More Mnangagwa allies axed in Masvingo

By George Maponga

Three ZANU-PF Members of Parliament (MPs) and five Central Committee members in Masvingo province are among almost 30 senior party members suspended for allegedly being part of a cabal that was working with ousted Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to topple President Mugabe.

Legislators Paradzai Chakona (Zaka Central), Robson Mavenyengwa (Zaka North) and Mathias Tongofa (Chivi North) were served with prohibition orders barring them from participating in party activities.

The five Central Committee members caught in the swoop include Maina Mandava (Masvingo), Vincent Mawere (Zaka), Noel Mandebvu (Gutu), Tafadzwa Shumba (Mwenezi) and Titus Maluleke (Chiredzi). Party members served with prohibition orders would remain on the sidelines pending their appearance before the party’s disciplinary committee.

Announcing the suspensions, ZANU-PF provincial secretary for administration Denford Masiya accused the members of conspiring to undermine President Mugabe. He said the ruling party in Masvingo would never countenance elements who were opposed to the one-centre of power principle in ZANU-PF.

“We have already served them with prohibition orders barring them from participating in any party activities until they appear before a disciplinary committee,” he said.

Among those who were served with prohibition orders are Shingirirai Mangwana and Susan Madzivadondo from Chivi District. Mangwana was the provincial youth secretary for administration while Madzivadondo also served in the same capacity in the provincial Women’s League executive.

In Gutu, Charles Mani, a committee member in the provincial executive, was also suspended together with Alexio Chagweda (secretary for the disabled in the main wing), including ordinary members Tafadzwa Magumise and Remigio Masara.

Also suspended was former provincial secretary for administration Ailess Baloyi, provincial spokesperson Ronald Ndaba and Jevas Masosota (provincial secretary for indigenisation and empowerment) from Chiredzi district.

In Mwenezi, the leadership also suspended Women’s League provincial finance secretary Priscilla Zindari, provincial secretary for transport Renious Muchoko and provincial secretary for security in the Youth League Gilbert Mazhambe.

Also purged from Masvingo were provincial secretary for commissariat in the Women’s League Mucharevei Chamisa, secretary for science and technology development (Youth League) Sengerai Manyanga together with Gladys Chari from the same district.

In Bikita, those suspended were Amos Mufundirwa and Delight Mandebvu, while in Zaka Tererai Tererai together with Chakona, Mavenyengwa and Mawere received the prohibition orders.

The provincial leadership has already recommended the expulsion of Politburo members Josaya Hungwe, Paul Mangwana and Lovemore Matuke.

Ousted party provincial chairman Ezra Chadzamira and Central Committee member Clemence Makwarimba also face the same fate.

The party has since appointed Amasa Nhenjana as acting provincial chairperson and he will be deputised by Dr Paul Chimedza. Dr Chimedza is Masvingo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs.