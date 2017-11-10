Death sentence for man who beheaded wife

By Mashudu Netsianda

A BINGA man who chopped off his wife’s head and hid it in a cardboard box following domestic dispute, was yesterday sentenced to death. Wonder Munsaka (32) of Zenka Village under Chief Siabuwa was convicted of murder with actual intent by Bulawayo High Court Justice Nokuthula Moyo on circuit in Hwange.

Wonder axed his wife of 10 years, Fortunate Mutale (23), on the forehead, right palm and finger before chopping off the head in October 2014.

In passing the sentence, Justice Moyo said Wonder’s conduct was deplorable.

“The murder was committed in a callous manner, the accused chopped his wife’s head several times. He mercilessly chopped off deceased’s head and this is a callous murder committed for no apparent reason. Even animals do not behave in the manner accused did and certainly his conduct is deplorable,” said the judge.

Justice Moyo said Wonder deserved capital punishment, saying the murder was committed in aggravating circumstances as it was accompanied by physical torture and mutilation.

“The accused is accordingly sentenced to death by hanging,” ruled the judge.Prosecuting, Ms Memory Munsaka (not related) said on October 7, 2014 at around 9PM, Wonder and his wife had a domestic dispute at their matrimonial homestead. The accused person got angry and struck his wife using an axe once on the forehead, right palm and finger and behind the right ear. He also struck her on the upper lip and nose.

The court heard that during the scuffle, Mutale bolted out of the kitchen as she screamed for help with her husband in hot pursuit. She fell down and Wonder chopped off her head with the axe. He put the head in a large cardboard box and hid it under their bed.

After committing the crime, he went to Nabusenga Dam where he washed his bloodstained clothes and the axe.

Ms Agnes Mutale, a neighbour who heard the deceased screaming for help went to the accused’s grandmother, Ms Mavu Mwinde’s homestead and notified her.

Ms Mwinde went to the accused’s place and found the deceased’s body lying in a pool of blood in an open space in the yard and the head was missing.

A report was made to the police who combed the house and found the head hidden under the bed.

According to post mortem results, the cause of death was spinal cord injury, decapitation, chop wound and homicide.

The court heard that Wonder took his two minor children to his parents’ home where he intended to leave them before he could proceed to Zambia.

However, when he returned he found neighbours and the police officers gathered at his homestead. He tried to flee but was apprehended by the police officers.

In his defence through his pro deo lawyer, Mr Knowledge Dingani of Mlweli Ndlovu and Associates, Wonder said his wife engaged in extra marital affairs and denied him conjugal rights which resulted in the fight.

“I was seriously angered by wife’s infidelity when I spotted an unknown man moving out of my kitchen hut where my wife was. I acted in the heat of the moment and recklessly used excessive force that was not warranted. It was not my intention to take her life,” said Wonder.

Prior to the trial, Wonder in 2014 claimed that he was mentally unstable prompting the courts to send him to psychiatrists for examinations.

Dr Nemache Mawere, a psychiatrist who examined Wonder concluded that he was mentally stable. The Chronicle