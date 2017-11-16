Goods train derails in Mutare

A Harare-bound goods train has derailed in Mutare.

Eyewitnesses said the train went off the rails at around 2 o’clock on Tuesday afternoon in the area between Chikanga Phase 2 and Sakubva Devonhare.

The goods train was carrying an assortment of cargo in 12 loaded containers, when seven of the wagons went off the rails.

NRZ Spokesperson, Mr Nyasha Maravanyika said preliminary investigations show that the derailment occurred on the main line linking Mutare to Harare and repair works are expected to be completed this Friday.

About 250 meters of rail have been damaged.

Despite the apparent danger, many of those at the scene of the derailment could be seen scavenging for wheat under the train as well as on the sides of the railway track.

For others, it was a chance to take selfies as well as to take a look at what the rest of the train’s cargo looks like. ZBC