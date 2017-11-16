Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

#Mugabe resists army pressure to quit

48,420 59

By MacDonald Dzirutwe | Reuters |

President Robert Mugabe is insisting he remains Zimbabwe’s only legitimate ruler and is refusing to quit after a military coup, but pressure is mounting on the 93-year-old former guerrilla to accept offers of a graceful exit, sources said on Thursday.

Latest images from Harare: President Mugabe meets ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, Father Fidelis Mukonori and South African envoys at State House this afternoon.
Latest images from Harare: President Mugabe meets ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, Father Fidelis Mukonori and South African envoys at State House this afternoon.
Latest images from Harare: President Mugabe meets ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, Father Fidelis Mukonori and South African envoys at State House this afternoon.
Latest images from Harare: President Mugabe meets ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, Father Fidelis Mukonori and South African envoys at State House this afternoon.
Latest images from Harare: President Mugabe meets ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, Father Fidelis Mukonori and South African envoys at State House this afternoon.
Latest images from Harare: President Mugabe meets ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, Father Fidelis Mukonori and South African envoys at State House this afternoon.
Latest images from Harare: President Mugabe meets ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, Father Fidelis Mukonori and South African envoys at State House this afternoon.

A political source who spoke to senior allies holed up with Mugabe and his wife, Grace, in his lavish “Blue Roof” Harare compound said Mugabe had no plans to resign voluntarily ahead of elections scheduled for next year.

“It’s a sort of stand-off, a stalemate,” the source said. “They are insisting the president must finish his term.”

The army’s takeover signalled the collapse in less than 36 hours of the security, intelligence and patronage networks that sustained Mugabe through 37 years in power and built him into the “Grand Old Man” of African politics.

A priest mediating between Mugabe and the generals, who seized power on Wednesday in what they called a targeted operation against “criminals” in Mugabe’s entourage, has made little headway, a senior political source told Reuters.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai called for Mugabe’s departure “in the interest of the people”. In a statement read to reporters, Tsvangirai pointedly referred to him as “Mr Robert Mugabe”, not President.

The army appears to want Mugabe, who has ruled Zimbabwe since independence in 1980, to go quietly and allow a smooth and bloodless transition to Emmerson Mnangagwa, the vice president Mugabe sacked last week triggering the political crisis. 

The main goal of the generals is to prevent Mugabe from handing power to his wife Grace, 41 years his junior, who has built a following among the ruling party’s youth wing and appeared on the cusp of power after Mnangagwa was pushed out.

The last of Africa’s state founders from the heyday of the struggle against European colonisation still in power, Mugabe is still seen by many Africans as a liberation hero. But he is reviled in the West as a despot whose disastrous handling of the economy and willingness to resort to violence to maintain power pauperised one of Africa’s most promising states.

Once a regional bread-basket, Zimbabwe saw its economy collapse in the wake of the seizure of white-owned farms in the early 2000s, followed by runaway money-printing that catapaulted inflation to 500 billion percent in 2008.

Millions, from highly skilled bankers to semi-literate farmers, emigrated, mostly to neighbouring South Africa, where an estimated 3 million still live.

After a brief revival under a 2009-13 power-sharing government, when Mugabe was forced to work with the opposition, the economy has once again cratered, with dollars scarce, inflation surging, imports running out and queues outside banks.

DOORS BLOWN OFF

A fighter, both literally and figuratively during a political career that included several assassination attempts, Mugabe now appears to have reached the end of the road.

With the army camped on his front door and the police – once seen as a bastion of support – showing no signs of resistance, force is not an option. Similarly, he has no popular backing in Harare, where he is widely loathed, and his influence in the ruling ZANU-PF party is evaporating.

ZANU-PF youth leader Kudzai Chipanga, a vocal Mugabe supporter, publicly apologised for opposing the army after being marched by soldiers into the state television headquarters to read out a statement, sources at the broadcaster said.

He was then taken back to the army’s main KGVI (pronounced KG Six) barracks in Harare, where Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo is also being held, an army source said.

Video footage obtained by Reuters from the houses of two key allies of Grace Mugabe – cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere – indicated that the army was also prepared to use force if necessary.

Moyo’s front door was blown open with explosives, scattering glass across the entrance hall, while the inside walls of Kasukuwere’s house were pocked with bullet holes.

The pair managed to escape on the evening of the coup and make it to Mugabe’s compound, where they remain under effective house arrest, one political source said.

