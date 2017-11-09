Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mugabe says Mnangagwa plotted via witchcraft

By Cristina Maza | Newsweek |

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe says he banished a longtime ally because the man plotted to overthrow him with witchcraft.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is flanked by his then deputy Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa

The bizarre statement was made after Emmerson Mnangagwa, Mugabe’s former deputy, fled Zimbabwe claiming he was being threatened.

Experts say Mugabe, 93, got rid of his former right-hand man so that his wife Grace can take over the country after his death. Grace is expected to be appointed vice president at a special ruling party congress next month.

“No one will remove the president except God,” Grace Mugabe told a large crowd of supporters on Wednesday after news of Mnangagwa’s ouster became public. “I love my president. I will help him to make the country prosper.”

This isn’t the first time that Mugabe has used witchcraft as an excuse to get rid of a political rival. Joice Mujuru, who Mnangagwa replaced as deputy in 2014, was also accused of using magic to plot against his president.

Addressing a large audience on Wednesday, Mugabe drew a comparison between his two former deputies and accused Mnangagwa of waiting impatiently for him to die so that he could seize control of the country.

“We have kicked [Mnangagwa] out for the same reasons that saw us chasing away Mujuru,” Mugabe told the crowd. “He started consulting traditional healers on when I was going to die.”

Mnangagwa, meanwhile, has announced that he plans to return to Zimbabwe and regain his position of power.

“I will be communicating with you soon and shall return to Zimbabwe to lead you,” he announced in a five-page statement while hiding in an undisclosed location outside of the country.

Mnangagwa disavowed the accusations, claiming that he “never uttered a single foul word against the president.” But he also called out Mugabe for maintaining a tight grip of control over the country, calling the president a “stubborn individual who believes he is entitled to rule this country until death.”

Mugabe has been in power since Zimbabwe gained official independence in 1980. He won his seventh term as President in 2013, but the election was marked by violence and widespread accusations of vote-rigging. Mugabe is eccentric and known for throwing elaborate parties and feasting on cake while the country was suffering from drought and famine. 

Many people in Zimbabwe believe in witchcraft, and the government officially recognizes its existence. Zimbabwe’s formal court is not legally permitted to try witchcraft cases, however.

“Accusations of witchcraft are almost always preceded by tension and conflict within the household, village or community. This tension may be the result of conflict over succession, or may come from misunderstandings over the distribution of family wealth or some other dispute,” Zimbabwean witchcraft researchers note. 

  • seems you all consult the same sangoma,only that the sangoma will tell the other guy that this other guy was here yesterday.

  • Mujuru Mnangagwa vose vaida kushandisa tsotso kuna madhara.

  • Can someone interpret for me the dictates of the Witchcraft Suppression Act. Don’t we have a case here?

  • iko kuZanu kun’anga havabve

  • Kkk paranoid at 93?

  • Aaaaaah. Madegrees ose aya kuramba kudzikinura munhu kubva my superstition. Kkkkkkkk

  • Kkkk kana wakura munhu wese causing an swan and naye muroi, and futi kana wazokurisisa unenge waamuroi kkk

  • Thats a worn out and tired excuse that was even used against Mai Mujuru.Noone with brains will believe the nonsense.Its just a cover up to make Grace your successor.

  • He said same about mai Mujuru. He is demented

  • Is this not a crime in Zimbabwe to accuse some1 of witchcraft?

  • Its witchcraft all over again!

  • Saka madzinga muroyi mukabva matoona gap or magara makateya irimudanga . Hwakuonekwa nhasi huroyi ok it’s yo tym but don play with our brains , we think just lic u .

  • kunanga uroyi uku kkkkkk mapurisa huyai

  • What next his head is jammed up his Barcelona that the drugs they feed him have finally driven him mad

  • Ayiwazve kana arimuroyi ngaadzingwe.

  • Kupererwa mkuru ava..mjuru nanhasi Haasat asungwa

  • Foolish Bob.yu digging your long grave

  • Iwe mudhara wava kungohumanavo.ukataura izvi nhasi mangwana unomuka wakangamwa kuti nezuro wakati chii

  • Why is it that anyone with diverse perception becomes an enemy to this man. There was Ndabaningi Sithole, Joshua Nkomo, Dumiso Dabengwa, Lookout Masuku, Edgar Tekere, Mavhaire, Margaret Congo, Tsvangirai, Jabulani Sibanda, Joice Mujuru and now its Ngwena only to mention but a few meaning to say he is a saint? Zimbabweans rise up against this tyrannical rule.

  • kkk I once read that in Zim there’s nothing called witchcraft. If you call or point a witch you will be jailed.
    So now this to E.Dambudzo mmmm.

  • Mnangagwa accussed of witchcraft and Mujuru also the same charge, oop what a weird World

  • Kamudhara aka kakurwara nepfungwa, he is just power hungry, Hitler of zimbabwe nonsense

  • I think Zim is now being led by a zombie because someone with all his brains intact won’t say such crap as if he’s telling grade 0 kids

  • Witchcraft? How come the president speaks of witchcraft yet the law (anti-witchcraft act) criminalises anyone who tells someone that you’re a witch

  • Time yake inenge yave due who knws chisingapere chinoshura chimwe nechimwe chine nguva yacho

  • Iye mugabe wacho nemukadzi wake is the biggest witchcrafts. Vapedza vanhu nenyoka dzavo.

  • Akaromba Mugabe. Nyoka dzake dzaakuda ropa kuti zvimufambire.

  • Playing the same old care time and again. Aaaah, what nonsense is this?

  • Akutorwara nepfungwa mukweguru uyu

  • Ko vakazviwana kupi kuti vaimroya kkkkk

  • Mugabe is a spiritist, he consults nangas and vapostori and obviously thus where the witchcraft allegations emanates from. And to date I understand baba Wimbo is still held captive fearing his mystic power to foretell the future.

  • Ko imi munotoita zvekugara ne nganga mumba nxa

  • Mujuru Wichcraft-Munagangwa-wich

