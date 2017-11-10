‘Probe, arrest Mnangagwa’

Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


By Blessings Mashaya

 Zanu PF Mashonaland Central chairperson, Dickson Mafios, has upped the ante against sacked former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying he must be probed for abusing Command Agriculture inputs and grabbing mines.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Picture by NewsDay)
This comes as the province was among the first to recommend Mnangagwa’s expulsion from Zanu PF, which happened on Wednesday.

Speaking at a Zanu PF youths rally on Wednesday, Mafios told President Robert Mugabe that his former deputy was corrupt and must be investigated and arrested.

“President, we thank you that you have taken a good move against Mnangagwa, we were worried about his conduct…after this move, you must make sure that Mnangagwa is investigated against the abuse of Command Agriculture inputs,” he said, adding that “it was a shame that a lawyer and vice president abused Command Agriculture inputs to advance his factional agendas”.

“Mnangagwa also grabbed many mines which belong to small-scale miners. He was abusing his authority as the VP to grab whatever he wants. We say Mnangagwa must be arrested because he is corrupt, he must face the music,” Mafios said to the delight and wild cheers from Zanu PF supporters.

Interestingly, a Zanu faction — Team Lacoste — allegedly led by Mnangagwa faction in April this year organised massive demonstrations against Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere and Mafios, accusing them of setting parallel structures and grabbing various mining claims in Mashonaland Central Province.

Mnangagwa who was fired from the VP post on Monday was Mugabe’s deputy since 2014, when he took over the position from Joice Mujuru, who was dismissed from government and Zanu PF on similar allegations.

Prior to his dismissal, the 75-year-old had held a number of senior positions in Mugabe’s government among them minister of State Security (1980 to 1988), minister of Justice (1988 to 2000), Speaker of Parliament (2000 to 2005), minister of Rural Housing (2005 to 2009), minister of Defence (2009 to 2013), and minister of Justice from (2013 to 2017).

His rise to power began as a young man, when he helped direct Zimbabwe’s 1970s war of independence and later became the country’s spy-master during the 1980s civil conflict.

He worked closely with Dan Stannard, who was one of the few whites who remained in the Zimbabwean secret service after the departure of Ken Flower.

In 2004, he lost his post as Zanu PF secretary for administration and was instead named secretary for legal affairs, in what was considered a demotion.

As secretary for administration he had been able to place his supporters in key party positions.

The move followed reports that Mnangagwa had been campaigning too hard for the post of vice-president, backed by his then close ally former Information minister Jonathan Moyo. Daily News

 

  • Isn’t he the dreaded cio from bindura who have cupboard full of skeletons

  • We are watching this game of thrones,and asslickers are touting

  • Nekuti abuda airegerei kuzvitaura before

  • iye mafios wacho imbavha zvekare ngaasungwe kuona kauswa muziso memumwe make muine danda idiot

  • Muri mbavha mess zvenyu

  • Tinoziva Mafiosi achiba akazoita mupurisa riini

  • chimboitai isu chedu kuona chete kunowira tsvimbo

  • Simudzai Mureri ye ma small mines yataureva iya. Pasi ne zanu.

  • Kkkkk seka zwako shava ko mamusingabi mese here . I think this garwe person wants tobe silenced for good by zanu wat are u trualy scared of zanu pf’s??

  • Season 1 episode 3

  • Its a circus. Grown up men stampeding to wipe off Mugabe and Grace arsholes with their tongues.

  • Everyone in zanu pf has used violence intimidation and has grabbed either a farm, stand,a mine or a company from grass roots to state house. Who is not guilty hands up! You should all gather at Chikurubi prison and call E.D to join you. A thief or murderer does not become innocent just because he has pointed out another thief or murderer!

    • NaMai Mujuru nevamwe vavakadzingwa navo. Hapana kana asinamhosva whether uri mushona or ndebele or anythng for as long munhu aishandira Zanu pf atori guilt of humbavha….

    • Amen ngavakohwe zvavakadyara

  • All of you must be arrested for grabbing things!

  • Iwe mfanha wajkasukuwere nyara muri mbavha dzevanhu

  • VanaMafios kwaakutsva dzvene uku.we don’t want political prostitutes

  • Zanu PF trying to hoodwink us with their purges! The bottom lines is they are all brood of vipers. Zinyoka!

  • Mafioso declaration talk of double standards nxaaa tibvirei apo. Gara pasi Mafios.

  • Mese tichakuitai probe iyoyo yauri kuda kuita ED .Wakanganwa kuti iye ED naana mai Mujuru Mutasa wakatomboitawo wamwe probe saka iwee nyarara inguva chete isati yasvika tichakuitawo probe

  • Ur next bla mafi

  • Kkkkkk kusekaba kwaanaKamba kkkk hanzi ED imbavha Lol ko iwe? Ko iye mukuru wacho? Hakuna munhu akachena mubato renyu, munenhubu dzoga dzoga musafunga kuti vanhu veZimbabwe vakapusa ka kkkk

  • Probe yourself & everyone in the government first coz you are still stealing as we speak.

  • Mnangagwa is filthy rich, you can’t earn those riches through mere politics except by pilfering public funds. His gold watch alone can pay the salary of hundred teachers.

  • Shambakodzi youdza Haryana kusviba. Who is fooling who? Fuck off Mafios. #rubbish

  • can this bring RASHIWE GUZHA &ITAI DZAMARA truth shall prevail

  • why probe whn someone is dismissed probe him or her aripabasa achiita accountable

  • It kana adoka : iwe mafiyosi varembera nayo kodzako dzese dzina ed uchafukurwa ukanyara : all in zanu u are not wise firing a holder of 5 mandates in gvt and party mafuza chaiwo : u lack intelligence kusvika abude munhu vamaigara naye pahigh table : so maiziwana how many times his office was broken into : his life aaa h : atiza nedata renyika zim now being managed fom outside : frm hre to mary mount boarder where is ur intelligence stop barking and take and implement those mandates

  • Now they want to arrest him for that. What if he wasn’t sacked. Give me a break

  • Kasukuwere brothers are next to be fired by Dr stop it.Shame on you Mafios.

  • WHY TALKIN LIKE DRUNK ZVOPEYI KUMHURI YEZIM NDOZVICHAPEDZA MAPOTHOLES SHAME ON YU

  • That party is dangerously tainted. Remember those years of puma accidents.

  • Zvinhu zvacho futi soooo!

