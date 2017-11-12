Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


We won’t hold rallies: Nkosana Moyo

By Blessings Mashaya

Former Industry minister Nkosana Moyo, who is the leader of Alliance for Peoples’ Agenda (APA), has said his party will not hold rallies, an approach totally different from the political tradition in Zimbabwe.

Dr Nkosana Moyo was Minister for Industry and International Trade in Zimbabwe under President Mugabe
Dr Nkosana Moyo was Minister for Industry and International Trade in Zimbabwe under President Mugabe

He also barred his party supporters from wearing branded T-shirts and other regalia, arguing it attracts violence and is exclusionary.

“We say no to T-shirts because it will endanger our people.

“We say no to uniforms so that our people will not get harmed,” Moyo told his party structures in Harare yesterday.

“T-shirts are like uniforms and with uniforms you are saying you belong to a certain group.

“We want to build a united Zimbabwean. If I say I need to give you T-shirts, I don’t have that money so I will end up seeking for donations and to me that’s not good.”

“When we get in government, if Zanu PF and MDC have some people who work hard we are going to give them jobs.

“As long as you are a Zimbabwean you are supposed to be treated equally to others.”

This comes as opposition parties are fearing a repeat of the 2008 situation where opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai beat Mugabe hands down in the presidential election, which saw results being withheld for a suspiciously long six weeks, amid widespread allegations of ballot fiddling and manipulation.

When the widely discredited results of that poll were eventually announced, Tsvangirai was forced into a presidential run-off which he pulled out of following deadly violence against his supporters, hundreds of whom were murdered in cold blood.

Mugabe would go on to stand in a widely condemned one-man race in which he declared himself the winner.

However, Sadc and the rest of the international community would not accept the poll, forcing the nonagenarian to share power with Tsvangirai for five years, to prevent the country from imploding completely. Daily News

  • He just want money

  • Hakuna campaign yakadai. Haana mari and just wants to benefit from the political parties fund allocation from gvt. Mbavha iyo.

  • Stupid man

  • uyu mupengo kkkkkkk

  • academic success and business acumen seldom translate into political genius

  • Go ahead….and see only ur friends and relatives voting for you

  • kkkkkkkkkkkk uyu azondizadza manje

  • Kkkkkkk he knws tht haana party so haangaite rally eve rigalia yacho haana

  • This man is not serious and will not go any further in Zimbabwe politics.He is joking if he thinks his weird tactics will win him votes.

    • Well he might not win…but Zim.politics has to go that way…imwi moda kuvhoterwa you knock house by house and sell yourselves to the pple…kwete kupakichira vanhu mumatrucks by force…the other thing which has to go away kuisa misoro yevanhu pamaZambia and stuff…kudos Nkosana Moyo….

  • Iri ndodhunyasi chairo….

  • Kkkkk

  • Let’s welcome this new concept of political administration. Yes rallies attract violence at times.

  • Kkkkk he knows he is jusss making noiz

  • Anowanza fodya uyu

  • kana benzi chairo haridai, rinotopenga nekuunganidza vanhu kuti vaone kupenga kwaro, iri ndiro zeeretsi zvaro. Politics is not like running a company adala,

  • A nerdy campaign will only attract nerdy votes. Joke.

  • He doesn’t have supporters jus vote splitting

  • U are just in zimbabwe politics to cause confution and donate votes to robby kutitambisira nguva

  • That’s a brilliant strategy which leaves you with enough money to spend after the elections. You are saving money for campaigns for future personal use.

    • ????? Do you know how opposition parties are funded? Money raised by parties from donors isn’t used for state expenditure.

  • Ndima iyi ine makata chinin’ina changu , inoda michina mihombe , haidi masoft , kana musati mapfeka regalia hamusati matanga baba

  • Hamumo mugame dont waste time papa

  • He knows the number wont reach 20!!!

  • Some folks don’t even know this guy.He taking his jokes too far.

  • This guy is an idiot really. I wonder why people still take him seriously. Surely education doesn’t make one wise, this is proof.

  • He must continue with comedy shows

  • Hamheno.

  • Chero akaita rally yacho kunoenda vanhu vanganiko these parties are just formed to enrich the owners through sponsorship

  • Kkkkkkkkkk ayas why taking chances in politics kkkkkkk if u start to be greedy now wat about if u become president kkkkk this is how those pple expelled from zanu does kkkkkk u like money my man to an xtend of nt even buyin t shirts fr the party kkkk even campaigns u are a zanu agent

  • Mazanu

  • Kkkkk

  • I agree no rallies no pasi na Tsangirai it’s stupid just election Manifesto is needed

  • kkkkk ndivo vanhu vanokwanisa kuvhotera party isiri yavo ava.

  • Comments here clearly show how Zimbos are so resistant to change. This mentality is the reason why we remain fooled by the same tricks for 40 years. Let’s learn to think outside the box. Leadership is not business.

    • Very true.

    • We just want a United opposition not these selfish power hungry guys who are just there to cause confusion among the electorate

  • Straight CIO

  • hapana pana party apa ndimutambara

  • Apa hauna cash

  • that’s a man I can support ,its good to CHANGE the system

  • Makes me think of bhora remabhuza!

  • OK

  • Norman Mapiye #idology

  • A new way of doing business. Let us give it a try

  • KKKKK you a right old man cause no one will wear your regalia n also no one will come to your rally

  • Cheap politics

  • This is not America Nkosana, go to the rural areas and meet the people. Zvako izvo hakuna chaunobura even a single seat

  • How do you intend to communicate to everyone especially those who don’t have ability to be on the cyber space.

  • Chekubata hapana Mdara. $$$$$$$

  • Aaaah. Ibvaapa. Zimunhu reZanu of. Wakatengwa kaaa

  • Nkosana Moyo gara pasi.

  • Ummm the truth is they dont have cash $$$ 😀

  • Munotangirei maparty acho musina mari anaKhosana zvinoda vanozvigona izvi

  • Is totally off guard nepolitics dzekwedu you are just playing matope!!

  • Havasivo vanoti palast day , voti ndajoina bato rakati

  • This is a good modern way of campaigning. Let the politicians use media available to them. Radios, tv, newspapers, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook and even them going out with
    loud hailers without causing a gathering. That alone can save lives, property and cash. In Botswana they move around in vehicles with loud hailers telling people what they will do. This will compliment BVR.

  • Kutya kurohwa nekusungwa

  • Sekuru avo varasika nzira yeupenyu avo

  • STUPID