Zimbabwean intelligence reports seen by Reuters suggest Mugabe’s exit was in the planning for more than a year.

Mnangagwa, a former security chief and life-long Mugabe confidant known as “The Crocodile”, is the key player.

According to the files and political sources in Zimbabwe and South Africa, once Mugabe’s resignation is secured Mnangagwa would take over as president of an interim unity government that will seek to stabilise the imploding economy.

Fuelling speculation that this plan might be rolling into action, 65-year-old Tsvangirai, who has been receiving cancer treatment in Britain and South Africa, returned to Harare late on Wednesday.

“SOLID HANDS”

Ex-finance minister Tendai Biti added to that speculation, telling Reuters he would be happy to work in a post-coup administration as long as Tsvangirai was also on board.

“If Morgan says he’s in, I‘m in,” said Biti, who earned international respect during his time as finance minister in the 2009-13 government. “The country needs a solid pair of hands so one might not have a choice.”

South Africa said Mugabe had told President Jacob Zuma by telephone on Wednesday that he was confined to his home but was otherwise fine. The military said it was keeping him and his family, including Grace, safe.

Despite admiration for Mugabe among older African leaders, there is little public affection for 52-year-old Grace, an ex-government typist who began an affair with Mugabe in the early 1990s while his first wife Sally was dying of kidney failure.

Dubbed “DisGrace” or “Gucci Grace” on account of her reputed love of shopping, she enjoyed a meteoric rise through the ranks of ZANU-PF in the last two years, culminating in Mnangagwa’s removal. Zimbabweans, including the Mnangagwa camp and the military, interpreted the vice president’s ouster as a move to clear the way for her to succeed her husband.

In contrast to the high political drama unfolding behind closed doors, the streets of the capital remained calm, with people going about their daily business, albeit under the watch of soldiers on armoured vehicles at strategic locations. 

You might also like More from author

  • Ma1

  • Takatadzei vakomana

  • Pull the trigger

  • Uyu ane nharo uyu

  • Is this guy really mad or he has turned into a psychopath

  • Why is he being given a choice kanti right now he has lost his rights mhani

  • Take that thing lock it away / and let’s carry on with life

  • what a dud

  • kill him

  • You cant kill a dead man guys seriously you dont want blood of a dead msn on your hands

  • Hurukuro pakadai hatichada,mabara chete

    • anoda kunyengererwa kuti zvidii torture munhu

  • kana aramba chumubvisa nechisimba coz haadi kutaurirana

  • The military had played their part, i think civilians need to hold a massive match in solidarity with military to force this goblin to go, otherwise the goblin might seek outside help, and soon we will be doomed.

    • I think communication should be there first between Civilians and the Army otherwise there will be confusion zvikazoita zvimwe

    • Thats true, there should be a proper coordinated match, right now it looks like it’s a military invasion, therefore, a strong msg from civilian authority should be seen as a force to legitimise resignation of the president

    • what outside help do you think he can get maybe

    • E.g. outside help might come from SADC, AU, I also heard another detector from Uganda had condemned military take over. You can’t predict the situation, especially these ditectors

    • E.g. outside help might come from SADC, AU, I also heard another detector from Uganda had condemned military take over. You can’t predict the situation, especially these ditectors

  • If they leave him there, they would be removed one by one.

  • Nonsense why negotiate with a self centred dictator ? Just waste the mother fucker

  • Why cant they leave him under House arrest otonga makonzo ne vana vake voisa umwe president otonga nyika simple

  • He is Power Drunk. Time to Impeach him.

  • guys kune zvinonetsa kuuraya musango umu
    kamba
    muramba
    katsi nehure moyo yemhuka idzi ma1 haife zvekumhanya ndomoyo une Mujuru uyu

  • Take out his spectacles n give him a strong slap he will resign.😟

  • I thought a coup was meant to forcefully remove someone who doesn’t want to step down instead of asking him to

  • There are things each of us should understand.
    1. Mugabe is not the type who will easily take to the humiliation of conceding a mistake,in all the years he has been President when do you remember him saying I’ve made a mistake.
    2. Mugabe now has the support of SADC who are shouting the evils of military coups,he has a negotiating upper hand.
    3. He no longer had much to loose so he is throwing everything into this gamble. They can’t kill him,they will stand to be condoned by the silly AU and SADC,and who would want to kill an old man like him,someone who is as good as dead.
    4. The Military are too hesitant and they arebtrying to protect the diplomacy of their claim that they have not effected a coup,any drastic action on their part will mean they will have officially couped.

