Zanu PF expels Mnangagwa

By Farirai Machivenyika

Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was yesterday expelled from Zanu PF two days after President Mugabe dismissed him from Government.

President Mugabe fired him from Government on various charges including “discharging his duties in a manner inconsistent with his official duties, disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability and a lack of probity in the execution of his duties.”

His expulsion from the party follows recommendations that were made by all the party’s 10 Provincial Coordinating Committees. Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo announced the expulsion yesterday following the 313th ordinary session of the Politburo.

“On the request of the 10 provinces, the Women’s League and the Youth League, the Politburo has unanimously expelled former Vice President and Second Secretary of the party Cde E.D. Mnangagwa as a member of the party.

“The Politburo received reports from nine provinces indicating that they have identified a number of party leaders in their provinces who had been involved in Lacoste factionalism in violation of party rules, guidelines and procedures.

“The Politburo directed that such cases should be directed to the National Disciplinary Committee for action and recommendations in accordance with the constitution of the party,” Khaya Moyo said.

Khaya Moyo could not be drawn to comment on a statement released by Mr Mnangagwa yesterday.

“We do not deliberate on what is not addressed to us but we take note,” he said.

He said the Politburo had also expelled Magura Charumbira from Bulawayo province who was part of the crowd that booed First Lady Grace Mugabe at the province’s Youth Interface rally last weekend. Khaya Moyo added that the Politburo received a report from Secretary for Administration Ignatius Chombo on preparations for the Extraordinary Congress.

“He (Chombo) told the Politburo that the Congress would be held from December 12 to December 17 in Harare. The theme of the Congress is ‘Consolidating the gains of Zim-Asset through unity, peace and development’,” he said. The Herald