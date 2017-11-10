Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Grade 7s must attend class after exams, says Dokora

By Blessings Mashaya

 Grade 7 pupils must attend class until the normal closing date, even after completing their exams during the term, Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora minister has said.

Lazarus Dokora
Primary and Secondary Education Minister Lazarus Dokora

Ordinarily, the students finish their exams about a month before the term ends.

Dokora told senators last week that after the exams students must attendant lessons for subjects that may not have been given full attention during the term.

“According to Policy Circular No. 62 of 1987, Grade 7 classes continue after examinations,” he argued, adding that “the circular provides for pupils to remain at school until the normal closing date of term”.

“This period of time should be used productively by providing remedial work for pupils who may need it and, for example, to reinforce work in subjects that may not have been given full attention in the period of intensive preparation for the Grade 7 examinations,” Dokora said.

“In addition, the Grade 7 teachers do prepare schemes of work for the post Grade 7 examination activities which they follow so that the learners are productively engaged.

“For example, working in the school garden, being engaged in sporting activities, visiting local industries and other activities planned by their teachers,” he said.

Dokora said government was monitoring all schools to ensure that students remain at school until the normal closing day.

“Teachers in charge of Grade 7 classes are obliged to mark registers on a daily basis and to ensure necessary measures are taken so that learners attend lessons.”

Meanwhile, Dokora also said his ministry is worried about irregularities in terms of prices and sizes of the buses which are being purchased by various schools.

“The ministry has witnessed an influx of buses which were purchased by schools. While this was a positive move for the sector, there were also attendant irregularities in terms of prices and sizes of the buses. … there were outcries from parent communities and some stakeholders with regards to the prices of some of the buses.

“For this reason, authority was then sought from the State Procurement Board with the view to regularise the purchase of the buses.  The…Board directed the ministry to abide by the provisions of the Cabinet Circular 11 of 2016 in which schools are instructed to procure buses from Deven Engineering, FAW Zimbabwe and AVM Africa.” Daily News

  • How did this one escape the reshuffle of cabinet

  • Vodzidza zvekuform 1 here vachiri kuprimary

  • Shit head

  • kkkk

  • Impossible

  • Asshole

  • For the why

  • Mupengo

  • Mxxxxxxm taura zvebeche pfutsekii

  • Ndiwe unotipa ye transport?

  • vachiri kudzidzei bicoz primary level is now ends and they waiting for results and on primary hakuna secondary sylabus dokora unopenga ukaperera grade ani bicoz basa ukariwana nemusangano

  • Ichi chezvindebvu zvinenge zvembudzi chinotopengawo zvacho. Classes ndo basa here

  • iyi type ndaishaira mpanda .vanenge vachinoitei ivo vanyora nxaa

  • Will they be learning politics now ? Minister muri mutumwa wasatan

  • Ahhh !

  • Vachiitei?

  • hes ver stupidt mbwa yemunhu iye on his tym aienda her kuchikoro kwacho anongotaura zvisina basa asatinyangadza zvedu

  • What will they be doing,are schools going to provide transport and food during that period to remove the already burdened parents

  • 4 the why mai titi is asking

  • since wen achingova mkuru pafundo till wen again hey ngaachiretire zvakwana hooooo

  • WHY Grade 7 only Mr Minister what about Form 4s and Upper Sixths you are always on news for making teaching a difficult profession
    Where you appointed to frustrate teachers

    • At grade 7.the students need a lot of guidance to shape their destiny.They are still immature whereas Form 4s and Upper 6 students are deemed matured enough to face the world ahead.Form 4 and Form 6 are crossroads points where each student takes his/her own pathway whereas at Grade 7,it is mandatory for every student to proceed to form one,they have no choice or rather there are no other post grade 7 options other than proceeding to Form One Only financial constraints can inhibit a Grade 7 student to proceed to Form One but the drive is to keep them academically conscious

    • wat maturity wil they gain pa jus 2mnths after exam which they failed to grasp gore rose

    • So after the schools are closed who will be giving them guidance until they reopen in January. The primary curriculum ends when the pupils write their grade seven exams. If they fail to grasp guidance there yava imwewo iyo

