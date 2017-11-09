The wait is over for Zodwa Wabantu

The euphoria is here and her fans are looking forward to a tour they have all been waiting for. She has promised a memorable outing and urged fans to gear up for biggest surprises.

South African dancer Zodwa Wabantu says she is coming with zeal and multiplied energy after she failed to fulfil her previous Harare date.

Today she will be in Bulawayo and tomorrow she fulfils her dream of a first date with Harare. In Bulawayo she will be at Club Connect while in Harare she will be at Private Lounge.

Organisers of the show say the dancer-cum-socialite, famed for her refusal to wear panties, has promised to bring a double portion of her usual entertainment dosage for the tour.

It will be her second time to be in Bulawayo while the Harare affair has been close to her heart after her anticipated debut visit was cancelled in September when she was supposed to be part of the Harare International Carnival.

“She has made it clear that this tour will be a special one for her because her dream of coming to Harare has finally become true.

“She will get the pace when she visits Club Connect in Bulawayo before coming for her big day in the capital on Friday (tomorrow),” said Biggie Chinoperekwei of Divine Assignments that is organising the tour.

“Since her scheduled September tour of Harare was cancelled, she has been communicating and indicating her willingness to have a new date with her fans in the capital. Since we announced that she will be coming this time around, the excitement has been all over.

“Most of our patrons that come to Private Lounge have vowed to be there. Some have already paid for the show and we have been getting enquiries from some people as far as Mutare and Chinhoyi that want to be part of the show.”

Zodwa could not be part of the Harare International Carnival and could also not take part at a show that had been penned for Private Lounge that same week after actress Anne Nhira successfully campaigned against her tour. Divine Assignments say everything is now in place for the tour and she arrives today before pulling the best act that she has promised. The Herald