Low turnout at Mugabe airport renaming event

Usually, Mugabe’s events attract bumper crowds comprising bussed unemployed youths and some Zanu PF adherents.

But yesterday, there were just enough people to fill two tents at the venue, while three others were virtually empty.

This was despite the fact that Zanu PF had availed its buses to ferry people to the venue of the ceremony, a stone’s throw from the Airport’s domestic terminal.

Only on Wednesday, party members had gathered all day long at the Zanu PF national headquarters in solidarity with the 93-year-old leader and his wife Grace.

Mugabe himself appeared to be in an unusually solemn mood during his short address.

Famed for long, humour-laden speeches, Mugabe delivered a nine-minute address, largely confined to his prepared speech.

“I would like to most sincerely thank the ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development for the honour bestowed on me by renaming the Harare International Airport the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport. It is indeed a great honour for me and I am humbled by this gesture,” Mugabe said.

“My government recognises that the airport is pivotal to the economic growth of the country. I particularly want to thank the ministry of Transport… for the outstanding work they are doing. They continue to do us proud,” he added.

In his speech, Transport and Infrastructural Development minister, Jorum Gumbo, said the airport would now be upgraded to match Mugabe’s stature.

“I am pleased to inform you, Your Excellency, that in order to match your stature, the airport will soon undergo a massive rehabilitation and development programme. The rehabilitation process will include, among others, construction of three additional aero bridges, a new fire station, a modern terminal and a new VVIP pavilion.

“Negotiations for the financing of the project are progressing well and nearing completion and we expect work to commence before the end of the year. The contractor, China Jiangsu International, who did us proud at the Victoria Falls International Airport, have vowed to outdo themselves on this project as befitting your stature,” said Gumbo.

The broke Mugabe government spent $500 000 funding the renaming process.

The renaming process was elevated to national project status in order to qualify it for government funding after the Office of the President and Cabinet took over the project. Daily News