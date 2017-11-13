It’s a new world

By Langton Nyakwenda and Don Makanyanga

SCOTTISH based Warriors midfielder Kundai Leeroy Benyu is still trying to get his head around the idea of singing in the dressing room before matches.

Benyu, who was born to Zimbabwean parents in England, grew up being taught that players need to be silent and fully focused ahead of kick off.

So when Kuda Mahachi broke into song as the Warriors dressed up ahead of their friendly match away to Lesotho during the week; the Glasgow Celtic man, who was making his national team debut, was shocked.

“I was a bit taken aback when the other boys started singing in the changing room just before the match against Lesotho,” said the 19-year-old midfielder.

“I was like hey, what’s going on because at Celtic usually all the players are quiet and focused before the match.

“But the singing was lovely, I couldn’t quite get the words and the tunes so all I did was clap hands and nod. It was a new experience and l would love to continue experiencing it.”

Benyu revealed that he was also blown away by Mahachi’s talent as well as Evans Rusike’s technique in Zimbabwe’s 0-1 defeat away in Maseru.

“That guy Kuda, wow, he is brilliant player. He is a top, top player. I liked his ability and courage to take on defenders at will.

“Then there is also Evans Rusike, that guy has technique. I am convinced we have talent in Zimbabwe. All we need to do is play a lot of games together and get to understand each other better,” he said.

Benyu did not have the best of build ups to his Warriors debut as his mother Lucia was involved in an accident recently.

“Hearing news of mother’s accident at a time I was preparing to come back home to Zimbabwe was devastating. I think I will go and see her on Sunday (today) after we return from Namibia,” said Benyu.

As he checks on his mother, the midfielder will most certainly ask about his totem.

“You have heard that Admiral Muskwe’s totem is Soko (Monkey) but I don’t know mine. I guess I will have to ask dad when we meet,” he said with a chuckle.

Benyu is not the only member of the British Brigade who was in for some shock ahead of a Warriors debut.

Defender Tendai Darikwa was awed by the beauty of the city of Harare.

“As the bus drove from the airport to this place, I could only marvel at the view. I didn’t know Harare was this beautiful.

“We always here a lot of stories about our fatherland and to be honest the picture I had when I came here is way different from what I saw. Hopefully the next time we come for Warriors duty we will have time to move around the city.”

Darikwa added that he now feels complete after finally eating sadza and realising a long cherished dream of playing for the Warriors.

“This land is my blood and I need to identify with everything about my nation. I ate sadza for the first time and loved the taste,” said the Nottingham Forest man.

Leyton Orient man Macauley Bonne also fell in love with sadza and wanted more of it on Friday night but his stomach could not allow him the pleasure.

“I am full but would have loved to eat more and more sadza,” said Bonne before enquiring about Harare’s Arcadia suburb where his grandparents own a house. The Sunday Mail