No rule by extension cord – Zimbabwe Vigil Diary

A triumphant Grace Mugabe, having drawn the Crocodile’s teeth, has promised great things for Zimbabwe. She told thousands of Zanu PF supporters in Harare: ‘I love my president . . . he was anointed by God . . . I will help him make this country prosper’.

Soon we may all have diamond rings the size of ostrich eggs like hers and be able to pour $250 bottles of champagne over $60,000 watches like son Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe. ‘My daddy run the whole country’, he was quoted as saying.

Soon it will be his mummy (see: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5062367/President-Mugabe-s-son-pours-champagne-45k-watch.html).

Vice-President Mnangagwa, who suddenly left Zimbabwe with a stomach ache, has reportedly promised to return and put an end to the Mugabe regime.

The Vigil is not so sure. Mnangagwa may be the hope of the West, but he has shown himself to be toothless. The Vigil’s bet is another electoral triumph next year for Zanu PF. The votes have already been counted.

Having renamed Harare airport after the President, all that remains is to rename the country. Perhaps Mugabia – or more likely Graceland.

Women at the Vigil wore Grace Mugabe masks at our protest outside the Embassy, displaying posters such as ‘No rule by extension cord’ and ‘No to ‘President’ Grace.

Other points

Thanks to all the Graces, in particular Bianca Monicah Mpawaenda who suggested the protest, and to Cephas Maswoswa who acquired the masks for us.

We are very concerned about the safety and welfare of one of our activists who was sent back to Zimbabwe on Monday. She was taken to the airport four times and at the last attempt there were fifteen personnel (from the security company contracted by the Home Office) to ensure she was put on the plane. Ten of them made the journey to Zimbabwe with her, apologizing to the other passengers in advance for any disruption caused by our activist’s distress at being sent back against her will. She was handed over to Zimbabwean immigration who were surprised at the number of people accompanying one deportee. Who picks up the cost of this? We are in contact with our activist, who was sent back with only the clothes she was wearing. As we write, she is in hiding and afraid of what might happen to her. She is thinking of fleeing to South Africa. We made a collection for her at the Vigil. Thanks to Fungisai Mupandira who collected the money and to all those who contributed: Audry Chamangira, Audrey Chihoho, Tawanda Chitate, Miriam Gasho, Epiphania Kamuruko, Valerie Karimakwenda, Sikhanyisiwe Kaziboni, Peter Lakatika, Junior Madzimure, Alice Majola, Heather Makawa Chitate, Nancy Makurira, Barnie Mandimika, Jacob Mandipira, Theodora Mandishaya, Rosemary Maponga, Roseline Mashongamhende, Shiella Matiza, Tsana May, Bianca Monica Mpawaenda, Getrude Mudede, Agnes Mukumba, Fungisai Mupandira, Charles Mupawose, Patience Muyeye, Anna Mwanza, Alberta Njenje, Tsitsi Nyirongo, Hazvinei Saili, Rumbidzayi Sambana, Maddy Sesay, JaquelineThomsen, Caroline Witts and Dennis and Rose Benton.

Fungayi Mabhunu attended a run through of a play featuring Vigil founder member Patson Muzuwa and his meeting with fellow activist Kathleen O’Dea in the early days of the Vigil. Kathleen’s book ‘Marshmallow Fishes’ (available on Amazon) is an account of her capture along with Roy Bennett’s wife Heather by Zimbabwean ‘war veterans’. Fungayi reports that the play dips in and out of the Vigil and features the songs we sing. We are waiting to hear about future performances so we can all attend.

Thanks to those who arrived early to help set up and stayed to the end to pack up: Miriam Gasho, Babula Gwatiringa, Jonathan Kariwo, Fungayi Mabhunu, Junior Madzimure, Theodora Mandishaya, Rosemary Maponga, Shiella Matiza, Bianca Mpawaenda, Fungisai Mupandira, Patience Muyeye, Anna Mwanza, Tsitsi Nyirongo and Hazvinei Saili. Thanks to Bianca and Patience for looking after the front table, to Junior, Rosemary, Nancy Makurira, Patricia Nyamunda, Jacqueline Thomsen, Heather Makawa Chitate and Tawanda Chitate for handing out flyers and selling ‘Mugabe must go/ has gone’ wristbands, to Fungayi, Hazvinei, Fungisai, Jonathan, Junior, Babula, Anna, Tsitsi, Alice Majola, Jacob Mandipira, Jacqueline, Valerie Karimakwenda, Charles Mupawose and Agnes Mukumba for putting up the banners at the start and to Tawanda, Heather, Chido Makawa, Phillip Maponga, Jonathan, David Makuyana, Peter Lakatika and Eric Eluwasi for taking down the banners at the end.

For latest Vigil pictures check: http://www.flickr.com/photos/zimbabwevigil/. Please note: Vigil photos can only be downloaded from our Flickr website. The facebook page for our sister organisation Restoration of Human Rights in Zimbabwe (ROHR) (https://www.facebook.com/ROHR-Zimbabwe-Restoration-of-Human-Rights-301811392835) has been hijacked by destructive elements from a group calling itself ZHRO.Please be advised that any postings on this page are not posted by ROHR

FOR THE RECORD: 52 signed the register.