Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


OpinionFeatured

‘I gave him food when everyone else was refusing to share with him:’ Mutsvangwa on Mugabe

24,493 41

By Sibanengi Dube

War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa was in Sandton (South Africa) yesterday where he addressed a press conference that I attended. I couldn’t believe what he was uttering.

War Veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa
War Veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa

Stunned journalists listened in horror as Mutsvangwa literally read from the MDC script, complaining about how undemocratic Robert Mugabe was and how the 93 year old despot was selfish and only concerned about surrendering power to his young and clinically ‘mad wife’, Grace.

He expressed anger over how Mugabe dumped his long time ally Emmerson Mnangagwa who he fired a few day ago, to pave way for his wife. He described the scenario as a coup through a marriage certificate.

He said Mugabe was handing over Zimbabwe to Grace just like a husband giving a ring to a wife. He called upon the people of Zimbabwe to stop the demented and senile Mugabe from parcelling out their country to Grace and her G40 protagonists. He refrained from ‘coup threats’ but appealed to SADC to intervene and avert a potentially looming bloody resistance.

Mutsvangwa fell short of apologising on behalf of the war veterans for violently terrorising MDC in the previous elections. This followed after journalists questioned his sudden change of heart.

“Vana vembwa havasvinure musi umwe chete,” he said.

Loosely translated as puppies do not open their eyes on the same day. 

Mutsvangwa also claimed that Mugabe never shot even one bullet in the liberation struggle. He went as far as claiming that the 93 year leader of Zanu PF was not in any way connected to the liberation struggle. He only came to the military camps once as he was banished to Maputo.

Mutsvangwa said he received the starving Mugabe when he arrived in Mozambique.

“I gave him food when everyone else was refusing to share their food with him,” said Mutsvangwa drawing laughter from members of the media.

You might also like More from author

  • So you want your food back ?

  • come home

  • Gore rino…..dai mvura ikangonaya tiwane hupfu

  • he was addressing who, in sandton?

    • Taura hako. Zimbabweans are in Zimbabwe suffering. A lot of them who are in South Africa live in Hillbrow. That’s where he must have addressed people.

      Sandton is a place where people who have loads of cash stay and am very sure the number of Zimbabweans who attended that briefing is next to nill. Maybe Chatunga and Robert Jnr were in attendance since they afford staying in Sandton.

    • He didn’t mention how he maimed wildlife and smeared his own faeces on farm walls.

  • makutiza munyika menyuka.yu invested all the executive powers on the old man now its backfiring,dzoka utaure uri pedyo dude

  • Zvoshamisa izvi

  • Taura hako Rachy

  • Pataikuudzai kuti Mugabe imhata makati imi ma youths tinopenga tirikuda kutengesa nyika kuma bhunu na Tsvangirai mukati hakuna mumwe Mugabe chete mu Office nhasi zvarwadza maakuda support ye youth manje isu taakuda Mugabe iyeye nhamo taijaira You killed a lot of people for Mugabe Ma war vets muri mboko bvisai mega Mugabe kana mamubvisa isu youth tozokubvisaiwo

  • So what must we do about it, do you want us to pay you for sharing your food with a dictator perhaps?Hell no we won’t clap hands for such nonsense you should have left the idiot to starve to death.You are also equally to be blamed for feeding a snake that is now chasing everyone from our beautiful home Zimbabwe.

  • Mxxxxxxxxxxxxm fuckOFF why are they following us in SA ,, The state house is at Harare not in Sandton may they go straight to their fucken Bob not here to Zumas ,,, They shld tell Bob face to face why are they runing away

  • Nothing wrong bygones, let’s look into the future, War vets apologized wani

    • When and how did they apologise. Did they pay restitution?

  • Wooooow!!! Once in a certain village, a man saw a small lion cub, probably less than two weeks old, took it home, started feeding it with cow milk. The cub grew and become an adult lion. The man would kill goats, sheep and cows to feed the cub and at times, the lion would capture a goat in the presence of the man and the man will be enjoying the spectacle, then one day, the man wasn’t around and when he came back, the lion had devoured all the cows, goats, sheep and 2 of his children. The man was angry with the lion, but what he forgot is that he is the one who made the lion, he is the one who created the whole mess he was now in. Vakuru in shona vanoti, “kurumwa nechekuchera.”

