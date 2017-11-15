Key figures in Grace Mugabe’s ‘G40’ faction

The following are key figures in Zimbabwe First Lady Grace Mugabe’s ‘G40’ political faction, the target of an overnight coup by the military.

The whereabouts of all of them are unknown, although sources in Harare have said some are in detention.

GRACE MUGABE – Mugabe’s 52-year-old wife rose from political obscurity to the top ranks of the ruling ZANU-PF party and, after the purge a week ago of Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, became the front-runner to succeed her husband.

JONATHAN MOYO – A slick propagandist and former information minister, Moyo was G40’s brains and mouthpiece who never shied away from an acerbic comment or Tweet about his rivals. His Twitter feed has been uncharacteristically silent since the coup.

SAVIOUR KASUKUWERE – A bruising former ZANU-PF Youth minister nicknamed “Tyson”, Kasukuwere ran Mugabe’s attempts to “indigenise” the economy, essentially forcing foreign investors to surrender large stakes in their businesses to locals.

IGNATIUS CHOMBO – A former University lecturer and Mugabe’s homeboy, Chombo was promoted in an October cabinet reshuffle from the interior ministry to the finance portfolio, just as a severe domestic currency shortage tipped over into full-blown financial collapse.

AUGUSTINE CHIHURI – As Commissioner General of the police, Chihuri was accused by rights groups of presiding over vicious crackdowns on dissent and popular protest in the last 18 months.

KUDZAI CHIPANGA – The 35-year-old youth leader ingratiated himself to Mugabe and Grace and organised nationwide youth rallies that Grace Mugabe used to attack Mnangagwa and his allies. Reuters