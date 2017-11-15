By James Thompson | TimesLive |

Pictures of Zimbabwe Finance Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo’s bullet-riddled house have emerged‚ showing that his arrest was no simple affair.

It is understood Chombo was taken captive from his Borrowdale home around 1am on Wednesday after the Zimbabwean army’s televised announcement that it was taking control of the country.

“What we know is that there was an exchange of fire and word is that one of his guards died on the spot. Those pictures were taken hours later‚” said an independent media journalist who first obtained the pictures.

A senior government official who spoke to TimesLIVE confirmed that the pictures were of Chombo’s house.

“That’s his official residence. He has many houses but chose to go to this one. He didn’t expect the blitz. No one did actually‚” the source said.

The pictures show an entry door that was blown open leading to the kitchen which was also destroyed.

The microwave was destroyed and cabinets sprayed by what looks like bullets. Chombo is a close ally of Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe as one of the key strategists of the G40 faction who are said to have been manoeuvring to take over from Robert Mugabe. It is not clear where the army held him. Chombo’s house is normally manned by no less than three guards provided by the State and it is said they tried mounting a resistance to protect him. Kudzai Chipanga‚ the Zanu-PF Youth League leader‚ who read a strong worded response to the army’s initial statement‚ is also in custody. On Wednesday some roads in the city centre‚ such as Second Street leading to Parliament and Munhumutapa government complex‚ were closed as the search for “criminal elements” continued.