    • ndonguva yekuenda kumusha kana harare iyoyo vambotio nyaa pamba

    • Nekunonhonga mazhanje

    • murume or mukadzi mukuru akuziva zvakuda kuita cant wait for a sim break at coleg or varsity, kokuzoti vana havo vanevoda kumbozorora shamhu ne morning work

    • The kids and teachers Juss need a long break remember before exams they will be starting school around 6 am and ending after and during weekends some will be coming to school
      So everyone will be just spent

    • MunasheTalent Nhatarikwa,the students are age and academically immature and cannot turn matured within two months agreed that’s why they have to be kept under watch.Lysias Lisfish Hove,that period you have mentioned becomes a normal school holiday. They will behave same way they have been doing during previous holidays.

    • and tht month preo to normal school closure wil afect their maturity whc can not hapen in a normal holiday

    • a month plus holiday cnt affect maturity of a kid or influenc anythn , if the matured ie coleg student crave for sim breaks wont u thnk denayn the lil ones wil actual demoralise them

    • kana ndimio mungaita 10 years musina kumbotorao ka 1+ month leave here

  • fuck u dokora u are no longer dokora bt dofora uri dofo

  • Uyu anopenga chete uyu. Chii chavarikudzidza except kukonzeresa kuti vaite misikanzwa chete

  • Ko akasarudza benzi iri kuty ave mukuru wedzidzo ndayani

  • wotaura izvezvi, nguva yese wanga uripi iwe dokora

  • Kuty hamwi mapirisi ekupenga uyu

  • Nyika into yakafa zveshuwa.kupa benzi kuti ri leads ministry of education shuwa.here vanga ngavapiwe ma condom.ma teacher ngaatite unform.hee maticha ngaasawana mari pa holiday.kutora munhu Ku Ngomahuru chaiko.

  • Nhasi I am supporting Hon.Minister Dokora.Yes they have to to continue.They will start having fun studying Form One stuff.This keeps them occupied otherwise they will resort to criminal activities or indulge in various misdeeds at home.I personally faced the same directive after I finished my grade 7 exams

    • For once l agree with this moron. Thank God he is starting to think positively!

    • Primary school teachers teaching form one stuff. Heeeya.

    • Munashe Chakanyuka,we have temporary teachers with O level teaching in secondary school(NOT SURE IF IT IS STILL SO BUT IT WAS VERY COMMON IN THE PAST).

    • Primary teacher teaching secondary staff how come.vhurikai brain in secondary its teacher per subject so he possible is in in primary

    • Its as gud as saying maform 4 kana apedza amire kuvharwa kwezvikoro learning A level stuff.vana ngavapihwe holiday

    • So there is secondary stuff at gr7?? U & dokora must stop taking whatever weed you are taking.

    • iye akaenda here apedza kunyora its costly kuramba mubereki achibhadhara tax fare iye mwana akapedza kunyora

    • This is nonsense…which grade 7 ever turned to crime because of that time?this guy is always trying to be relevant

    • Tinashe Renalekgosi Mbara,😃😃😃😃😃

    • Musapuse imi. Vana ngavaende kumba vanozorora period!. Kuda kupinza maticha busy uko.

    • Godfrey Kandawaswika

    • its natural you take a rest after an exam

    • Isu patakapedza taienda kumaYouth centres and link up wth other youths playing games. Dokora ita kuti mayouth center ashande uye mapublic bath vana vedu vapinde mumaclub. Vana vanoda kuzorora

    • Even Form 4s

    • Kupererwa here kunoita munhu ataure zvinhu zvisina pundutso.ngavamake ma paper evana tizive kuti totsvaga nzvimbo sei.panguva ino patinonzwa va Dokora vavhura muromo wavo vachitaura nezvema grade 7 tinenge tichitotarisira kunzwa kuti ma result abuda kwete kutungana kwembudzi uko.

    • Pasi tsvee zvinemusoro..takarasimba nezvinhu zvisina nebasa rese..vakaenda kuchikoro kwacho kungonotamba futi..saka pliz let these children be.matemporary teacher acho anobhadharwa naani.

