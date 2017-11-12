Harlot Church of Zimbabwe must return to her husband

By Tendai Tagarira

She has been most unfaithful, uncovering her naked shame and drinking water from muddy cisterns. Cisterns dug by false prophets. She has drunk the defiled filth of her harlotry, refusing to drink the FREE and CLEAN WATER OF LIFE from her own husband, her maker is his name.

Instead, she has run after defilements and became utterly unclean. But now, she must return to her maker, her husband, THE LORD WITH US is HIS name.

What benefit has she received from playing the prostitute with false prophets? She enrolled herself at their mystery schools only to have her breasts fondled and her bosom caressed by the agents of darkness who masquerade as christians and prophesy vain imaginations of their wicked hearts. She has lusted after them, running after them to be defiled by them. But now, she must return to her husband, her maker, THE SON OF DAVID is HIS name.

Let her turn back in humility and contrariness. Let her turn back from her wicked lusts, for in her wicked harlotry, she has taken up the image of a serpent. Gliding on her belly upon the dust of deception. She must go back to the blood and the cross of calvary. Let her drink from the ancient cup of the LAMB of GOD who was slain from the foundation of the world. Let her return to her own husband, her maker, THE LORD JESUS is HIS name.

She has desecrated the holy commands of the LORD and has loved the idols of their world. Yet the world she loves and its wicked desires are soon passing away, and the WORD OF THE LORD, her maker, will remain. Let her come out of the world and the LORD her husband will receive her. Let her touch no unclean thing and return to her own husband, THE LORD JESUS is HIS name.

The false teachings of her lovers have deflowered her purity. Let her come out of the deceptive classrooms of lucifer. Let her unlearn the so called secret teachings she received from false prophets. Let her reject, renounce and regret her harlotry. Let her turn back from her wicked shame. Let her return to her own husband, THE LORD JESUS is HIS name.

Let her choose life and not death. Let her REPENT or Perish. Let her turn from her wicked ways. Let her resist the serpent satan, and he will flee! Let her be washed with a righteous baptism. Let her receive the HOLY SPIRIT. Let her put on incorruptibility, fine linen, bright and clean. Let her touch no unclean thing and return to her own husband, THE LORD JESUS is HIS name.

Let her rent her garments of prostitution which bare the distinct stains of her shameless unfaithfulness. Like Joshua dressed in filthy garments, the devil is there to accuse her, after defiling her by his sophisticated seductions. But THE LORD Rebuke satan! Let clean garments be given her. Fine linen, bright and clean! Let her be dressed in a clean turban. Let her now return to her own husband, THE LORD JESUS is HIS name.

Those who want to return here is the way,

Say,

Dear LORD JESUS, MIGHTY GOD, I have wronged you. I have played the harlot with false prophets, occultists. I have loved the world and forgotten the things of THE LORD. Please forgive my harlotry. Create in me a new heart oh LORD, a clean heart that is