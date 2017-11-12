Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mnangagwa should tell us where Itai Dzamara is

By Cde Nathaniel

Now that E.D is languishing in the political wilderness, he has a great opportunity to tell the nation where Itai Dzamara is. Doing so will help him to earn the respect and sympathy of the public and even the international community. It would help his comeback efforts. In fact, many would support him, if he named who took Dzamara, where they took him and what became of him?

Zimbabwe's politician Morgan Tsvangirai, second left, joins Sheffra Dzamara, second right, wife to activist Itai Dzamara who was allegedly abducted by State security agents holds a placard calling for his return, while taking part in a demonstration to commemorate a year since his disappearance, in Harare,Wednesday, March, 9, 2016. One of Zimbabwe's main opposition leaders Morgan Tsvangirai who joined the march and the Dzamara family members said that they hold Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe responsible for the abduction of the activist. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
The nation needs answers and E.D is now in a unique position to shed some light on the matter. Most importantly, the family of Dzamara deserves answers and they have waited for too long for an explanation.

E.D knows what it feels like to be hunted down by the regime. The fact that he is now hiding in exile testifies about his genuine fear of Zanu Pf terror, which many credit him for being its architect. Itai did not have the chance to run to exile. He was bundled into an unmarked vehicle and has not been seen since.

It is not fair that since the 9th of March 2015, the family of Dzamara has not heard from him. Imagine if it was your own family, going through such a predicament ? No one deserves that kind of injustice and the Dzamara family has put up with it for too long. Now is the time for the truth to come out and comrade E.D is in a unique position to shed some light.

So today I want to ask comrade E.D,

Where is Dzamara? Aripi ?
Who took him? Ndiani akamutora ?
Where did they put him? Vakamuisepi ?
What became of him? Chii chakaitika kwaari ?

Failure to shed some light on this particular injustice will mean that E.D does not deserve our sympathy and support. So comrade E.D if you and your supporters are reading this, please tell us what became of our brother Dzamara. Surely, you were in a position to be privy to such information and now you have a golden opportunity to expose the facts of his predicament.

If E.D gives us the answers, I comrade Nathaniel will personally support his political comeback because he would have proven that he can be reliable. As it is, his supposed statement reads like a political manifesto in which he is soliciting for our public support. Now is the ripe moment for E.D to tell us, we the public, about Dzamara. We need answers and E.D has the answers. So we are waiting to hear from his camp.

VAKAMUTORA ITAI . VAKAMUMANIKIDZA .VAKAMUVHIRINGIDZA. TIUDZEI KUTI ARIPI MWANA WE ZIMBABWE ? MHURI YAKE INOCHEMA. NYAYA YACHO INOREMA. CDE, E.D, TIUDZEI KUTI DZAMARA ARIPI? KUSVIKA MATIUDZA KWAARI, HATINGAVIMBI NEMI CDE E.D. SAKA TITAURIREI CHOKWADI.

I am giving E.D and his camp 2 weeks to respond on the matter.

Until then.
Au Revoir! Cde Nathaniel

  • I believe if he tell the truth even those sympathizing with him now will be baying for his blood.

  • Sure he must tell the world where itai Dzamara is and who took him

  • Never, Nathan. There’s a hell lot that disappeared.

  • Mhata dzenyu mose

  • Yeah, before anyone starts to talk about welcoming him into opposition politics he must demonstrate he is no longer invested in the politics of brutality. I guess that should extend to Rashiwe Guzha, Talent Mabika, Jani, Bakayimani, Ndira, and many others who either vanished without trace or were killed, raped and maimed with no one being held responsible.

  • haa,mbofe akataura

  • Thats true but i dont think that idiot would do so

  • Vanhu mototsigira sponsered statements idzi why not said vamugabe ngavatiudze kuna itai ko ainzi naItai pamaplacards ake must go ndiani…saka ED apinda papi kana asiriye ainzi must go…dnt be mislead ko zvamakadzidza vani

  • what goes around comes around.

  • Ask Grace and G40

  • Fuck you idiot!

  • How much have you been paid to write such nonsense

  • And all other things like converting people to Chitawara, in all oppostion strongholds, in order to reduce votes.

