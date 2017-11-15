Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


FULL TEXT: Zimbabwe military’s statement after seizing power

Following is the text of an address made by Zimbabwe Major General SB Moyo, Chief of Staff Logistics, on national television after the military seized power:

Zimbabwe Major General SB Moyo, Chief of Staff Logistics

  • Don’t be so quick to celebrate guys. This is just an internal fight within ZANU PF. Whichever side wins, its still ZANU PF. The same cruel ZANU PF that has destroyed this country. The suffering will still persist no matter which faction of ZANU prevails. Lets still use the 2018 to kick ZANU PF out of power. Don’t be distracted by this. The goal is still to rid Zimbabwe of ZANU PF.

  • General your actions were long overdue,the majority citizens are on your side.

  • @PatrickZhuwao Chitauraka tinzwe… Handiti ndakakuudza kuti timbomirira hurukuro dzanezuro manheru?… https://t.co/1Yl5UvULGw

  • The untouchables are now touchscreens…

  • jachamuchakacha yahweeeeeeee iweeeeeeeeee ndakuooooooona

  • This was way way long overdue

  • Praise the Lord

  • ‘Statement from the Zimbabwe Defence Forces’
    Nov 15, 2017 | Top Stories | 0 |
    15 November 2017 at 01:26

    GOOD MORNING/AFTERNOON

    Fellow Zimbabweans, following the address we made on 13 November 2017 which we believe our main broadcaster, ZBC and The Herald were directed not to publicise, the situation in our country has moved to another level.

    Firstly, we wish to assure the nation that His Excellency, The President, of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Head of State and Government and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Cde R.G Mugabe and his fa,ily are safe and sound and their security is guaranteed. We are only targeting criminals around him who are committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country in order to bring them to justice.

    As soon as we have accomplished our mission we expect that the situation will return to normalcy.

    To the civil servants: As you are aware, there is a plan by the same individuals to influence the current purging taking place in Zanu PF to the Civil service. We are against that act of injustice and we intend to protect everyone of you against it.

    To the judiciary, the measures underway are intended to ensure that, as an independent arm of the state, you are able to exercise your independent authority without fear of being obstructed as has been the case with this group of individuals.

    To our Members of Parliament: Your legislative role is of paramount importance for peace and stability in this country and it is our desire that a dispensation is created that allows you to serve your respective political constituencies according to democratic tenets.

    To the generality of the people of Zimbabwe: We urge you to remain calm and limit unnecessary movement. However, we encourage those who are employed and those with essential business in the city to continue their normal activities as usual. Our wish is that you enjoy your rights and freedoms and that we return our country to a dispensation that allows for investment, development and prosperity that we all fought for and for which many of our citizens paid the supreme sacrifice.

    To political Parties; We urge you to discourage your members from engaging in violent behaviour.

    To the youth: We call upon you to realise that the future of this country is yours. Do not be enticed with dirty coins of silver, be disciplined and remain committed to the ethos and values of this great nation.

    To all Churches and religious organisations in Zimbabwe: We call upon you and your congregations to pray for our country and preach the gospel of love, peace, unity and development.

    To both our people and the world beyond our borders: We wish to make it abundantly clear that this is not a military takeover of Government. What the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is doing is to pacify a degenerating political, social and economic situation in our country which if not addressed may result in violent conflict.

    We call upon all the war veterans to play a positive role in ensuring peace, stability and unity in the country.

    To members of the Defence Forces: All leave is cancelled and you are all to return to your barracks with immediate effect.

    To our respected Traditional leaders: You are the custodians of our culture, customs, traditions and heritage and we request you to provide leadership and direction to your communities for the sake of unity and development in our country.

    To the other Security Services: We urge you to cooperate for the good of our country. Let it be clear that we intend to address the human security threats in our country. Therefore any provocation will be met with an appropriate response.

    To the media; we urge you report fairly and responsibly

  • Ndokuti masoja ka uku

  • Resurfacing of the lacoste

  • Congratulations Zimbabwean

  • Well done our Amy ,that is exactly what you could have done long back so please stay there until free and fair election is held.Keep it up our protection,we salute you because you realised your mandate although lately,we love you guys.

  • But why now after kudzingwa kwaVa Munangagwa it’s a wake up call to Mrs Stop it ( Marujata), you are among those criminals around Mugabe……. nothing is permanent Mrs Stop it..rega tione since vari kurova imbwa vakaviga mupini…

