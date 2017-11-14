Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


LocalFeatured

Kariba water pipeline for Harare

175 20

By Helen Kadirire

Harare City Council (HCC) is considering installing a pipeline from Kariba to supply water to Harare, rather than construct a dam, deputy mayor, Enock Mupamawonde, has advised.

The current water level is the lowest since the dam was completed in 1958
Kariba Dam was completed in 1958

He argued that it is “actually way cheaper” to install the pipeline than construct a dam.

Mupamawonde said the measure would ease the city’s perennial water problems, which have seen rationing and total supply cuts in most suburbs.

The HCC has been considering constructing Gletwyn Dam to provide water for suburbs in the north and east of Harare, which have not received municipal water in more than 10 years.

“Engineers in council should seriously consider building a pipe line from Kariba Dam to Harare to ease the water problems. From the conversations I had with other technical people, they said it was actually cheaper to build the pipeline than construct Kunzvi Dam from scratch,” Mupamawonde said.

However, HCC director of water, Hosea Chisango, said the city would have to conduct feasibility studies to ascertain whether it can be done.

“We have to look at a lot of things like the terrain to construct the pipe and how much it would cost the city and how long it would take to execute the project,” Chisango said.

He added that even after the construction of Kunzvi Dam is complete, Harare’s water woes would still continue, if the distribution network is not repaired.

Meanwhile, Water ministry permanent secretary, Prince Mupazviriho, said construction of Kunzvi Dam by Chinese firm Sinohydro would be done together with Musami Dam.

He said the actual cost of the construction of the dams will only be determined once comprehensive feasibility studies have been done and agreed upon by both parties.

“Provisionally we pegged the costs of both Kunzvi and Musami dams at around $600 million.

“However, that is a very crude figure. The financing model will be determined once there is a bill of quantities which include the construction of the pipeline to Donnybrook where the treatment works and plant will be.

“Kunzvi and Musami dams combined have a capacity of plus or minus 200 million megalitres of water,” he said.

The permanent secretary said while providing safe clean water was crucial, there also had to be considerations that some of the sources of water are heavily polluted and need up to 10 different chemicals to treat, which can also increase costs.

At a water conference held in 2015, government indicated that projects like the construction of Muda and Nyatsime dams would need $231 million investments, while the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water project required $1,4 billion which would be used to construct the Gwayi-Shangani Dam.

An estimated $4 billion is needed for the rehabilitation of existing water supply and sanitation facilities in the country.  Daily News

You might also like More from author

  • stupid idea

  • Kungotaura hapana chobuda!

  • STUPIDEST IDEA

  • if Mugabe step down we never facing thst stupid idea.i

  • also its their eays to steal money,

  • Day light Madness

  • The Byo-Gwayi-Zambezi is still unattended to Cde Mayor.Maybe that’s what is called daydreaming😂

  • Ndopaunoona kuti murungu anoronga, vatema haiwa bodo pfungwa dzegudo

  • Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk mamwe maposition anongodawo vanhu vakaenda kuchikoro ava vekuvhoterwa ava vanoshupa. They are good at promising fake things now look they are living fictiuously. Idiot.

  • Should have been done years ago

  • Wasting our time next

  • asi zvingaita vakapuhwa 15 billion yakatorwa nechiwenga

  • Chimbomirai zvemvura- ngatitangei tabvisa mugabe

  • Kudakunodena nyaminyami yakazvirarira deyi ikambotora 1

  • They want to still money and put a stupid pipe which is not fit for purpose.Nada pachiputukezi ndaramba.

  • Whomsoever brought about this idear is insane. Total fictitious thinking.
    Stop watching fiction movies. Zvitori nano uende kunofudza mombe than exposing yourself

  • Gave us the tender, l have much experience in Pipeline Construction and l encourage that you may install HDPE pipe not steel pi

  • Even if we those in that council office does not think we will be lying. What they realy thought of is a perfect way of swindling the money. They dont care abt the job they are after the money. They know very well that tenders invited will pay more since its a giant project thus their pockets will be full. They think these guys but they think corruption wise

  • Another money grab where is ZMWP ??!!

  • ana CDE Chinotimba avoka..

error: Content is protected !!