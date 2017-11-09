Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


OpinionFeatured

Renaming Harare International Airport after Mugabe is an insult to Zimbabweans

21,434 29

By Obert Gutu

Surely, the gods must really be crazy! The renaming of Harare International Airport to Robert Mugabe International Airport on Thursday, November 9, 2017, marks a new low in both the political and aviation history of Zimbabwe.

President Robert Mugabe
President Robert Mugabe

The MDC is a social democratic political party ; it is a people’s project and as such, we abhor and condemn any attempt to personalize and privatize national institutions such as the Harare International Airport. The Zanu PF regime, fronted by the nonagenarian, Robert Mugabe, has certainly lost its marbles.

It is beyond debate that as the Zanu PF regime continues to crumble like a deck of cards, Robert Mugabe is fully determined to take the country down with him. He now perceives Zimbabwe as his personal property and not a republic.

The State has been virtually captured by Robert Mugabe and his wife and as the economic meltdown continues unabated, the entire government is on auto – pilot as Mugabe and his spouse are spending their time addressing spurious and nonsensical rallies meant to massage their personal egos. What a shame!

Almost every city and town in Zimbabwe has got a road named after Robert Mugabe. As if this was not enough,US$1 billion of State funds has been budgeted to construct the Robert Mugabe University, a private university that will be owned by the Mugabe family.

And it is just a matter of weeks before Grace Mugabe is appointed State Vice – President in Zimbabwe. The circus continues as the toiling masses of Zimbabwe watch with bated breath. When is this madness going to stop? When is this lunacy going to be curbed?

The State – owned national airline, Air Zimbabwe Corporation, is in the intensive care unit, saddled with a debilitating debt in excess of US$300 million.

Instead of resuscitating the national airline, the Mugabe family is reported to have invested in a private airline, Zimbabwe Airways, that is going to literally take over all the lucrative routes that used to be plied by Air Zimbabwe, particularly the Harare – London route.

Robert Mugabe and his cohorts have since reduced the Republic of Zimbabwe into Robert Mugabe (Private) Limited ; a private limited company wholly owned and controlled by the Mugabe family.

Thousands of gallant sons and daughters of the soil who paid the ultimate sacrifice to liberate us from decades of racist colonial subjugation must be turning in their graves right now. Is this what they died for? Did these heroes and heroines lay down their lives in order to enable Robert Mugabe to ransack and privatise the Republic of Zimbabwe?

As the country’s largest and most popular political party and as the country’s government – in – waiting, the MDC would like to assure the suffering masses of Zimbabwe that Harare International Airport remains as Harare International Airport.

As soon as a new democratic government takes over power after elections next year, this façade of renaming Harare International Airport to Robert Mugabe International Airport will be promptly reversed. In fact,    there are more deserving national heroes such as Herbert Chitepo, Leopold Takawira, Lookout Masuku and many others after whom the Harare International Airport can be justifiably renamed.

The people of Zimbabwe have endured decades of political oppression, rampant corruption and gross mismanagement of the national economy under the autocratic and fascist rule of Robert Mugabe. The day of reckoning is nigh. The toiling masses of Zimbabwe will very soon be reclaiming their dignity and liberty from Robert Mugabe and his corrupt gang of political thugs and looters. That’s for sure.

Obert Gutu is the National Spokesman of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T)

You might also like More from author

  • concentrating on non issues…..itai vanhu va registe

  • why complain? its a good name: just like JFK airport or OR Tambo airport

  • I wonder if Germany has any airport named after Adolf Hitler

    • Simply because Mugabe gave his people their land back..

      Slave Owners like George Washington are honoured in America

    • If he gave poor Zimbabweans their land back I would agree with you. Most of the land went to senior party officials who can’t even farm.

  • We shall take the signage off, discard any bylaw to it and move on in a new Zimbabwe. Our country is… https://t.co/QlL5PECBOu

  • Names are not cast on stones, we can change them when the time comes.

  • Umm yaah ma1

  • this clearly depicts the dynastry agenda of mugabe .he is only there to accumulate wealth and fame .kkkkk zvine basa rei izvo ,could that bring any positive changes in our economically stranded land .let us go and register to vote in numbers in order for us to stop this heartless dictactor.

  • Its just a shortlived name. It wont even appear on airline tickets or in ICAO books and online links. Its just a combination of characters and letters meant to impress some1 to escape the chop

  • I can always change it back to its original name just write on top of his writing kk

  • U can👇🏿

  • Obeet gutu ndiyani

  • We now have a demi-god in Zimbabwe.. Instead of fixing the economy…nxaaaa

  • Why?

  • We have Joshua Nqabuko Nkomo International Airport here in Zimbabwe!!!!

  • We will rename it again 2018 when the dictator is gone. Be registered and fuck them.

  • Harare to be named Grace Mugabe City

  • Kkkkkk Sando mdara Gutu

  • The placard denoting that name will be history very soon. Remember Bingu waMutharika changed Malawi’s flag but Joice Banda changed it back to the original. Just a matter of time..

  • Vic Falls renaming might happen too

  • Vic Falls renaming might happen too

  • kana kakutu kangu ndakatokatumidzawo kuti Robhati

  • Haha mazoshaya manje most African countries have renamed their airports after their Presidents there is nothing amiss on this one haikona kukundwa nema emotions kusvika pakadai inga you still have those colonial names wani in certain places that’s why you are failing you concentrate on harmless things zvinouraya chaizvo ndozvamusingatye zvisingauraye ndozvamunotya.

error: Content is protected !!