  • wαdhαkwα mαnjє dσkσrα

  • Kuda kushandisa vana vedu

  • Dokora ngaarege mbanje

  • Ndukpenga uku nxaa ngavatikwanire kutowanzira mateacher basa apa hamumabhadhari futi

  • Takaindisa vana kumaholiday vaka vhara nhasi moti vauye kuzoitei

  • Kunoitei ini wangu haaendi

  • Not necessary Dokora

  • take this mental challenged pig to zoo

  • Thats cool kupopota vanhu hey isu taienda wani kusvika dec tovhara nevamwe….these kuds vakuita miskanzwa vamwe havasikueda form 1 vanemimba……saka kugara kuchkoro ndizvo

    • saka ari kuchikoro ikoko haaite mimba here

    • Anogona hake kuita bt ukazvitarisa miskanzwa inonyanya maholidays ameno kuti kufarisa here or what

  • Regai bana badzidze pliz, Dokora is right this time. End of exam period is not a teacher ‘s vacation holiday. Parents pay full fees and teachers get their full pay. Sesajayela imkhuba emibi sibulala ilizwe.

    • True

    • Kwana iwe vanevachadzidzei nhaiwe kunyora hanty kureva kupedza primary level .ukuda kutiudza kut primary teacher anoziva zvichanoitwa Ku secondary kkkkk iweka

    • Next level has got to be prepared for whilst they are in grade 7, stupid.

    • Kwana iwe ndiyani teacher angadzidzisa Geography,Science,Literature, asina syllabus yacho

    • If you have no counterpoint papa just shut your stinking mouth.

  • Futsek

  • You are crazy bro u want to turn them into green mbombas

  • Who wl teach them form 1 stuff. Do primary schools have high school syllabus?

    • They don’t need an indepth syllabus.Every Grade 7 teacher knows the books being used in Form one.Normally they practise Form 1 mathematics.The whole motive is to keep the students in the learning spirit and keeping them away from social misdeeds

    • ini handiiti.. kana syllabus yapera zvaperavo

  • In most cases teachers will not be around with children they will just be playing.Saka hapana nyaya apa ,ngavagare kumba

  • Uku kwakuda kumitisa vana manje

  • You concentrate on impracticalities why so idealizing things than being realistic , is it necessary doing what? Tasks ,by who .Let them rest

  • This guy is useless

  • Havachaendeswa kuma rally here Dokora?

  • NXA SIYAI VANA VAENDE KUMBA THIS IS NONSENSE VANENGE VACHIITEIKO KUCHIKORO KWACHO IVO VAKUSIYA LEVEL YACHO

  • Bona Mugabe Chikore udza baba vako vadzinge uyu munhu uyu , this man is a disGrace

  • bayabe befundani. end of year exam marks the end of syllabus for that grade.

  • Kutanga next year. Cz izvozvi takatovaisa kumusha.

  • Nonesense wat wud they be learning let them rest vakamirira nxt level otherwyz hapana chavanga dzidze pa month n half chine musoro venyu vana ma Minister murikuvadidzisa Cambridge ve povo movanyoresa Zim pfutseki isinga shande even i vakapasa they graduate to be Vendors

  • Lacoste or G40?

  • Same has to happen when form 4 and A level finish writting. Why onky grade 7s kkkkkk

  • Benzi iri

  • Stop it Dokora stop it

  • Studying what at a completed level,will you give them form 1 books to study there at primary??

  • i think this guy is insane. he must be checked upstairs by special doctors

  • These are chosen lots soon they will be fired by amai

  • Its all about showing powers,but reality there is nothing bad with them relaxing as long as they relax under control of their teachers as usual,playing games and staff

    • Pastor can you manage to control 45+ pupils playing different games at different paces. Zvasiyana nevana vesangano izvi. Just imagining teachers following up pupils playing cops and robbers. Munobhenda chasi Pastor kkkkkkkk

    • In my grade 7 class we were 43 and it was all good until the closing date. Kkkkkkkk a teacher can just control kuti vana vasaite disappear chete from his presence nekuti kune mabhinya

  • Kkkkkk dzomhanya mushini idzi ngadziende idzo dzogara kusxul kwacho aafter xmas even paxmas pacho ngavadzivharire muclassroom

  • What for…dont the exams signify the completion of a course/ level.