  • I don’t think ed will resurface very soon as G40 will make sure they persue him thru interpol

    • Threats to his life has been made and attempted. Interpol wont work

    • a cid team has been assembled to look and investigate crimes committed by ngwena so very soon a warranty of arrest is likely to be issued for his arrest

  • y Munangangwa shld tl u????

  • U nailed it ryt at the head maboss all coming out of zanupf with highest positions its simple tell us all so that we begin to trust u again please

  • Vanhu vemu zim tinongotevera kwainda mhepo ndo problem yedu Chatakaindira kuchikoro kuti titaure English but pakuti tifunge dhololo

  • That will never happen.Itai Dzamara is not really missing anyway.He is only hiding from the public eye.He will re appear next year

    • Others need their relativ yu tok shit ,vanhu vemalawi so nxaa

    • I can bet u a $1000 that he will re appear.I have been saying this for a very long time and i always expect insults when i say it but i know that one day i will be vindicated.That man is not missing.The family knows where he is.i once asked Patson a series of questions about how his brother went missing and all he did was block me.Its all politricks

    • usadaro phiri sha

    • Phiri’s point must not be trashed, it needs scrutiny

    • Kkk haa Achimwene so ka what were up to when asking Patison those silly questions better he blocked u dai aikuona he was going to kick your ass,u think his family knows where he is,what the hell are u smoking

    • When Itai Dzamara went missing how come the page he opened on facebook remained active?? A page is not like a facebook group with admins

      When Itai Dzamara claimed to have been brutalised by 15 police officers using baton sticks til two of them broke on his body,how come he sustained no injuries whatsoever??15 men raining baton sticks on you and u come out harpic clean??A baton stick can never break on a human body anyway.When he said that he was lying

      So he took a petition demanding that Mugabe resigns to Mugabe’s offices?Who signed the petition,when and where?How many signed it??How come he wasn’t beaten up when he took the petition to Mugabe’s offices?How many Zimbabweans can do that vakasiiyiwa vakadaro

      We are told that he was abducted at a barbershop in broad daylight after a strange car with no number plates was seen for days driving up and down the street he lived in.For some reason the state agents were scared to go inside his yard,break down the door and drag him out kicking and screaming in the dead of the night like they did with Tsvangirai,Nkala,J Mukoko..and many others.Nope!!With Dzamara it had to be done in broad daylight and at a very public place.It had to be witnessed.They wanted witnesses to the abduction.

      Do u people honestly believe kuti Dzamara really believed kuti angabvise Mugabe nekuswera akagara pamumvuri achitamba nhodo paAfrica Unity Square esp taking into consideration what Zanu has done to cling on to power.Vozobviswa naDzamara paakati mha ipo paye just because he (Dzamara) said so

      If indeed Dzamara is missing what gives the likes of Patson and Itai’s wide dzungu or rather chivindi chekutambira mukanwa meshumba yakamedza mumwe wavo?I mean how many people have gone missing in Zimbabwe because of politics but their families are too scared to even whisper or point a finger at Zanu.Those trying to remember Gukurahundi victims are met with riot police and told to disperse but the Dzamaras are allowed to

      What is actually happening is that Dzamara and Zanu are working together.Zanu is trying to create a new face of the people’s struggle albeit a fake one.The idea is to lure people away from Tsvangirai.Ndiko kusaka ana Patson vachinyepera zvivindi.Ndoosaka anaItai vakarohwa hauwone paanenge akuvara.The beatings are just a staging.They are not real.Tiri kuvharwa nevakachenjera coz we refuse to be observant.We take everything at face value

    • Zimbabweans are not superior to Malawians by the way

  • Afana ve mdc mune nguva yekutambisa ndakuonai makafanana kunge tsikidzi,ko zvenyu na Chamatama mapedza here?

