Daring sex workers rob man, take nude pics

By Farayi Machamire

Three daring sex workers, who robbed a man at gunpoint before taking nude photos of him and using them to blackmail him into releasing his bank passwords, have run into trouble with the law.

Chipo Nyamande, Moleen Maodzwa and Chipo Dube’s adventure saw them go on a shopping spree, splashing $1 667 of their victim’s money on cigarettes and beer before the long arm of the law caught up with them.

The trio was subsequently arrested and appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande yesterday, facing robbery charges.

They were denied bail on the premise that they are already facing charges of similar nature which are at various stages of prosecution and that there was a likelihood that they would interfere with witnesses as some of the property is yet to be recovered.

That none of them is gainfully employed also weighed against them in the matter, which was remanded to November 24.

Allegations are that on October 7, 2017, the trio, in the company of their already arrested accomplice and four others who are still at large, hatched a plan to rob the complainant — Wongai Mawola Banda — while armed with a pistol.

The court heard that, acting in common purpose, the trio’s two male accomplices approached Banda who was parked at OK Fife Avenue, Harare.

One of the accused knocked at Banda’s door before pulling his T-shirt and exposing a black pistol and ordered him to co-operate.

It is further alleged that immediately another male adult entered Banda’s motor vehicle and sat at the back where he ordered Banda to follow instructions.

Banda was blindfolded before being taken to a secluded room where they were five women with the trio among the women.

They demanded cash and valuables before forcing Banda to remove his clothes and lie next to a woman who had stripped naked.

It is further alleged that Nyamande, Maodzwa and Dube took Banda’s cellphone and wallet before taking nude pictures of Banda beside the naked woman, pictures which they later used to blackmail him to reveal his bank cards passwords.

They let Banda go before proceeding to go on a shopping spree purchasing beer, cigarettes, fuel, lotions, and clothes all valued at $1 667, 42.

They were later apprehended after Banda made a police report and evidence was gathered from CCTV cameras at various places while the accused trio was making purchase using his debit cards. Daily News