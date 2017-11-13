Honeymoon over for Zanu PF activists

There has been a growing trend of party activists who do not only display Mugabe and Grace’s pictures, but also Zanu PF-branded flags and membership cards on their cars and capitalise on the power of the incumbency to drive through police checkpoints unimpeded.

Transport and Infrastructural Development minister, Joram Gumbo, recently said he would soon jointly inform the nation on the way forward with Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu and Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere following a Cabinet directive.

He said the blitz will also target unlicensed public transport vehicles, commonly known as mushikashika, plying roads illegally.

“There is a growing trend whereby people use party cards and other Zanu PF materials to commit traffic offences, the honeymoon is over. In the coming few days, myself and the ministers of Home Affairs and Local Government are going to make a public announcement as to what would be the course of action,” he said.

“We are saying let us do the correct things. This time there won’t be an excuse because all offenders will be arrested.

“I own a bus myself and sometimes when the driver breaks the traffic laws, he calls me and I tell him to pay the fine so that he doesn’t break the law.

“We are concerned with implementing the law and we believe that what is wrong is wrong, no matter who commits the offence,” he said.

Gumbo also said that police would soon be impounding all vehicles seen on the road without registration number plates.

“It has come to the attention of government that there is an increasing number of motor vehicles plying our public roads without displaying registration number plates.

“This behaviour is contrary to sections six and ten of the Vehicle Licensing Act which stipulate the need for vehicles to be registered and to always display their registration marks.

“What is disturbing is that a good number of such vehicles have been involved in accidents after which the driver vanishes rendering any further accident reporting procedures and investigations difficult.

“It is also common knowledge that some of the motor vehicles tend to be used in the commission of crime taking advantage of their concealed identities. Every motor vehicle is required by law to be always driven whilst displaying its front and rear number plate as well as the third number plate,” said Gumbo.

“Police and the VID officers shall be on full alert and look out throughout the national road network to deal with such offenders. Joint law enforcement exercises are already underway to flush out elements under discussion,” he added. Daily News