    • Very true Samson, I guess you did Literature in English at school

    • Yes Mthandazo Dube. Literature was one of my favorite subjects.

    • Your point its valid and i respect it now lets find ways to get the lion of our homes cause its now affecting people who have done nothing. the lion must be hunted down by the comunity and the man must suffer for bringing such a monster amongst the people. Unity among the weak turns a preditor to a pray

    • Hahaha! Rique Mac Reaper, the lion has now become more powerful than the whole village. It now has a pride made up of a vicious lioness and loose cannons of cubs and some of the villagers are on it’s side. Kkkkkkkk!

  • Good riddance and we’re going to invade their ill gotten farms crazy buffoons

  • Handei Chasu

  • Takazvitaura kare bob haana basa neruzhinji uyo. Hant maimutsigira here.kkkkkk makutizei nhai

  • Eish if only if you had let him starve Zimbabwe would be a far much better place to live in.

  • Wongohukura

  • Write a comment…

  • If ever their is a change in zimbabwean government we dont want ever to include any person with a name which starts with cde because all of u u have enjoyed your time so please mutsvangwa and the crew even if u come with manna from heaven or u make zimbabwe to flow milk and honey today we dont need your services anymore we are tired with that name associated with cde so and so since ian smiths time no not this time we need to be lead by a mr or mrs so so thats all

  • Situpeti..You are the reason behind all this mess.He lost elections & admitted & you forced him back thru back door.Enjoy the supper now.Hapana zvamunomuita ende hapana.Muchavukura mugovukura nobody will listern to that nonsense.

    • why should any thinking Zimbabwean not afflicted by tribal emotions give a toss about Mnangagwa or war veterans or their fight with old Bob? There is nothing in this fight for us povo and its ridiculous that Mutsvangwa wants to pretend its about the nation. NO! Its about their internal struggle about who can get an exclusive opportunity to loot, plunder and kill. Fokoro wako Chris

  • Hahaha nhasi vanhu vakuru makutaura zvenyu zvekutii heeee ndaimupa sadza rangu heeee ndakamupa mahewu angu, Mubvunzo wangu ndewekuti pamaidya muchiguta muri ku Zanu maidii kuzvitaura, nhasi waitwa yeCondom yekushandiswa wotsvetwa kwakedero uko wakufamba uchiti dai pasina ini dai ane chirwere iwe wakashandiswa kuvhariswa chirwere, Isu tobva takutaurira chokwadi kuti vakawandawo vatakapa sadza iroro but hatizvitaure isu, Iwe Mutsvangwa,vamunoti Mnangagwa mhondi iya inobva Malawi yamunoti mugabe nehure rake humhata hwenyu hwakaita tisvike nyika dzirikure dzekuti ukati ndinobva kuZimbabwe vamwe vanotokubvunza kuti Zimbabwe yekupi iyoyo kkk oti yaMgabe ndokuti vatoiziva

  • War vets are the dumbest ppl n Zimbabwe. When they see a car moving they’ll shout mavhiri ari kutenderera

  • Spare us the theatrics cde and own up to the role you and your fellow war veterans played in making a monster out of old Bob when it was in your favor. You cannot even offer a coherent and genuine apology to the people of Zimbabwe after what the war veterans have been doing to ordinary peace loving Zimbabweans since 1998. Its still all about you and your fellow veterans, the povo do not feature in your imagination as equal stake holders. You might have fought in the liberation struggle but guess what -you just don’t own any part of the country any more than any other citizen. Get a life old-timer

  • Anenzara mutsvangwa uyu mupei sadza adye

  • Dai kwambonaya kwapisa zvokuti.

  • Kkkkkk ndokuti mudzidze ..now look wer de goblin I now

  • Why was everyone refusing to share with him?

  • They made him a Super human so they must deal with him. How could they put such an embecile as their leader? Were sober minded cadres finished? Rex Nhongo and company must be questioned even in their graves why they chose a devil like robert to take charge of our beautiful country? We are waiting for true comrades to confront grace and robert and tell them to pack and go to Zvimba if not Chikurubi/Guantanamo.

  • Whats MDC about that

  • Vanovukura vukurai henyu isu tichingotonga tichitonga tichitonga kkkkkkkklk wonders shall never end!

  • I like the tactics of Bob he never ceases to amaze me
    He use you and use you after all he dumps you and you become a laughing stock and him he keeps on plundering

error: Content is protected !!