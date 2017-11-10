Tyrese Gibson’s erratic behaviour has fans in a tizz

Over the past few months, Tyrese Gibson has posted emotional, bizarre missives to social media detailing his legal battles with his ex-wife over their daughter, 10.

Days after the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services closed a child abuse investigation into the singer-actor, he continues to confuse fans with intimate social media posts.

On Monday, the R&B singer, also known for his roles in the Fast and Furious franchise, said on Instagram that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith had given him $5million (approximately R70m) for legal fees. In his caption Gibson pledged to “get off and stay off the internet now that my daughter’s legal fees will be paid!”. (He has published seven posts since.)

In September, PEOPLE reported that Gibson’s ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, had been granted temporary legal custody and a temporary restraining order after accusing him of abusing their daughter, Shayla, in August.

Mitchell Gibson alleged in court documents that Gibson “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other”.

Gibson denied the allegations, telling People he was “disappointed to learn that the mother of my daughter has made gross and false accusations against my character in a shameful attempt to ruin our co-parenting efforts”.

Gibson addressed his ex on Instagram: “I’m sorry I got remarried, I’m sorry we didn’t work out. Sometimes you get married and have kids and things just don’t work out, but I have NEVER wished harm on you I see the attacks just won’t stop so I believe this too will pass and God and the courts will reveal the truth.”

Last month, the Blast reported that Gibson hired a plane to fly a banner that read “No matter what, Daddy loves you Shayla” over his daughter’s school. In an Instagram post filled with photos of him and Shayla, Gibson said he “wanted the banner to be longer but it’s (sic) was too expensive.”

Mitchell Gibson’s lawyer, Aleen Laura Khanjian, told People the banner was a violation of the restraining order and a reflection of Gibson’s erratic state of mind.

Last month, TMZ reported that Gibson had checked into a Los Angeles hospital for chest pains following a court appearance. He said he had anxiety.

“Guys, please don’t make this about me. This is about my daughter,” he said. “This could compromise my case.”

Last week, Gibson cried in a video posted to Facebook. “Don’t take my baby, please don’t take my baby,” he said sobbing, while wearing a “Shayla Rocks” hoodie. “This is all I got.”

He then again took to Instagram to thank his wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, for supporting him through his legal battles.

“When your 1st charge get dropped your wife’s mind will finally REST!!!!! (sic),” he wrote next to a photo of his sleeping wife. “when you wake up I’m sorry Baby I’m so sorry for posting this.” He also posted a photo of the couple praying together.

On Monday, he dedicated a poem by Matt Baker to his wife, whom he married earlier this year. “God! love you,” he wrote. “Let’s get married again.”

Gibson has also lashed out against his Fast and Furious co-star on social media. After Universal Pictures announced the franchise’s ninth instalment would hit theatres a year later than expected, he blamed Dwayne Johnson for the delay. “Congratulations to @TheRock. for making the fast and furious franchise about YOU,” he wrote on Instagram.

But on Friday, he posted a photo of him, Johnson and Vin Diesel, noting that he had “a real heart to heart with one of Dwayne’s associates and this will be my last post about him.” Washington Post