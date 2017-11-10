Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

I’m recovering: Tsvangirai

727 29

By Fungi Kwaramba

 Former Prime Minister in the unity government, Morgan Tsvangirai, is now out of danger.

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and his wife Elizabeth Tsvangirai
Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and his wife Elizabeth Tsvangirai

Tsvangirai left for South Africa last month to seek urgent medical attention after his condition had suddenly deteriorated.

He had been diagnosed with cancer of the colon in June last year and has since then been undergoing treatment in the neighbouring country.

The MDC leader told South Africa’s Sabc television on Wednesday night that his doctors had been able to contain the level of tumour markers that were prevalent in his body and he was making steady progress.

“I am not in a hospital bed. I am taking a rest outside hospital. I am just taking a rest outside hospital, so I am not bed-ridden at all — I am just recovering from the treatment,” he said, after being asked how he was coping with cancer treatment.

“The treatment is going well, you know the problem with these cancer infections or ailments is the level of tumour markers that inflict (pain), so far I am grateful that we are able to contain the level of tumour markers that are prevalent. We are able to monitor its spread and I am grateful that I am making speedy recovery,” he added.

In a first among the country’s secretive political leadership, Tsvangirai disclosed in June last year that he was suffering from cancer of the colon and has been undergoing painful chemotherapy treatment in South Africa.

However, his aides have kept a heavy lid on not only the state of his health but his whereabouts.

Recently, one of his closest allies, Eddie Cross, disclosed that the former trade unionist was in excruciating pain because of the disease.

Cross, a veteran MDC lawmaker and one of Tsvangirai’s economic advisers, was surprised that the limelight had been focussed on Tsvangirai and not President Robert Mugabe who was also suffering ill-health.

Tsvangirai’s absence has left a void in his party which none of his underlings and partners in the MDC Alliance can fill.

The void has weakened the country’s largest opposition party, diminishing its capacity to capitalise on the cacophonous discord in Zanu PF that culminated in the expulsion of former vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa early this week. Daily news

 

You might also like More from author

  • AMEN

  • mbiri kuna jesuuuuu

  • Thank God

  • Get well, sir!

  • Speedy recovery Mr. President.

  • Did h ever said he was in danger?

  • Lets Vote Vote Vote and Vote fo this Man maZimbos please

  • Panoda recovery chaiyo coz Gire arikuvava.hazvidi vanokamhina

  • How many times have you told the journalists that you are recovering only to be airlifted to hospital the following day.There is no problem in leading that party from the hospital bed because it is yours hence it’s called MDC Tsvangirayi.If you get tired you may consider dismissing Khupe or Mudzuri and replace one of them with that skin bleached daughter of a ZANU PF Politburo member.Viva One Centre Of Power.

    • Urikurwadziwa ndazviona , chete one centre of power yave one centre of problems , pakaipa

    • Mr Bande,it seems you have missed the point.One centre of power in MDC Tsvangirayi means that Tsvangson is leading from the hospital bed.

    • Zvapinda payi izvozvo pamunhu arikungoudzavo vanomufarira kut arikupora panezvaakatakurigwa zvacho …chakunetsa chii nhayi Tsano…urwere hausekanwe …paunozopindurigwa naMwari coment yko iyi haupazive ….pasi idandaro igaroziva …tandatayi nevamwe mushe

  • Rwizi rukuru

  • Save save

  • Zvokudzwa Save

  • Not even for his political ambitions…but personally i feel Morgan @mrtsvangirai should defeat this… https://t.co/UVujYB6abx

  • Well come back Save huyai mupedzise basa

  • Well come back Save huyai mupedzise basa

  • Mr president

  • Chibaba chenyuchi

  • Hahaha plili hausi warasika here iwe, but dai ndaiva ini ndaingosacomenter anything

  • Mkadzi I pombi uyo

  • Save gwizi rukuru hagupwwi mangamanga uye nhako runozadza nemadiriro

  • Man actor akambofa kupi. Ndotoseka zvangu.

  • I cancer ka iyi. Haisi flu. Speedy recovery Save.

  • But ka babie ka save mmmm karipo wena

  • Welkome back Save.

  • This is the time for u to repent and be born again n go t church,,,or retire from this game and just be a fan

  • Yaa totenda Musiki Save ….porai zvenyu ..kugwara kunouya kuchienda pamunhu mupenyu

error: Content is protected !!