PICTURES of #Mugabe meeting #Chiwenga

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, two cabinet ministers and the head of the military met South African envoys on Thursday in his office, a day after the military seized power.

Photos on the Herald’s website showed Mugabe, General Constantino Chiwenga, Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi and State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi speaking with South African officials alongside Catholic priest Fidelis Mukonori.

The South African officials in the photos included Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and State Security Minister Bongani Bongo.

Zimbabwe opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai said on Thursday President Robert Mugabe should resign in the interest of the country after the military seized power.

Mugabe is insisting he remains Zimbabwe’s only legitimate ruler and has balked at mediation by a Catholic priest to allow the 93-year-old former guerrilla a graceful exit after a military coup, sources said on Thursday.

“In the interest of the people, Mr. Robert Mugabe must resign and step down immediately,” Tsvangirai, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, told a news conference, reading from a statement. Reuters