It’s Harare City again!

By Godknows Matarutse

Relegation-threatened Harare City wrote their own piece of history by becoming the first team to lift the Chibuku Super Cup twice since it returned three years ago following a memorable victory over How Mine in the final yesterday.

Edwin Madhanhanga scored the opener on 66 minutes before William Manondo powered a quick double inside two minutes to ensure the Sunshine Boys lifted the country’s richest knockout tournament which guarantees them a ticket into next year’s Caf Confederation Cup.

Midfielder Peter Moyo scored the consolation for How Mine five minutes from time but it was not enough to rescue the gold miners.

Yesterday’s triumph was Harare City’s second in the tournament having won the Cup in 2014 after beating Dynamos 2-1 in the final at the National Sports Stadium.

But How Mine had themselves to blame in yesterday’s painful defeat having dominated the match for large moments but impotency in front of goal cost them the match and Harare City coach Philani Ncube admitted Kelvin Kaindu’s men gave them a good run for their money.

“One thing for sure is that first half there were all over us. We knew they would come and we wanted to go and absorb the pressure and try to catch them on the counter but it didn’t work out in the first half,” Ncube said after the match.

“We then said in the second half let’s go and make mistakes while trying to score. And the transition from the back was very positive. They missed their chances but fortunately we scored.

“But surely, I am happy with this win and we will celebrate it. It is, however, important not to get carried away as we quickly need to concentrate on the fight against relegation.”

How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu was at pains to explain what could have hit them.

“It was very painful. Football is about goals we could have wrapped up the match in the first half, we created a lot of chances but unfortunately we couldn’t get a goal,” said Kaindu.

“Second half again we started very strong until the 60th minute and our opponents capitalised and we lost concentration and it was difficult for us to come back. But I give credit to the team to get this far.

“…I think it was unfair for PSL to give an advantage to Harare City to host the final at home. Also what I know is if the team is playing as hosts they should at least give us the advantage as the home team but we were never afforded that privilege.”

How Mine pressure was relentless especially in the first half but they could not find the goal their dominance deserved. They were duly made to pay for the misses when Harare City turned the corner in the second half with some breathtaking attacking football that yielded three goals in eight minutes.

Teams:

Harare City: Tatenda Munditi, Tendai Samanja, Jimmy Tigere, Martin Vengesai (Tatenda Tumba 90min), Protasho Kabwe (Peace Tshuma 76min), Raymond Uchena, Edwin Madhanhanga, William Manondo, Takudzwa Chimwemwe, Wilfred Muvirimi, Malvin Gaki

How Mine: Donovan Bernard, Marvellous Mukumba, Milton Ncube, Sakala Makundika, Frank Makarati, Thembani Masuku, Tinashe Makanda, Peter Moyo, Kuda Musharu (Adolf Muganyi 57min), Pascal Manhanga (Toto Banda 30min), Tsepo Rathokoane. Daily News