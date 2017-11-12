Mnangagwa should tell us where Itai Dzamara is

By Cde Nathaniel

Now that E.D is languishing in the political wilderness, he has a great opportunity to tell the nation where Itai Dzamara is. Doing so will help him to earn the respect and sympathy of the public and even the international community. It would help his comeback efforts. In fact, many would support him, if he named who took Dzamara, where they took him and what became of him?

The nation needs answers and E.D is now in a unique position to shed some light on the matter. Most importantly, the family of Dzamara deserves answers and they have waited for too long for an explanation.

E.D knows what it feels like to be hunted down by the regime. The fact that he is now hiding in exile testifies about his genuine fear of Zanu Pf terror, which many credit him for being its architect. Itai did not have the chance to run to exile. He was bundled into an unmarked vehicle and has not been seen since.

It is not fair that since the 9th of March 2015, the family of Dzamara has not heard from him. Imagine if it was your own family, going through such a predicament ? No one deserves that kind of injustice and the Dzamara family has put up with it for too long. Now is the time for the truth to come out and comrade E.D is in a unique position to shed some light.

So today I want to ask comrade E.D,

Where is Dzamara? Aripi ?

Who took him? Ndiani akamutora ?

Where did they put him? Vakamuisepi ?

What became of him? Chii chakaitika kwaari ?

Failure to shed some light on this particular injustice will mean that E.D does not deserve our sympathy and support. So comrade E.D if you and your supporters are reading this, please tell us what became of our brother Dzamara. Surely, you were in a position to be privy to such information and now you have a golden opportunity to expose the facts of his predicament.

If E.D gives us the answers, I comrade Nathaniel will personally support his political comeback because he would have proven that he can be reliable. As it is, his supposed statement reads like a political manifesto in which he is soliciting for our public support. Now is the ripe moment for E.D to tell us, we the public, about Dzamara. We need answers and E.D has the answers. So we are waiting to hear from his camp.

VAKAMUTORA ITAI . VAKAMUMANIKIDZA .VAKAMUVHIRINGIDZA. TIUDZEI KUTI ARIPI MWANA WE ZIMBABWE ? MHURI YAKE INOCHEMA. NYAYA YACHO INOREMA. CDE, E.D, TIUDZEI KUTI DZAMARA ARIPI? KUSVIKA MATIUDZA KWAARI, HATINGAVIMBI NEMI CDE E.D. SAKA TITAURIREI CHOKWADI.

I am giving E.D and his camp 2 weeks to respond on the matter.