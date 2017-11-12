Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Tsvangirai urged to pass the baton

By Farayi Machamire

Former Zanu PF politburo member Kudakwashe Bhasikiti — now opposition Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) top official — has urged ailing MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai to hand over power.

Vice President Nelson Chamisa, Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora and party President Morgan Tsvangirai
He suggested MDC vice president Nelson Chamisa as the capable Tsvangirai successor.

This comes amid growing calls for Tsvangirai to take a backseat in politics on the back of his ill health.

The long-time President Robert Mugabe foe is suffering from colon cancer and has of late been in-and-out of hospital in South Africa.

Bhasikiti claims Chamisa has the mettle to galvanise the opposition family into one political force to successfully challenge Mugabe in next year’s elections.

“If…Tsvangirai is overwhelmed by current medical procedures let’s take a young focused candidate in the name of…Chamisa,” he said.

“I want to agree with all progressive forces that we join hands to be one opposition movement to remove the ravaging Zanu PF monster,” Bhasikiti said

His pronouncements come as an awakening of sorts as ZPF elders — Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo, both formerly in Zanu PF — have previously disassociated themselves with the MDC Alliance saying its name and logo are tantamount to marketing Tsvangirai.

MDC Alliance is a union of seven opposition political parties, which joined forces to challenge Mugabe in the 2018 elections.

The Alliance is led by Tsvangirai.

Commenting on Tsvangirai’s continued leadership, director of a UK-based think tank APPRI (Africa Public Policy Research institute), Lloyd Msipa, said: 

“It will be a test of how great a leader Tsvangirai can be if he does the right thing and steps down. Tsvangirai has fought his fight, he has run his race.

“He has the chance to live behind a credible legacy if he steps down now and leaves a credible successor with time to put together a team to take his party to the next level. That will change the entire political discourse and even boost the voter registration process that is happening”.

However, MDC Alliance principals have remained firmly behind Tsvangirai, insisting they will continue to support him as their presidential candidate, despite panic over his health.

MDC Alliance spokesperson and leader of the smaller MDC, Welshman Ncube, said they still have faith in Tsvangirai and he still remained the opposition’s best chance to topple Zanu PF which has been in power since 1980. Daily News

  • ngaaudze babake kwaakabva

  • bhasikiti mbavha

  • Yes handover to save the party

    • who said its saving the party bro.believe me at this point in time removing him will be e end of MDC.why do u think zanu is worried abt him and not wanting a 95year old to rest.

  • Bhasikiti is in wrong busket

  • He is rity ……

  • Kkkkkkkkkkk Bhasikiti ngaatinyararire. Akatadza kuudza Mugabe kusiya chigaro wani.

  • Chamisa anowina uyo

    • Ndochokwadi dai vaingoti mfana uyu pfee taitoona mashura but ahwina kuhopapinda manje ummm 08

  • Team Basket inodherera nhai

  • Chamisa ka one

  • Khupe wont allow that to happen…..never. It will break MDC again

  • Bhasikiti kumhata kwamai. You were killing people in Mwenezi in 2008, now because mugabe kicked you out of zanu, you want to preach democracy to us. Kuhoro

  • Dako rake

  • Ko kwaakabva uko aidii kuzvitaura? He’s right though.

  • zvako vambo pedza here

  • He should concentrate with zanu pf issues.leave the mdc to mdc ….empty basket

  • Kkkkkk haadi uyo

  • Basikiti ita zvekupart kwako

  • Exactly

  • Never trust anyone once associated with zanu, thy once praise Welshman Ncube as if they love him, but it was a strategy to destroy mdc ,whr is he now

  • Bhasikiti ita zveku part kwako

  • Bhasikiti beche ramai vako rinobuda majuru. .. Morgan Tsvangirai ndiye chete hakuna mumwe

  • bhasikiti udza ve Zanu kwawaiva kwawakadzingwa isu we ok w Tsvangirai ku MDC we know his condition u shld be worried abt Mugabe and telling zanu to get Mugabe to retire.

  • He is a foolish politician

  • Empty basket

  • Bhasikiti wapedza sugar yawakaba

  • Who is he to meddle in the internal affairs of the MDC?And who does he think he is for him to say Chamisa must succeed Tsvangirai when the MDC has plenty of capable leaders.?

  • Bhasikiti hapana zvinozikanwa kunze kwekufunga kubira varombe chete…udza Mugabe ayite handover power kune vatevedzeri vake. For sure Tsvangirai he have to bt haunganyanyi kumuudzira zvekuita..

