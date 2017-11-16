Army takes over key institutions

Key buildings and institutions that were being managed by the army include Parliament Building, the Zanu PF headquarters, Munhumutapa Building and the surrounding buildings as well as Police Support Unit Depot and the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Holdings (ZBC).

Armoured vehicles and armed soldiers were a common feature in the city restricting pedestrians and motorists from using certain routes.

At Zanu PF headquarters, armed soldiers were at the gate while others were walking up and downoutside the building.

At the same time another team with tankers was blocking off Nelson Mandela Road between Sam Nujoma (Second Street) and Simon Muzenda (Fourth Street) where Parliament is located, blocking off any traffic from using the road.

At Parliament, members of the police force were seen sitting in a straight line in the car park. Parliament workers were also grouped at the car park at the start of business.

However, the Parliament road as well as other roads including Samora Machel Avenue, between Sam Nujoma and Simon Muzenda streets, were opened in the afternoon just before 1pm, allowing the movement of traffic.

The army also maintained their presence at President Robert Mugabe’s Muhumutapa offices and surrounding buildings which include the High Court, Constitutional Court and the New Government Complex.

Army trucks could be seen making rounds in and around the capital.

The trucks were also seen along Crowhill and Carrick Creagh, close to the Mugabe’s blue roof residence.

At the national broadcaster, ZBC, the soldiers took over the highlands station in the wee hours of yesterday announcing their move and intentions.

The better part of yesterday also saw the national broadcaster, beaming fewer programmes and Chimurenga music songs. Soldiers also maintained their presence at the premises.

At the Zimbabwe republic Police Support Unit depot in Harare, the army reportedly took charge, controlling and monitoring activities there.

Arcturus Road, which leads to the camp, was blocked off as no traffic was allowed to pass through.

The paper also received reports that there was heavy military presence at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport demanding national IDs and searching all vehicles entering or leaving. Daily news