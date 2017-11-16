DeMbare ease into second spot

By Ricky Zililo



Bulawayo City ……………………..0

Dynamos ………………………..(1) 2

FORMER champions Dynamos kept their title hopes alive by moving a place up the ladder into second position after sinking Bulawayo City into relegation waters.

Dynamos took their points tally to 64 with two games remaining and they trail log leaders FC Platinum, who edged Tsholotsho FC 1-0, by two points.

Ngezi Platinum Stars, who went into yesterday’s match occupying top position, are now third on the table, tied on 64 points with Dynamos, who enjoy a superior goal difference.

Ocean Mushure’s trademark free-kick in the 31st minute powered Dynamos into the lead at Barbourfields yesterday.

The Harare giants put the game to bed 26 seconds into the second half through Quality Kangadze, who connected a Mushure cross from the left to send DeMbare’s supporters into a frenzy.

Dynamos’ first goal came after City captain Zibusiso Sibanda fouled slippery winger Cleopas Kapupurika, who was a nuisance to the home team’s defenders, especially Zephaniah Ngodzo, who struggled to contain the pint sized winger.

Skipper Mushure took the free-kick and curled the ball beyond the reach of City goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda. Ndodana had earlier denied Kangadze a goal in a one-on-one situation after the stocky Dynamos striker had been set through by Kapupurika in the eighth minute.

City’s attacking midfielder Ishmael Wadi and defender Nyasha Mukumbi saw their headers going wide after getting to the end of Sipho Ndlovu’s crosses.

Ndlovu held his head in disbelief when his header crashed onto the crossbar in the 44th minute with Dynamos’ goalkeeper Tonderai Mateaunga cleanly beaten.

And then DeMbare secured maximum points within a minute of the second half through Kangadze.

“It was a hard fought victory for us against a strong Bulawayo City side. We managed to convert our chances and came out with maximum points.

Coming into this game, we sat down as a team and after reviewing the two games that we played against Bulawayo City, we knew what was ahead of us,” said Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa.

“What is clear is that we’re not in control of the title destination and the position we’re in requires us to keep working hard and fighting to the last whistle of the season,” Mutasa said.

Dynamos face Bantu Rovers in their next assignment and cap the season with a home tie against Chicken Inn, whose title hopes went up in flames yesterday when they drew 2-2 against Ngezi.

Mandla Mpofu, Bulawayo City’s coach, whose side slid into the relegation waters after being leapfrogged by Shabanie Mine, clearly felt the heat and believes they can survive the chop.

“We controlled the game for the better part of the first half and I feel we were unfortunate to come out empty handed.

Even after conceding, we showed hunger and I think if we take today’s performance to our next games, we will survive. We really need to fight and push for the six points at stake,” said Mpofu.

Bulawayo City’s next game is against CAPS United in Harare and they end the season in Bulawayo against Bantu Rovers.

Teams:

Bulawayo City: Ndodana Sibanda, Morris Kadzola, Zephaniah Ngodzo, Nyasha Mukumbi, Zibusiso Sibanda, Rainsome Pavari, Sipho Ndlovu, Innocent Kutsanzira (Bhekimpilo Ncube, 89th minute), Trevor Ndlovu (Mkhululi Moyo, 65th minute), Newman Sianchali (Clive Rupiya, 61st minute), Ishmael Wadi

Dynamos: Tonderai Mateyaunga, Peace Makaha, Romario Matova (Tawanda Macheke, 83rd minute), Marshal Machazane, Godfrey Mukambi, Tichaona Chipunza, Obey Mwerahari (Gift Saunyama, 68th minute), Cleopas Kapupurika (Valentine Ndaba, 89th minute), Masimba Mambare, Quality Kangadze, Ocean Mushure. The Herald