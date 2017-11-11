Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mnangagwa skips to China

By Fungi Kwaramba

Former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa is now holed up in China after fleeing his home country within hours of being given the boot by his long-time ally, President Robert Mugabe.

Former Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa had been a close ally of President Robert Mugabe for decades. (Photo: UN Photo/Jean-Marc Ferré)
The Daily News can report that the 75-year-old politician, who was once tipped to succeed the incumbent, arrived in China on Thursday night from South Africa.

Other reports quoted a military source as saying that Mnangagwa’s journey was made possible by the country’s faction riddled war veterans head Chris Mutsvangwa.

Mutsvangwa himself was the former ambassador to China.

“He (Mnangagwa is now in China. War veterans chairperson Christopher Mutsvangwa facilitated the journey,” the military source was quoted as saying. 

Mutsvangwa could neither deny nor confirm the developments, referring all questions to Mnangagwa’s family, the report said.

Verbal attacks 

Mutsvangwa addressed a press conference in Johannesburg earlier this week where he announced that the Zimbabwe’s War Veterans Association had expelled Mugabe as its leader.

“We have completely disowned Mugabe,” said Mutsvangwa.  

Mugabe on Monday fired Mnangagwa, the man who for so long looked like he would succeed the longtime Zimbabwe president.

This came after Mugabe – and particularly his wife Grace – had been stepping up their verbal attacks on Mnangagwa, 75, for weeks.

The first couple were outraged when Grace was booed at a rally in Bulawayo on Saturday. That was blamed on Mnangagwa bussing in his supporters. Grace led exactly the same charge against a vice president in 2014, when she got Joice Mujuru fired. 

Reports on Friday indicated that four people had since been taken to court for allegedly booing the first lady. They faced a charge of undermining the authority of the president. Daily News/News24.com

  • Ndezveikoko Bob ngaende vanobonyorana kuChina

    • Remember at this present time Donald Trump is also in China, and why would the Chinese accept him if they were in good books naBob? Ask yourself those questions? Why did the Soldiers at the border allow him to leave when they had strict orders to contain him?

  • WHY did he flee ? He knew that his plot had failed and it was time to face the brutal reality of his futile plot.You reap what you sow.Chawakadya chapfuka.

    • Didnt they try to kill him with ice cream? Ungagarirei pakadai. Vanokupedzisa

    • what plot😕

    • nop wait and see

    • There is a diff between being a coward and being foolish ……use ur brains why was he denied exit before any charges were laid agnist him…pane nyaya apa lets wait and see

    • Lets not trouble ourselves abt these guys!even if he was going to take over nothing he was gonna do for the citizens than to say & sing pamberi neZanu” so let him run even to Taiwan or Taiwan its fine

    • Ithink Combodia iz better for him

    • Where is Chiwenga? Was he not sent to China also by Bob in a bid to Isolate Ngwena. But i think asangana ma Sharks.

    • Retreating when under siege and cornered is not fleeing, it is tactical its wise.

  • How is he holed up in china

  • Kutiza chaiko iko. Kutiza kwaro garwe. When the rivers run dry.

  • Dziri kutungana dzemudanga rimwe

  • inonzi zanu chiororo

  • What if zvese zvekuti Aida kudhingura mudhara manyepo. What if its one of the Mugabe’s strtge kuti vawane Ku booster masimba avo. They new that he was their most and biggest threat…..

  • He fled well before he was fired. Technically he quit

  • CROCODILE GANG 4 KKKKK THIC WORDS BRING BACK MY MEMORIES ..

    • Unfortunately, the four crocos didn’t live up to their name.According to the VP’s narration,3 were hanged and he survived the same fate.So those crocos didn’t achieve anything

    • kkkkkkk ziii zvangu

    • Luckson if you don’t hav the slightest hint of history usangotaure they crippled the entire nation the hol grp saka mbiri yekuzoti the croc gang ndeyrkungofamba famba it’s what they caused mayhem don’t discredit sum peopl s achievements

    • #JOHN muudzewo lucky haana kana chaanoziva kuty zita rekuty crocodile rakabvepi

  • isu takatotiza mazuva amaiparidza kuti muka ubike doro kkkkk tsuro anonakirwa achikwira gudo kana gudo akudawo oti kwangu kudiki.SVINURAI MESO EMWEYA

  • Lol back to his training school in China Kkkkkkkkkk

  • shona inoti rinoziva zvaro garwe kubata gudza richisiya munhu kkkk

  • akambonzi aida kuenda Moza zvikanzi akaenda Mzantsi izvezvi atove China uuuuuu aripi murume uyu

  • DONT BE FOOLED BY THESE CRIMINALS

  • Kkkkkkk vanonzi Dr Amai garwe rinochecheudzwa kuita chidhambakuro

  • Let them fight untill the dawn the match will be continued tomorrow after our kids go to school

  • Ungaita sei

  • Aifunga kuti ma funnies when all Zimbos were saying the “Regime he was part of ” has caused a lot of suffering

  • Ndokwawafunga kunovukurira uko, the same place where you got gorilla war training.Extradition is inevitable.Unodzoka chete mhosva dzako dziri vuno.

