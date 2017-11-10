Varsity student jailed for stealing chocolate

By Nhlalwenhle Ncube

UNLUCKY! A Midlands State University student missed an end of semester examination because he was arrested for stealing a chocolate bar at Pote Supermarket in Zvishavane.

Kuziva Muradzijwa (28) studying towards a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies Honours Degree landed himself in trouble when he stole a chocolate bar worth $2.

AN undercover security guard saw him stuffing the chocolate in his underwear and arrested him on his way out.

He appeared before magistrate Shepherd Mjanja facing theft charges and was convicted on his own plea of guilty.He begged the courts to be lenient with him citing that when he performed the crime he was under the influence of alcohol and had already suffered for his actions as he missed one of his examination papers.

The court heard that on 29 October around 9pm, the accused went to Pote Supermarket and first picked up two rock buns.

The security who was undercover Bina Ningi watched him at a distance as he proceeded to another section where he picked one chocolate lunch bar and stuffed it in his underwear.

The security guard rushed to the door and waited for him and upon conducting the search, he discovered the chocolate bar.

He was then handed over to police and the chocolate was produced in court as exhibit.

Without wasting the courts’ time, he pleaded guilty and was slapped with $10 fine or 10 days imprisonment. B-Metro