  • Wamunoti Dokora uyu akaitirwa baby shower here iyeyu. Vanenge vakunoitei. Amana udzai Grace nguva iripo varipadhuze

  • Ndokupengazve uku. Ko madiii kutsvaga nyaya dzine msoro

  • every student, from university down to preschool, has tht moment of a break or long holiday he or she enjoys to relax the mind and gear up for the nxt level, be it sim breaks, A level to college break , olevel to alevel its jus needed , so why put pressure at kids yet the older ones ‘ college / varsity ‘ cant wait for such breaks too

    • In a family,elder children a given a bit of free reign and the young ones are kept under guard.Same applies here😃😃😃

    • as far as rest is conceined , the younger ones need more of it , discipline and rest are dif, u dont instil discipline in a child by over workin her or him

  • I dnt think its necessary

  • let them enjoy their break they need it.
    iwewe gara ipapo udye mari wakanyarara.

  • ndonguva yavo kumboindao ku long holiday , kumusha or … vambozororao and syc up for the nxt stage

  • Yah..Vana ngavakokote fees yeterm ,kupedza yese kuti peepeepe.lol

  • Saka hakuna anovhara. maForm 4 must also stay vachidzidzawo zveform 5. Maform 6 must also stay vachidza zvekuUni! 😂😂😂😂. Kwana Dokora. After all taingorega vachitamba isu tichiita nyaya! 😂😂😂

  • Iyi imbudzi chaiyo

  • wako mwana wakatomutengera maticket kuenda kumatrip vootsek musunu kanyoko

  • Dokora @ it again! How about the form 4s & 6s

  • Nhaimi kuti dokora wenyu munhu kwaye , primary level yapera so vana vanofanirwa kuzorora and preparing for the next level if education

  • Nonsense!!!

  • For what reasons

  • Why the damn fool hasn’t been fired up to now, remains a mystery to me!!!

  • Kkkkk haziriye here wekumboti mateacher anofanira kupfekawo mauniform

  • Yaah l agree with minister .yes they hve to continue.for fun studying

  • Dakora ita mushe kkkkkkk

  • The ministry can formulate post-exams specific programs to keep them n the teachers occupied.

  • Vajira kubhabhironi kwavaimanikidza vanhu kunamata zvidhori, zvirimuropa

  • Yes honourable.. they should continue because that’s the time to engage into orientation studies and other life skills studies.

  • I don’t know about you, but the brain usually goes into lock down especially after national exams and what’s the use of them attending school after writing their exams

  • iyi ndomboko manje iyi. nxaa

  • Imh*t” Doko something uyo. Mh”t” chaiyo

  • Imbwa idzi cant let go of evilness.Msatnyko

  • Handei tione

  • Rume iri rinopenga chaizvo dai ati vana ve grade seven ndavanyore bvunzo panopera term zvipererane nevamwe vana kusafunga kufa kugona kuchengeta ndebvu achitadza kuchengeta fungwa

  • Abslolutely trash!!!!Anybody who supports this notion seem to have forgotten the stress that comes with preparing for exams.The number of meals and weekends missed by both the teacher and kids is too much.As a result, they deserve a down time awaiting those results.Taking children to the next level soon after a significant exam is almosy mentally damaging.

    • Who will listen when they have so much anxiety waiting for their results? They need to relax at home. During my teaching days I would just tell them to stay home if they felt like. Those who came spent the day kicking the ball. They will learn secondary schl stuff when they get there.

    • Definitely sir.

    • You must be a tr chete

    • U really know what is on e ground kwete vamwe avo

    • Whilst I was only a temporary teacher back then in 2007, I took my time to observe and learn.

    • PaMkoba Teachers paya ndipo patakabuda napo! 😂😂😂😂

    • You learnt very well Tinashe Rudhumbu. You were not just there.👏👏👏👏

  • Dokora is always on holiday because his ministry is the most ill managed.