  • bhasikiti ziva zve zanu pf usade kutipa mutemo wako wechibharo chako itai Party yenyu zanu pf 2

  • Don’t try to devide ppl. We are Saying Tsvangirai

  • Who is Bhasikiti nonsense

  • Bhasikiti dzikama ndiro dzungu rawakadzingirwa kuzanu remember during your time province yako wainetsa uchishungurudza vemdc kwana

  • Urged by who

  • Tsvangirai chete chete! Chikara cheZanu! Tsvangirai has recovered well from his treatment and is fit as a horse! We in the MDC including Chamisa wacho want him to lead us. The face of the democratic struggle in Zimbabwe. He’s a few months away from becoming the president! Icho!

  • Sit down Bhasiketi, u are making a lot of noise, thats why Mugabe expelled u.

  • CHAMISA ITA BASA SEBasa

  • I think we hv a very unwarranted negative attitude to ppl who want join us…lets nt rebuff or insult them plz

  • Who is basket…how many followers do they have?why he is interested in interfering in mdc?zpf and mdc are they the same? So mind yr buzness basket

  • Zvekupenga izvo nganoudza vezanu izvozvo isu ve mdc zvedu zviri right

  • Why interest

  • They never ever advised Mugabe to hand over power on any single day now suddenly they have a conscience and show it on matters of a political party he doesn’t belong to, they hounded the MDC these people, sies,shame on you Basket.

  • Why Chamisa? Why not Mrs Khuphe? Bhayiskiti must stop interfering in MDC affairs.

  • That basket is full of shit

  • Basikiti should shut that fuck up

  • why did he not tell mugabe to pass the buton to others because that is where the problemma is as of now.

  • Mai vake vamunotuka vadii nhai ko kutaura zvamunofunga musina kutuka munhu pane chakaipa hre

  • imbwa dzeZanu dzakuona kuti mwena wakuguma wakuda kuedza ma tricks avo no more Tsvangi be careful wanguda nezvitsere zvirikumhanyiswa naBob

  • Anopenga ngaazive kwaakaroyerwa

  • Since independence Bhasikiti wataurawo nhasi.

  • I think it’s a noble idea for Tsvangirai to do so I don’t see anything bad about it and if he do so definitely they will win

    • Noble idea? I suggest you propose your noble idea to your 93 year old president

    • I am not the one proposing the idea and I think you failed to understand the idea behind my message. I am just commenting on Bhasikiti’s suggestions

  • Ngaatigarire pasi uyo ….🙄rwubhasikiti

  • Achambotouravimari yeupresident asati afa saka save musabvima kubva kana zvakadaro pamberi nekutambura kutti tidzidze kubabatana kana kusashuvirana chakaipa modakusara modya mega kozvaakaroverwa ozvidyiravo kupi

  • We will do it after elections not The plan is with the MDC not ZNF right now Tswangirayi is our brand

  • VaBhasikiti zivai zvekugara mubhasikiti renyu reZpf rine vanhu vakadzingwa naGushungo!Kana muchidawo zveMDC hamurambidzwi kujoina

  • He won’t he is just like Mugabe

  • Pasi na Basikiti ne ZANU pf yake nxaaa

  • Now we r talking and we need to move faster faster nebhora apa,

  • Bhasikiti ziva zvekubato rako please.Izvozvo wakadii kuzvitaura muZanu uchiri muZanu? Simba pamuganhu nxaaa.

  • ndinoziva bhasikiti richitakura zvinodyiwa netunonaka but this one i think its any empty one.zvinozivikanwa hapana duzvi remunhu kumhata kwevadzimu vako

  • Zvinomubata papi bhasikiti

  • Fired from ZANU PF,fired from ZIM PF and u a now put yo nose someone’s party kkkkkk just leave politics

  • Nyenyedzi kunyangwe ikabaka sei haikumwedzi…Mdara mdara tikaziva izvozvo tinoenda kure

  • KKURWARA HAKUSI KUFA ,HATIDI VANHU VANEMAKARO ,ACHAITA ZVAKANAKA

  • empty basket…..nxaaaaa

  • Bhasikiti udza former boss vako izvozvo unovatya chii? Get away mhani. Mind your own business.

  • to hell with this basket. what he must know is that he is about to kiss gudbye to zim politics. he is in the wrong basket

  • Basikiti shut up you are a dog who are you tell us that Chamisa should take over from Tsvangirai shut up mind your on business

  • Ziba zwako chabe

  • he shld have told mugabe that not Morgan

  • I also support tt Nelson Chamisa deserves the post but it bring a lot of chaos within the party but it is a good move

