Mnangagwa ‘has been planning a post-Mugabe vision for more than a year’ – report

Zimbabwe’s ex-deputy president Emmerson Mnangagwa has been mapping out a post-Robert Mugabe vision with the military and opposition for more than a year, intelligence reports say, according to Reuters.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is flanked by his then deputy Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa
The return of President Mugabe’s long-time critic, Morgan Tsvangirai in the country from South Africa on Wednesday has “fuelled speculation that the plan might be rolling into action”, the report said.

Reports on Thursday indicated that Mnangagwa was believed to be “planning a transitional government which will include the opposition”.

“Mnangagwa is expected to form a transitional government that would rule for five years, after which the country would hold elections,” a Financial Gazzette report said, quoting “highly placed sources”.

“His [Mnangagwa’s] mandate, according to the military plan, would include restoring the rule of law and stabilise the economy.”

Mugabe has been given an opportunity to negotiate an exit that included state protection together with his family, the report said.

Political tensions within Zanu-PF exploded after Mugabe fired Mnangagwa last week. It followed numerous attack of Mnangagwa by the first lady who was said to be eyeing the presidency ahead of the Zanu-PF congress in December. News24.com

