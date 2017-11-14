Magistrates demoted in nationwide reshuffle

By Patrick Chitumba

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has redeployed 52 magistrates across the country in a move that has seen some magistrates being demoted.

The latest redeployments that will be effective from January 1 next year, have seen some magistrates being demoted from being resident magistrates in charge of stations to ordinary magistrates.In the Midlands province, Mr Tayengwa Sangster has been moved to Gweru as an ordinary magistrate from Shurugwi where he was resident magistrate.

Taking up Mr Sangster’s position is Ms Judith Taruvinga who was stationed in Gweru.

Mrs Sithabile Zungula from Gokwe and Ms Elizabeth Magomore from Gweru are exchanging posts.

Ms Vimbai Makora from Gweru has been deployed to Zvishavane and Ms Vimbai Mtukwa from Kwekwe is moving to Zaka as a resident magistrate.

Mr Tinashe Tashaya is moving from the Bulawayo Magistrates Court to Kwekwe Magistrates Court.

Mr Sherperd Mnjanja is moving from Zvishavane to Gweru Magistrates Court.Chief magistrate Mr Mishrod Guvamombe confirmed the redeployments of the magistrates.

He described the movements as a routine exercise.

“Yes magistrates are on the move. They are being transferred across the country. There are over 50 who have been transferred for various reasons but the main one is that we want to improve on operational efficiency. Every year we transfer them so this is a routine exercise and there is a circular to that effect,” he said.

In September last year, two Bulawayo magistrates who were redeployed to new stations resigned allegedly in protest at being transferred.

While the JSC insisted that magistrates tendered their resignations due to other undisclosed reasons, sources said the two were leaving allegedly in protest over the transfers. The Chronicle