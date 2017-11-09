Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Renaming airport after Mugabe gobbles $500K

By Andrew Kunambura

The broke government has so far spent $500 000 funding the process of renaming Harare International Airport after President Robert Mugabe.

The airport officially assumes its new identity — R G Mugabe International Airport — today.
According to a written briefing, which Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Jorum Gumbo submitted to Mugabe last week, it has also emerged that Mugabe’s office took over the renaming process last month and elevated it to national project status in order to qualify it for government funding.

Until then, the process was being handled by Gumbo’s ministry. The staggering half a million dollars funding was approved by Cabinet’s committee of place names chaired by Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi.

In the briefing, Gumbo said: “Your Excellency, in recognition of your contribution towards the liberation of the people of Zimbabwe, the ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is now implementing the resolution from the Zanu PF Victoria Falls conference to rename Harare International Airport in your honour.

“In order for the process to be supported by international stakeholders, assurances and comprehensive input from local stakeholders was sought. Cabinet approval for the name change was sought and granted,” a copy of the briefing reads.

According to the briefing, Treasury paid $300 000 to the surveyor general’s office, while the remainder — $200 000 — will be spent on funding today’s unveiling ceremony.

“The (Cabinet) committee came up with a comprehensive budget, factoring in input of local and foreign stakeholders.

“To date, $300 000 has been availed to the surveyor general by the ministry of Finance and Economic Development for the change of aeronautical maps,” Gumbo informed the 93-year-old Mugabe, adding that a “further $200 000 has also been availed for preparations for the event”.

An aeronautical map is a chart designed to assist in navigation of aircraft, much as nautical charts do for watercraft or a roadmap for drivers.

Using these charts and other tools, pilots are able to determine their position, safe altitude, best route to a destination, navigation aids along the way, alternative landing areas in case of an in-flight emergency, and other useful information such as radio frequencies and airspace boundaries.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe got clearance from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and has already notified stakeholders of the name change to be effected on November 9, 2017,” the write up further reads.

In an interview with the Daily News yesterday, Gumbo said: “The process involved signage changes at both the international and domestic terminals as well as having consultative meetings with the local and international stakeholders. The bulk of the money was paid to the surveyor general’s office which needed to do some works in compliance with ICAO requirements.”

Government is spending big on deification of long-ruling Mugabe, who has been Zimbabwe’s only president since independence from the British in 1980.

In August, Cabinet approved a proposal by the Higher and Tertiary Education ministry to establish a ‘‘high-tech’’ Robert Mugabe University of Sciences at a cost of $1 billion. Daily News

  • Idiocy

  • they don’t care at all ,guys let’s go and register to vote #zimbabwe yadzoka#this flag #let’s democratize it #vakakotsira ngavasvinure #tikabatana tinokunda

  • It’s just paint and not cast on stone, will change it when the time comes.

  • Ako ka mhondoro ka Mnangagwa

  • I wonder kuti pakadyiwa marii already

  • In nearly 4 decades they couldn’t built anything worth his name so they made a new name plaque and renamed the place,

  • I knew it. When S.A did the same in previous years, they almost sold the whole S.Africa. The Google Planet Software requires millions to erase and replace names.

  • $500K in national terms is nothing.Won’t even resurface the CBD roads alone

  • 500 000$

  • Ini will not use that airporr till that despot dies.

    • But you still use and are proud of Rhodesian names 37 years after their collapse.The issue here is hatred of self not hatred for Mugabe

  • Robert mgabe internation with only 4 plaines left shame

    • Some Nations don’t even have national carriers but have Airports anyway. Your comment is stupid

    • You don’t have the rights to tell someone that his comments its stupid. If you eat with Mugabe just keep quiet its better.

    • Mugabe was right for his leadership and i honored him for everything. The only thing that makes me angry is to make stupid decisions of removed Emmorson Mnangagwa as Vice President and put his wife there. That’s a stupid decisions he showed the world. I lost all respect for him and i don’t see him as a hero and he will never be. He disappoint a lot of people.

    • Some people arte dum do u know how many airplane we had since 1989? 20 something now we only have 4 were is the development and u say some country are u from those countries

    • Am with u succes thats stupid have u ever seen a country with first lady vice president it show they can do anything they want with no one opposing weres the democracy

    • We have made history,Zim will be in the genius book of records for everything that is negative

  • Before anyone talks of here we shall change the name.Please start by changing all the Rhodesian names on our streets,buildings and monuments.

  • Soon it will be Robert Mugabe airlines

  • Nhamo neman’a

  • Misplaced priorities moti hanzi nyika inobudirira pakadaro ipapo

  • That money could have been used for something else!

  • So wat

