxxxxm madala is hiding his fucken secrets why he dont want to fuckoff once

  • If the Film industry is to ever make more money they should make a film based on true events of this Millitary Intervention…The BBC News Presenter yesterday even failed to describe whther its a coup or not…one thing i know is Zimbabweans have a unique way of doing things…titoribhoo takadaro

    • very soon varipo vachatoita cash nemaFilm ezvaitika muZim. Based on true strory kind of a film….

    • Ya tru Documentary films are lovely to watch…

  • Face yaGeneral iyo ndinoda serious yainayo.

  • Kkkkkkkkkkkkk

  • Zvanziii manje

  • Phiri muri tsoko sure, kupusa chii?

  • Once they eat ice cream or laced tea, end of deal

  • Why is SADC is behind mugabe?

  • Thumbs up for the braveness Gen Chiwenga and his TEAM you removed Zimbabwean from the Jaws of the Sharks hats off guys new era it must be a holiday. Change the defense force day

  • MY APPEAL TO CHIWENGA

    To the army. Things NOT to do in the name of Zimbabweans:
    – do not kill in the name of anyone. Casuals should be purely on defence
    – do not be the police 👮and the court processes at the same time
    – treat those that are now under your custody in the barracks with human dignity.

    This will be a head start to earn your respect.

    NOT THE VENGEFUL PATH

    I am not for the coup that’s the difference we all have to accept between those that are FOR and those that are AGAINST
    In this difference let’s freshen up Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 and be a nation of purpose and positivity
    The human way to start it is to avoid taking lives in seek of revenge.

    TO ED et al

    It is no secrete you are the army chosen man of the job of president of cause I can not say so for the population as this is measured through democratic voting Hope this democratic avenue will revisit us not long

    Here is my humble citizen advice. Refuse any killings that could possibly be done on your name

    🙏🏿FRESH RAINBOW🌈START🇿🇼🙏🏿