  • ahh

  • Nataniere is correct hes confessng kt n their bloody party mnangagwa was responsible n de minstry yekunyangarisa uye kuuraya so nw hes free 2 let de world knw kt as zanupf vakamuisa kup cos hes no longer part f dem

  • he is the master mind he wont do that infact kutombo mudhonza jende iye

  • Vari vese. Hanzi musazvinetsa Itai dzamara arikudya matemba kwaari

  • Befor.Dzamara.wakauraisa.vanhu.vakawandisa.pa2008,paya.chero.naiye.Tsvangirai.wacho.åkapona.nepaburi.reson.saka.uuuuhhh.nhasi.dololooo

  • He will not because he is the one who did it.

  • Wat makes you think he will expose himself? Even mai Mujuru didn’t so how can a man do?

  • He probably pulled the trigger himself.

  • KKKKKK CHAKACHAYA PA FACE BOOK!

  • Ed hapana zvaanoziva nezva itai becoz at the tym yaka shaikwa itai iye anga asisa todiwe anga atove patarget

  • How can ZANU PF know where Dzamara is?

    ED is as clueless as everyone else.

    I would ask our Embassies and those who are in a position to benefit from his disappearance.

    I just don’t how ZANU PF gains from holding a low life and insignificant political actor like Dzamara.

    Dzamara is more useful politically when he is missing that when he is present

    • Ooh really?

    • But Kuda let’s be real here.

      I was once told if you want to know who is responsible you should look at who benefits the most.

      And in this case it’s just not ZANU PF.

      Just look at the crew that seeks to extract political capital from this

    • I wish they will kidnap one of your close relative for you to understand, so that u can ‘benefit’

  • ED is the devil himself, if he exposes the truth he will be arrested coz he was the kingpin in the killings of innocent lives. If I find him at this time while being vulnerable I will chop off his head like he did to innocent lives during “The Moment Of Madness”

  • that he will never do.he still once to come and rejoin Zanu.this thing called Zanu is like a mafia group there is some information that u dnt trade in and ya Itai Dzamara is one of it believe me nekutambura kurikuita Dydmus Mutasa he cld hv been angry w Zanu and say it out but he will never.e best thing that has ever happened to ED kutodzingwa kwaakaita deep down his heart he feels used and yes he was but they will never learn.ED isnt gonna say a thing believe me he will die running he is finished

  • what if this mnangagwa has also gone the Dzamara way muchingonyeperana pasocial media ,ndiani anoziva kuna mnangagwa ? zeroookk ,ndiani anoziva kuna Itai ? zerooiokk ,stop guessing n wake up

  • Dzamara family,esp kids and wife of the missing itai,are now being used as puppets by these damn politicians.its hard but i think time they should stop talkin bout it.you dont know what its like to wake up everyday with people reminding you about a person you love most and its clear he isnt coming back. They should let it go not to use itai’s name at their own benefit. I feel pity for the wife and kids

    • Dai iri hama yako waiti kushandiswa here iweChisuri

    • Why do you think it’s clear he won’t come back?

    • Jus judging from the time he went missing upto now….pasina anoziva kwaari.you are only sayin that coz you never lost someone you like most.its depressing kungoti vanhu vangoramba vachikirwadzisa bt at the end the same apana zvazvochinja…thats y i specified”wife n kids”.

    • 4get about their father, their brother, ure u serious, you heartless dude,

    • You can insult me any way you want but chokwadi chobata vakawanda.in life dont try to take advantage of grieving people kuda kuita mbiri nacho.instead of taking the wife to demos vaitofanirwa kumuitira something choita kuti ambofarao 2 mins.thats y i say politics suck

  • If You Want Dzamara CIO Boss Not This One Akatsva Uyo

  • It’s time you drink the Hot Porridge

  • Dzamara always said someone go not ED. The memory is still fresh and questions are to be answered

  • Evn if be does that l d ont thimk ot wil change anything bcz kutaura kwake kwamwemuda sympathy dai akataura achiri .u system zvaive nani

  • Ofcoz hi wont do tht once a traitor alwaez a traitor, Joyie shld hav told us abt their riggin methods

  • Haatozivewo siyanai na ed anotoriwo nezvakewo

  • Kkkkkk

  • On point. If he is willing to be taken seriously by any sane Zimbabwean, he must reveal all the secre… https://t.co/W0fH7H14JR

  • Kkkkkk..pamwe Ngwena ndoyakatopa order to kill muchitodaro