  • This is pure idiocy… Force him to retire so that we move to another level…we can’t remains with this impasse. Then the army should just lock him down .. The Military should finish what they started…..or maybe we celebrated too soon. …but why is he still clinching to power he can’t utilise? His age is a liability. Is he holding the country hostage?

  • To those in the know is it not possible for parliament to pass a vote of no confidence or maybe impeachment ?

  • He is embarrassed and can not believe what has just happened, SADC wants to legitimise this government. Because they know that all the wheeling and dealing will be open to scrutiny and actually,Zimbabweans need to seize the moment and break the camels back…. Do whatever it takes!

  • Lock him up till he understand that criminals surrender all the loot and any sympathiser local and foreign should understand mugabe messed up to the point of making every zimbo suffer economically and u sympathisers were benefiting : let it be on earth as it is in heaven : if u live lavishly at the expense of the innocent u wil face the conseuences : a claim that he was annoited whn we suffer it does nt hold water: we are a xian country and the army are saynig return wha belongs to the state u failed after we helped u: things a bad economically and socially it has affected our cultur has been eroded just because of one person : noone came to advise him

  • Ndivo vakamujaidza. Ikozvino kava kufunga kuti kamambo, nxaa

  • By hook or whatever means possible we demand our freedom. Its now or never

  • Uchaenda chete be it now or anyhow u are motal their comes a time u are going to surrender

  • Uchaenda chete be it now or anyhow u are motal their comes a time u are going to surrender

  • Hang the fucking bastard.

  • Hang the fucking bastard.

  • Is this a joke?? We want that magogo gone now!!

  • Is this a joke?? We want that magogo gone now!!

  • The army will never listen to that otherwise they will be gambling with their lives with someone who is not trustworthy

  • The army will never listen to that otherwise they will be gambling with their lives with someone who is not trustworthy

  • Sources said yesterday that in the event that Mugabe refused to officially surrender power to Mnangagwa, the army was working on a plan under which Parliament would be called to pass a vote of no confidence on the President.
    Alternatively, they were contemplating a move under which they would move to impeach him for undermining the Constitution.
    The two options would have grave consequences for Mugabe, who was, however expected to accept a “smooth handover of power to ED (Mnangagwa)”, said the source, a senior member of the country’s State security establishment.

    • Why there are saying mnangagwa mugabe has got his choice to choose .then those want the cogress is around the corner .people they choose their candidate .there are so many people who can rule the country not only mnangagwa

  • Sources said yesterday that in the event that Mugabe refused to officially surrender power to Mnangagwa, the army was working on a plan under which Parliament would be called to pass a vote of no confidence on the President.
    Alternatively, they were contemplating a move under which they would move to impeach him for undermining the Constitution.
    The two options would have grave consequences for Mugabe, who was, however expected to accept a “smooth handover of power to ED (Mnangagwa)”, said the source, a senior member of the country’s State security establishment.

  • what was Mugabe’s staying

  • the best way is to simply strip him off the protection he has the bodyguards n staff then leave him all alone in the first street or Robert M road then see if he will last five mins & no one will blame the army for doing anything mos

  • They should take his cell phone away

  • Military must just announce the truth publicly,”Mugabe has been losing elections since 2000 & it was us the junta who were keeping him on this seat. We never rigged but refused to let him go.” Publicly tell AU & Sadc.

  • Military must just announce the truth publicly,”Mugabe has been losing elections since 2000 & it was us the junta who were keeping him on this seat. We never rigged but refused to let him go.” Publicly tell AU & Sadc.

  • This shows it’s Mugabe & the ZNA vs The People. Period.

  • This shows it’s Mugabe & the ZNA vs The People. Period.

  • General Chiwenga don’t ever make a mistake of leaving him to continue as the president of Zimbabwe. For your security push him out of the ship and you will be safe. Any resistance from his side, the military should continue in control.

  • Can we call prison veterans war veterans . Of means patriotic front.those who were in the bush fighting the whitemens colonial oppression ate the War Veterans

  • Pamberi na President Mugabe

  • mazimba hucool takanyanya tinomirira vamwe kuti vatiitire.In other words KUTYA

  • Keep on pressing

  • It’s when push turns to shove

  • Your journalism z so confusing Nehanda. Dd he accept or he refused to resign? Yes or No.

error: Content is protected !!