    • if it is true he is in China Bob will just tell the Chinese to extradite Lizard or else he seeks full diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

  • Kuno kana kumbokendenga….titori busy kutsvaga bond

  • Ukaona munhu anonzi VP otiza munyika kuzoti ummmm Zuma tirege tishande. Gadzirira imwe miriyoni irimunzira.

  • Who cares dai atotizira ku zuva chaiko imboko Munhu uyu

  • Ko zvamait aida kuenda ku moza akarambirwa now arikutogocha zvake ana bhoki😅😅😅

  • The snake has, over the last decade, been eating it’s self slowly. The greater part of its’ body is finished. Now its going for its own head. Destroying itself from within as one professor is quoted as saying.

  • What if the Moza story was cooked?

  • LOOK EAST POLICY …… He is on a mission

  • Ana nehanda musanyebere vanhu imi
    No one knows were he is show us proof

  • Mnangagwa is a Chinese puppet

  • Ya turn yake yekuhukura ambohukura nzou zvichingofamba zvichingofamba haha wat goes around comes around i have seen it

  • They all conspired together to kill Mujuru Solomon now it is his turn.Never feel pity for these selfish monsters who are anti -people.Let Munangagwa test his own medicine.

  • Ndizvozvo ngaainzwewo diaspora kuti inorwadza sei, he is in exile ngaamame……zvimwe ndezvimwe home is best ngaanzwewo kurwadza kunoita kugara uchinongedzerwa everyday uchinzi uyo muforeigner

  • I gwara nhai?

  • Ohh u are now also in diaspora running away from your evil master, shame maningi.

  • Is it a shocker? No! Operation Shumba bears it all that he has Chinese support way back in 2006.

  • manje anochgona ere chzhing

  • Nehanda Nyakasikana ko muripiko isu vana venyu tichitambura. Tosvika riniko tichidya nhoko dzezvironda

  • He is not the type inotiza uyu, I believe a lot is about to happen munyika yechipikirwa. They don’t call him ngwena for nothing. He who laughs most, laughs last its still early guyz

    • Tsvangirai akataurawo kuti izvi zvine masiyandaitwa asiri mushe. I foresee Munangagwa achizokonzeresa zvakaipisisa. Paya pavachange vachipembera, ipapo, he wl strike… Chimoto chaicho is about to blow big time….

  • Kevin Murandu

  • let him die in exile cz they are not fighting for us but power and we WL get nothing from this

  • Zvaririgwara nhai 😂😂

  • Remember at this present time Donald Trump is also in China, and why would the Chinese accept him if they were in good books naBob? Ask yourself those questions? Why did the Soldiers at the border allow him to leave when they had strict orders to contain him? There is something hidden going on Maelections egore rino akapenga!

  • I remember Mnagagwa saying on ztv some time back. ” We are the only country in the world that does what we want. That does what we feel like doing.”

  • Ngaatiudze arikuchina ikoko kuti akamakidzirei mudhara kuita rerun muna2008 iye aiinge abvuma kuti adyiwa all big guys coming out of zanupf we wont accerpt anything from u excerpt telling us the truth of wht happened since 2000 paidyiwa zanupf pese so please kudzoka imbomirai kusvika mataura zvakaitika if not please stay forever in china as we know all of your sons has studied in china and they are the interpretors of all chinees people in zimbabwe pawaona muchina wese ane cash pane mwana wamunangwagwa

  • Ndizvo zvinoita Robert anorova ne shamu inorwadza especially those who tend to be close to him yet otherwise ,vaMunangagwa vakutodzidzira chi Chinese after being booted out from the government eish zvorwadza from kudya poison apo odzingwa futi ,the last kicks of a dying horse , zvapachena kuti Grace has pulled reigns an easiest move to be crowned the vice President pakaipa ko ndokuti kutonga ne Gidi uku ?????? Ko Gidi rakaipa wakati bofu warohwa musoro se nyoka ,,,,,,,,,?

  • Do sell our country to Chinese You could end up landing in Harare YOU KNOW.

