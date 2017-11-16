Chipanga apologises to military on state TV

The head of the youth wing of Zimbabwe’s ruling party on Wednesday publicly apologised on state television to the military, which has seized power saying it aims to isolate “criminals” in President Robert Mugabe’s entourage.

Kudzai Chipanga, whose powerful ZANU-PF youth wing has been a strong supporter of Mugabe and his wife Grace, said he had voluntarily given his statement apologising for denigrating defence forces chief General Constantino Chiwenga.

It was an abrupt about-face for Chipanga, who on Tuesday accused the army chief of subverting the constitution. ”Defending the revolution and our leader and president is an ideal we live for and if need be it is a principle we are prepared to die for,” Chipanga had said at the party’s headquarters in Harare.

“Public apology to the ZDF Commander General Constantino Guvheya Chiwenga, ZNA Commander Lieutenant General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshall Perrence Shiri, the entire ZDF and the generality of Zimbabweans about the statement I made yesterday.

“I was ill-advised to read a document that was handed over to me by one Rodney Dangarembizi at around 8.30.am yesterday. As a leader of the Zanu PF Youth League, I have since reflected and I personally admitted that I erred together with my entire executive to denigrate your highest office.

“We are still young and make mistakes and we have learnt a lot from this mistake. I have not been persuaded to offer myself to the state media but I have personally reflected and realised my mistake, thank you,” said Cde Chipanga. Reuters/ZBC News