  • A ploy to keep vanhu vari occupied , vasaona zvirikuitika. Nyika yaoreswa nembavha dze Zanu .

  • Doesn’t he have better things to think of. He is always bringing some stupid ideas that have nothing better for the children

  • What is the point? Change for the sake of it, right?

  • Okunye sokuyibulema

  • ava vakuru ava so

  • Unopenga zimdhara rendebvu wako mwana ngaaende siya vana vevnhu ..

  • Hey dokora should sent teams to monitor mateacher emaforms 1,2 and three navasi pabasa izvozvi

  • Zvagara ndizvo zvaiitwa kubva kare asi zvaingoshaya enforcement chete

  • Hey regai vana varime

  • Ndosaka arikuda kudzingwa mumusangano!musoro wake hautori mushe!

  • well said minister

  • It’s not about pupils bt ma teacher avasi kuwana pay avazvtore srus zvekudzdzsa vana ska msatize mumvuri wenyu shefu

  • Regai vafudze n’ombe kumba uko vabetsere vabereki.😂😂😂

  • Motipa yetransport

  • It looks like he does not even have a grade 7 certificate how can he say this

  • for what use why do they write the exams early ,if you have finished your apprenticeship at a certain company do you continue to come back when your services are no longer required there

  • Why His Excellency R.G not firing vamwe vanhu senge ava l m wondering

  • Dats madness

  • This minister is a psychopath

  • Lumuntu uyisinengiso

  • Tirikuvada pamba zhizha rasvika iri.

  • nxaa vachidzidzei ngasiye vana akambozviwona kupi

  • Why kana vapedza kunyora ?

  • Minister of goats and cows form of Payment

  • Hey, instead of improving schools, busy kutsvaga kuti vana vanopanana mimba kuzvikoro, will you be there to see to them, please consult others before making those useless decisions

  • let them go home otherwise they will just be a nuisance at school.

  • UMMMM CHENJERAI KUPIHWIRWA VANA MIMBA,,KANA IVO VANA VACHO KUPANANA VAKAZOTADZA KUENDA KUFORM 1,,ZVAMBODII?

  • we nid a reshuffle again usele njanib

  • Tofola shutup pliz

  • Dofora

  • doing what and learning about what

  • Abantwana bazabotswa laaa

  • iwewe uri kudaro pawakapedza grade 7 kana wakaita wakaramba uchienda kuskool here

  • iwe rega vana vanorima kumusha uko

  • They should write exams around Nov period

  • nekubereka kwakaita mazhanje vangatoswera vari mujiri pane kuenda kuchikoro

  • To hell, kuda kuswera vachishandisa vana vedu kuma school garden and many other hard labour at school…

  • That break is just ok

  • Its an idea wrongly timed. Be smart with yr theories Mr Minister

  • vachinotsvagei? Mvura yanaya vabereki vakuda kubatsirwa mumunda.

  • haiwawo rinongodawo kunzi rataura…….attend kunodzidzei #dofora

  • Simbarashe Sithole
    #Anno

  • Why not incorporate practical subjects examinable end of year

  • And u wonder why Mugabe didn’t sack him..

  • Vachidzidza chiiko iwe

  • uyu anopenga uyu

  • Kanti bamxotsha nini coz akawazi umsebenzi wakhe

  • So as Form 4s, whether they want to proceed to Advanced or not. This is so because mbavha dzehuku nembudzi dzawanda mudzimba umu eish

  • Cde l think vakuda mental hospital vanenge vachiitei vana ikoko? Kutamba chete tongoita basa reku packer ma lunchbox nekuwacha ma uniform for mahala. Siyai vana vazorore

  • That has always been the case.This is not Dokora”s policy.It was the policy since the 80s.It just that in recent times some headmasters were not enforcing the law.After exams each grade student is supposed to carry out a research project on anything that he or she is passionate about.Im not a fan of Dokora but that has always been government policy for the past 30 years.

  • Ko tikapedza ku voter toramba tiri pama tent kusvika ma result aubuda ere

  • I wish this guy was team lacoste, dai akatoyeredzwa negukurahundi yakabva kunorova garwe iyi nxaaa wat a joke!

