LIVE updates: Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo allegedly found with $10 million in his house 🤔

So the army is in control in Zimbabwe despite assuring the SADC region and African Union that it has not carried out a coup but is rather cleansing the country of criminal elements who have surrounded themselves around President Robert Mugabe.

We piece together some of the dramatic details.

*Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo allegedly found with $10 million in his house

*Pictures of Chombo’s bullet-riddled house have emerged‚ showing that his arrest was no simple affair. “What we know is that there was an exchange of fire and word is that one of his guards died on the spot. Those pictures were taken hours later‚” said an independent media journalist.

*Multiple sources claiming Ministers Jonathan Moyo, Saviour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao all holed up with President Robert Mugabe at the Blue Roof private mansion in Borrowdale, Harare. So effectively they are all under house arrest with #Mugabe.

UPDATE: They have now been taken to KGV1 Military Barracks

*Sports Minister Makhosini Hlongwane being held in Chipinge

Tweet from Zanu PF MP Mayor Justice Wadyajena

“Mr Chipanga on ZTV in a few minutes. ‘Making peace’ or telling the truth about the G40 cabal & it’s Master? #CHIWENGA 👏🏿 👏🏿”

*The military seized all the national key points which include the airport‚ the national broadcaster and cordoned off Parliament and the Munhumutapa offices — the latter which house Mugabe’s office.

*Scheduled flights at Robert Mugabe International Airport were taking off as planned with no cancellations by the major airlines. (TimesLive)

*President Jacob Zuma‚ the SADC chairman‚ said he had communicated with Mugabe over the phone on Wednesday and the latter had indicated that he was fine‚ but had been confined to his residential home in Borrowdale by the army generals. (TimesLive)

“President Zuma has reiterated his call for calm and restraint and for the Zimbabwe Defence to ensure that peace and stability are not undermined in Zimbabwe. SADC will continue to monitor the situation closely‚” said Bongani Ngqulunga‚ Zuma’s spokesperson.

*Zimbabwe’s military has told regional leaders its move to seize power from President Robert Mugabe was not a coup,the head of the African Union commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, said on Wednesday.

*Faki, on a visit to Washington for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, said he had not spoken to Mugabe but added: “The military have reassured us this is not a coup d‘etat. The African Union is against any unconstitutional change of government.” Reuters