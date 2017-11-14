NetOne continues push for mobile money

NetOne is continuing with an aggressive marketing drive of its mobile platform, OneMoney, after it launched the product in Bulawayo.

The much-hyped launch, which was preceded by an event at Sekusile in Nkulumane, lived up to its billing as shown by the overwhelming attendance by a cross-section of guests which included captains of industry from both the public and private sectors.

OneMoney, which is being touted as the game changer in the mobile money industry, has generated much interest and is seen by many as an alternative in the industry that had for some time been dominated by a single player.

ICT permanent secretary Sam Kundishora said Zimbabweans should embrace mobile money and this is the trend the world over as societies are becoming more and more cash light.

“This is a new baby from NetOne and like all new babies it is loaded with potential. We have witnessed what mobile money services can do if well embraced. Kenya took a giant leap when they developed M-Pesa and we have heard of the successes of M-Pesa and how it has grown to be the biggest mobile money platform not only in the developing world but worldwide,” he said.

Kundishora noted that OneMoney will not only deliver the much-needed competition in mobile money space but must also aid in the socio-economic development of the communities.”

Speaking at the same event, NetOne acting chief executive Darlington Gutu said the Zimswitch-enabled OneMoney debit card comes with connection to the Zipit platform.

“It is a promise of happiness from NetOne to its customers. OneMoney is more affordable and convenient as the nation becomes more and more cashless. It offers real value for money as it comes with the most competitive rates in this mobile money space.

“We reassure our customers that the feedback we have been getting from them has allowed us to come up with this top-notch product that is centred on your happiness,” he said.

Gutu further indicated that the OneMoney debit card is available and accessible in all corners of the country as part of the State-owned mobile telecommunications firm’s strategy to push for financial inclusion.

“We will continue with this aggressive drive to ensure that we provide more customer-centric products like our OneFusion and OneTech for the convenience of our subscribers. We will take the product to all the major cities in the country as we strive to provide this affordable service to the nation,” he said.

The OneMoney mobile money service platform and card were first unveiled in Murehwa about two months ago during the syndicated mobile money platform (SMPPS) rollout to farmers at an event officiated by ICT minister Supa Mandiwanzira. Daily News