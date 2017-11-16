Opposition parties call for transitional govt

Reacting to the military intervention in civilian politics yesterday, opposition parties canvassed by the Daily News said they want to be part of a transitional arrangement involving other stakeholders in the country’s body politic.

“We believe in democratisation of Zimbabwe. We want to see a democratic and peaceful country. As Zimbabweans, we should come together, we should know that we are one people, we must be united.

We should build our country so that we can have a functioning economy. We don’t want violence, we want a peaceful nation, and anyone who believes in the democratic agenda is our friend,” said Obert Gutu, spokesperson of the MDC led by Morgan Tsvangirai.

“We want the Robert Mugabe regime to end like yesterday and come together as people of Zimbabwe. We want to restore the Zimbabwe we want; we want to restore the rule of law in our country.”

Jacob Mafume, the People’s Democratic Party, spokesperson said they had long called for a transitional authority but people were slow in buying into the idea.

“We need an authority to manage this situation and restore human security as the Constitution states. There is need for human rights of the citizens to be observed at all times.

As for the internal Zanu PF fights, they know how they brought each other in and our interest is to avoid a reversal of democracy but move forward as a nation,” said Mafume.

Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) president, Blessing Kasiyamhuru, believes events unfolding in the country were a positive outcome that should be celebrated as they create a fair playing field for those contesting the 2018 elections.

“It is game on now and we hope this development will pave way for free and transparent elections, which are non-violent,” said Kasiyamhuru.

“While we applaud the work done by the war veterans and those before us, we urge them to pass on the baton and let a new generation of leaders take over. We hope in doing what they did, the army was clearing the playfield for all peace-loving Zimbabweans.

“It is our hope as ZIPP that this whole episode will be bloodless and we pray for peace as we move to restore democracy and self-rule in Zimbabwe,” said Kasiyamhuru.

The Coalition of Democrats (Code) said the army must tell people the way forward.

Code spokesperson Mjobisa Noko said people were uncertain with the current state of affairs, and the army must inform the public about their plans and what they think must be done to form a democratically-elected government.

“They must respect the Constitution in this process. We want all stakeholders to come together and map the way forward so that we can find a way that can lead to free and fair elections,” he said.

Former deputy Prime Minister Arthur Mutambara said Mugabe had gotten a taste of his own medicine.

“When you close all avenues for change in your party and country; when you rig elections persistently; when you violate the Constitution with impunity; when you arrogantly seek to establish a family political dynasty; when you enrich yourself and your family and impoverish the majority; when you ruin the economy and destroy the country; when you think at 93 (after misruling a nation for 37 years), you are the only answer to political leadership — this is what you get!! What is happening in Zimbabwe is what you get. It is a case of the chickens coming home to roost.

“Yes, what is developing in Zimbabwe is not the best of circumstances and it is not within the Constitution, but can it be any worse than what was obtaining in Zimbabwe as described above?

Can anyone or any institution destroy the country more than what Mugabe has already done? What Constitutional order is there to preserve? Weren’t the shenanigans in 2008 tantamount to a coup?

When you rig elections are you not carrying out a coup? So what’s new? Are the starving and suffering people of Zimbabwe expected to feel sorry for Mugabe and his dynasty? Certainly not.

“What is important now is to answer the question: ‘How do we collectively work together to reconstruct our country from the ashes that Mugabe has bequeathed us.’ It is time for thorough reflection, national leadership, vision and strategy.”

South Africa’s Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane said Mugabe must step down and allow a free and fair election.

“We therefore call for fresh elections to be held in Zimbabwe as soon as practically possible, and for Mugabe to immediately resign as president of Zimbabwe. This will allow the people of Zimbabwe to choose a new direction for their country and to free themselves from the tyrannical reign of Mugabe and his Zanu PF.”

“True democracy is adhering to the will of the people, not the internal politics and arrangements of liberation movements. In addition to this, we call on the minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, to provide our country with an urgent briefing on the nature and extent of the crisis in Zimbabwe, including what action our government will take.

“South Africa cannot continue with its ‘quiet diplomacy’ while the people of Zimbabwe suffer. We must engage with the goal of finding a solution which does not open the door for another dictator to take the reins.”

He blamed the South African government for failing to stand up for democracy in Zimbabwe.

“While the involvement of the military in politics is never to be celebrated, it must be noted that the original sin in the sad collapse of Zimbabwe was the South African government’s failure, under President (Thabo) Mbeki, to stand up for democracy and enforce the results of the 2008 election.

“Allowing Mugabe to remain in office even after losing an election clearly sowed the seeds for what we are seeing today.

“As chairperson of the Southern African Platform for Democratic Change, I have engaged with the opposition in Zimbabwe on a number of occasions, and it is clear that the only way forward is for free and fair elections to be held as soon as possible.

“The Democratic Alliance (DA) stands firm in our commitment to the advancement of vibrant, competitive, multiparty democracy, the rule of law, and the entrenchment of human rights and free speech across Africa.

“History has taught us that failed liberation movements cannot and will not self-correct. The solution has to come from outside these movements.” Daily News