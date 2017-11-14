Boarding places headache for Form 1s

National demand for boarding school places stands at 367 629.

This comes as the online application portal, which does not allow use by under 18s, for prospective boarders went up yesterday, enabling parents and guardians to start registering.

According to the Primary and Secondary Education ministry, “the total number of Form 1 boarding places available for 2018 is 24 246 and the potential number of applications is 367 629”.

“Applicants are allowed to apply to five schools and when offered a place at one school one will no longer be eligible for a place at another school,” it said in a statement.

The ministry said the advantages of using the platform, among others, include, time efficiency, corruption minimisation, zero registration costs and convenience of applying online safely and securely without leaving the comfort of your home,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said applications for Form 1 places will run for 60 days from yesterday and enrolment will begin after Grade 7 results have been published. Daily News