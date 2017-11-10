Killer T goes uptown

The gig, set to kick off at 7pm, will be a test case for Killer T and Zimdancehall in general given the widely held view that artistes from the genre lack punctuality.

The Takangodaro hit-maker’s manager, Kudzai “Super” Biston, told the Daily News that the concert would signify a new epoch in Killer T’s career.

“Performing at an upmarket joint News Cafe in Borrowdale shows that our music now appeals to other people beyond our usual audience dominated by ghetto youths. We are determined to deliver a good show.

“This is Killer T’s first gig in an upmarket venue. However, I should point out that the only other time he performed in the area was at this year’s Miss World Zimbabwe,” said Biston.

The significance of Killer T’s gig cannot be underestimated. If he turns up for the concert on time and delivers a memorable show, he will possibly open opportunities for fellow Zimdancehall artistes in uptown venues who have in the past largely favoured Zim hip-hop musicians.

Tomorrow night could turn out to be a crowning moment for the Mbare-bred artiste who was an unknown entity just five years ago.

Now widely known as chairman, thanks to his prolific hit-making prowess, Killer T is now one of the country’s most recognisable music brands.

In August, the Vanongovenga singer held a high-profile birthday bash at Mbare Netball Complex featuring fellow Zimdancehall artistes which attracted hundreds.

The 28-year-old star recently told the Daily News he never imagined himself commanding such respect in life.

“I used to operate kombis plying Mbare-City and I never realised then I was talented until I tried my luck in music.

“I started music as a pastime but it later quickly turned into a profession after I realised that ghetto youths were being entertained by my songs

“Though I used to take music as a hobby, now I am in it on a full time basis. Magitare ndokwatova kubasa. (My entire livelihood is hinged on it.)

“It is my desire to keep working hard in growing my music brand and spread my influence to other countries on the globe,” he said then.

Over the last five years, Killer T has toured countries such as South Africa and the United Kingdom among others.

Though his career is flourishing, the Kuvhiringa Pattern singer insisted he was not keen to relocate from Mbare to more affluent suburbs.

“I was born here and I shall die here, that is where I get my inspiration on a daily basis and apart from that I enjoy the life in Mbare. If I leave Mbare surely I will lose focus especially the way I compose lyrics,” said Killer T. Daily News