  • Kungoti mafungiro anosiyana siyana

  • Dofora is silly!

  • enda unofa

  • Why

  • Dakko

  • Zvavadokora akomana

  • Zva Dokora hre

  • Change is difficult hama……. our kids need the rest cz they study hard to prepare for their exams. Regai vatambe…. after zama munhu anombodawo zororo minister. Yr problem vaDokora u dnt consider xools in rural areas…. some of these kids walk mre than 10km dzekundotamba here vaDokora…. kungoda kurwadzisa tr chete.

  • Fr wt reasons exactly,vamwe vanhu so.nekunetsa kuri kuita mari kudai mwana atombopedza zvake grade 7 kwave kutoita stress yekutsvaga mabus fare fr her or him to confinue going to school kuti anoswera achitamba.some ministers so

  • Zvongoita semanyukira here? Kana zvotaura nguva ichipo ikezvino vana vaaakumusha vamwe

  • Uyagula wena

  • Vana vanodawo kuzorora after exams

  • Uri imbwa Dokora. Futseki

  • Andioni problem kuti vana vaende kuchikoro apa. Others here are there to criticize chete. Take a look at other pravate scholols like Herentals, school kids have a holiday of 10 days chete wc is gd. 10-20%yevana vakapedza kunyora izvezvi vamwe havasi kurara mumba vamwe vakatoroora/kuroorwa vave kutoti ndakura saka vakaramba vachienda kuxul even kundogara mustudy room hazvina kushata.

  • FUTSEK DOTO

  • iiih they shld rest vana ava,vaimuka na4 kugadzirira kuenda koita mrng work,wkend vaienda kuxool yowe ndozvega here ngavazorore

  • Thank God i finished my high school.😃😃😯😯

  • Highest level of pengiology

  • better tiise Chinotimba paMinistry apo

  • All grade 7, form 4 A LEVEl to remain at school till closing day bec we pay fees not only grade 7

  • Saka vanenge vaakuiteinivo vapedza kunyora vamwe vavo vanenge vatofoira zvokutadza kuenderera mberi ne chikoro saka pavanenge vachidzidza I syllubus code IPI yamunenge muchivaitisa

  • Zvekupenga izvo

  • Unopenga hindava unehutsinye oda kuti vandoitei, tanga wafungavo usati waisa mweya wechiZanu urimbwa siya vana vazorore

  • Which world does Dofora leave what are his credentials h is a threat to education

  • Fodya dzakumuwandira manje

  • Uyu gokora ibenzi uyu

  • Anadokora to dofora

  • If really he said so I guess he has jelly for brains.The kids must take a sabbatical preparing for secondary education next yr

  • Unopenga

  • Dokora ukatiedza tichakukwana wanyanya maje wakupenga iwe ita mushe

  • Zanu iya yazokwara ne confusion akomana imi esp chimdara icho ndicho chine confusion yekumberi chaiyo

  • Aaah nestatus yko kutoendawo pa media kutaura zvakadai,ndimbobvunzawo vanenge vachitei cz syllabus yavo inopera pavanonyora maexams

  • Umm ndiyo new curliculum yacho here?

  • aaaah Dokora zvakutopenga achitaura Zvisina njere kudaroo

  • Who will teach them form 1 stuff that they have graduated primary school

  • For as long this statement is coming from Dokora no problem coz thats the kind of stuff we expect to hear from him.hapana zvisvinu zvatingambotarisira

  • Vapedzawo form 6 they must stay paxook vachigadzirira zvekuUnversity kkkkkkk…. VekuUniversity must also stay pa University till vawana basa kkkkkkk…. Big up Minister

  • Jesus I thought dokora was history

  • Minister Mhat, w.t.f munhu wose akungofumura zvaarota..tsek.. Gadzirisai nyika..mbwa dzavanhu

  • Akambobvepi Bambi uyu

  • Ngavasaenda toda vamboita ma Youth emusangano

  • Aaaah ko nguva yekudya shuma voiwanepi? Imi ka!

  • Haaaa minister wat is wrong with you

  • Zanu pf is full of insane zombies

