MP wants mbanje legalised

20 18

By Nonsikelelo Moyo

A Parliamentarian has urged Government to legalise the production of mbanje for export purposes to fund the health sector.

Prosper Mutseyami

The call comes at a time when government has said it is considering an application that has been made by a Canadian international company to produce cannabis for medical purposes, a move that will see the country legalising the production and use of marijuana in selected areas.

Speaking during the 2018 Parliamentary pre-budget seminar, Musikavanhu legislator Prosper Mutseyami (MDC-T) said some countries are generating money through the sale of mbanje.

“We are failing as a country to provide adequate health services for our people. But why can’t we legalise the sale of mbanje for export?” asked Mr Mutseyami.

He said some countries’ economies are doing well because of the money generated from selling the drug.

“We have countries like Uruguay and United States of America who have legalised selling weed. They’re making millions of dollars through that and their health sectors are blossoming. I therefore recommend the ministry to revisit the 1957 policy on mbanje as it can contribute to the fiscus,” said the MP.

In an interview, the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parirenyatwa, said recreational use of mbanje has side effects especially on youths.“We are very cautious and aware of the uses of mbanje. It falls into three phases that is recreational, industrial and medical.

“If taken for recreational purposes, the harm to our people mainly the youths will be irreparable because if taken, it makes one to have high appetite and it always causes psychotic illnesses — what we call madness, rowdy behaviour among other effects,” said the Minister.

“We need to be very careful about letting it loose but on the medical side, l will consider a serious criticism like what other countries have done.” The Chronicle

  • What exactly is wrong with mbanje?

  • It will increase revenue and tourism, why are we so late in this game ? Spain is in the game, Holland… https://t.co/d1BdhmYHPZ

  • I agree with that Mp it must be legalised………!!!

  • THAT MP IS PSYCOLOGICALY MALADJUSTED,SO HE NEEDS DELIVERANCE.

    • am still waiting for you to bring sense to your statement….

    • It could be yu who is psychologically malfunctioning

    • TRU DAT MARK BEACH.IT COULD BE ME OR YOU.

  • A good move

  • i agree with yu mr mp

  • I suport that,it wil generate a lot of foreign currency.

  • Yoweee maMp makuda zvakawanda vamwe vati Legalize abortion zvinhu chichasara chii kunzi Legalise

  • Herbs are there for the service of man.

  • let me guess,when it gets legalised only the elite will be licenced to do so

    • Be one of the elite dont be scared to put your name forward.
      You are Zimbabwean so by right you must grow it if they refuse then challenge it in the courts usatyire kure.

  • Vsnhu vakaramba madhongi at least they can agree on canabis farming and consumption
    Mapurisa anoshaya basa rekusunga ana jazzman kkk

  • Then before you talk of exporting you advocate for legalizing it for use by the Zim general public. Otherwise don’t blame those countries producing heroin n cocaine for export. Which countries do you expect to give green light to your exports. This is what people think when they’ve ran completely out of ideas how to revive the country’s economy. CRAP

  • Good move Peter Tosh said it before

  • What nature gives for free no man or woman has the right to make it forbidden for others…Mbanje is just a herb plant and it should be legal.

