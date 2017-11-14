Grace Mugabe’s son finalises divorce

The divorce proceedings, which have been pending for the past three years, have been finally set down for hearing before the High Court on Thursday.

According to the court papers, Goreraza filed for divorce on December 11, 2014 and the matter had not been set down for hearing.

Both parties are in agreement that the marriage has to come to an end and is to be disposed of by consent.

The court heard that the two got married on December 11, 2010. During the subsistence of their marriage, they were blessed with one minor child born on February 15, 2013.

According to the attached marriage certificate, their marriage was solemnised by Catholic Church Archdiocese of Harare’s well-known priest, Fidelis Mukonori.

“The marriage between the parties has irretrievably broken down to the extent that there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage relationship, more particularly in that there is no longer any love and affection between the parties and communication between plaintiff (Goreraza) and defendant (Gladys) has completely broken down,” the court heard.

Goreraza, through his lawyers from Venturas & Samukange, told the court that he and his wife had irreconcilable differences and were no longer compatible with each other, adding that they had not lived as husband and wife for the past two years prior to the divorce proceedings.

According to court documents, Gladys, through her lawyer Donald Sibanda of Sibanda and Partners, upon receiving the summons, entered an appearance to defend notice in January 2015.

She later signed consent papers on March 23 this year, ending her seven-year union with Goreraza.

“The defendant hereby agrees that it is not her intention to oppose the plaintiff’s claim for a final decree of divorce with the terms and conditions set out herein being incorporated into any final order which this honourable court may grant.

“The plaintiff and the defendant shall retain the property presently in their respective possession as his or her sole property and neither party shall have any claim whatsoever against the other in respect of any matters arising from the marriage,” Gladys said in her consent papers.

The parties also agreed to have Goreraza pay $500 every month towards the child’s maintenance. Goreraza also undertook to take responsibility of the child’s school fees, medical aid while the custody of the minor child would remain with Gladys.

The parties also agreed that Gladys would remain with the couple’s household property, which they acquired during the subsistence of their marriage.

“The parties have not acquired any immovable property but have household goods which are in the custody of the defendant,” the court heard. Daily News