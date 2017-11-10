Musician Gary Tight sued US$10k for time wasting…. he promised to marry me

UPCOMING Afro-pop musician Gary Tight, who hogged the limelight a few days ago albeit for wrong reasons, is being sued by his ex-lover for failing to own up to his promise of marrying her.

Born Gary Muponda, the youthful singer is being sued by his former lover, Amanda Tinotenda Manyowa for US$10 000 for breach of an agreement to marry.

Amanda, who is being represented by lawyer Jivas Mudimu of Mudimu Law Chambers, in her summons filed at the Harare Civil Court on October 31 this year, claimed that Gary promised to marry her sometime last year.

But he later dumped her before fulfilling his promise-which was made orally before both of their relatives.

“On or around the 15th of December 2014, the Plaintiff and the Defendant entered into a love relationship.After dating for two years, on the 31st of December 2016, the Defendant promised to marry the Plaintiff, which and in pursuit to that promise, the plaintiff and the Defendant started living together in April 2017 at the Defendant’s residence.

“Sometime in May 2017, the Defendant repudiated the agreement to marry the Plaintiff, which agreement, the Defendant had made to Plaintiff orally. This was done by conduct, where the Defendant together with his mother took the Plaintiff’s clothes to her maiden home, chased the Plaintiff away and ordered her not to come,” she claimed in her summons.

Amanda claimed that Gary’s actions were deliberately meant to injure her dignity and reputation.

She also complained, in her summons, that Gary by so-doing embarrassed her morally.

“The Defendant has wasted the Plaintiff’s time and the Plaintiff has since suffered due to the bad reputation that the Defendant has imputed on her.

“By virtue of the Defendant’s breach of promise, the cause of action arisen is that the Plaintiff suffered damages in the amount of US$10 000 for contumacious breach of contract whereby Plaintiff’s personal dignity and reputation were impaired,” she said.

Gary, who is son to singer Willom Tight, is yet to respond to the claim. H-Metro