Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mnangagwa in exile, vows to defy Mugabe

97,447 47

Zimbabwe’s sacked vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa said Wednesday he had fled the country as he issued a direct challenge to long-ruling President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace.

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa
Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa

The ruling ZANU-PF “is not personal property of you and your wife to do as you please,” Mnangagwa said in an angry five-page statement, vowing he would return to Zimbabwe to lead party members.

“This is now a party controlled by undisciplined, egotistical and self-serving minnows who derive their power not from the people and party but from only two individuals in the form of the First Family,” he said.

Mnangagwa was the leading contender to succeed Mugabe, 93, but his abrupt removal appeared to clear the way for the president’s wife Grace to take over as president.

Mnangagwa had been one of the president’s closet allies since Mugabe took power in 1980 after leading the fight against British rule.

He was sacked on Monday after a bitter clash with the president and his wife Grace, with Mugabe’s spokesman accusing him of “disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability”.

Mugabe, the world’s oldest head of state, is due to stand in elections again next year. AFP

You might also like More from author

  • Hokoyo

  • kkkk he is now a refugee for the second time

  • He’s not a Zimbabwean, he must have gone back to where he’s belong

  • Never imagined such a headline. LIKE NEVER EVER!! #Zimbabwe

  • Zviroto zviroto khules why did u runaway and leave your suppoters behind and now u start to talk on extile just go back fight if u are brave to do so,,’ mxxxxxxxm usuyakhonkotha usubalekile just apply for an assylum and shut up

  • Shame on you ndookushaiwa ganda kumeso ikoko pwere yakadero kuda kubvisa mdara pachigaro never we will fight with our blood

  • Kkkkk Tichingotooongaa. tichingoootongaa. kkk

  • waona paye wanhu waisitiza muno wachienda kachana cause of you garwe nhasi wakutizei gara muno unototyawo rufu shame on you

  • Siyai munhu varume ambozorora, hindava kuda kupa munhu pressure so, iyo nguva ichiri diki diki. Haasi kutiza asi arikuda kumbotura befu achifunga zvimwe. Iwe wakamboti wabuda basa nhasi,mangwana watova munzira kutsvaga rimwe. Handiti unombotora nguva yako uripamba uchifunga kuti whats next

  • To defy Mugabe for the country or for you?

  • Mugabe must go nonsense. DRC style works. Let’s go for him

  • Pasi ne mhanduu

  • Emmerson is quite a coward, he let down his supporters so much. Hachasimuki futi, he’s done. Kwasara kutorerwa ma assets or ku invader purazi

  • It took him to become a fugitive to see the rot.

  • ZveGarwe amana kkkkk

  • Why go to exile

  • Zanu chiwororo ungatowaridza bonde wotandambarara muZanu sewapedza nhamo.Hezvo vamwe bhutsu mutandarika risati radoka apa shambakodzi yavakupakurwa .Gwendo guno kutungana chete mudanga imomo chipaza chete chete

  • Exile !!!!! Mwari ndewemunhu wese shuwa

  • Coward

  • Aenda kupi?

  • Apa pavakuda kuridzwa pfuti manje this is too much. Panevanezvivindi here apo?

  • Apa pavakuda kuridzwa pfuti manje this is too much. Panevanezvivindi here apo?

  • Too late

  • Too late

  • Ncube I think u are short slighted any leader can defy when in exile not in yo country coz they pounce on u look what happened in Gambia with Barrow

  • Ncube I think u are short slighted any leader can defy when in exile not in yo country coz they pounce on u look what happened in Gambia with Barrow

  • Whilst i dont feel for Garwe, Hure Grace bodo. achibvapo osiya bona

  • MaZimbabweans anonyebera kudzidza iwo asina, hapana munhu paanoronga hondo ari munyika imomo. Munangagwa tinaye kuno Joni, muchationa touya hedu.

    • Chimbozvizamai muone munorohwa mukadambuka nduwe

    • Unotonzwisa tsitsi. Dzinyu Dzvinyu raratidza rega kuti harisi garwe asi iwe urikungoramboti igarwe.

    • Shame on you Enock Boko Haram ine vechidiki vanorova pfuti kwete kuseka plz ma soldiers acho ihama dzedu dzaneta nezanu

    • Enock chero pakatanga Mugabe hondo nevamwe vake vakanga varipo vanhu vakaita sewe vaiti musatanga hondo munopera asi vakahwinha kana nesu ticha hwina chete

    • Muchaona kuti Garwe i Ngwena, vatori naMutsvangwa izvozvi

  • Chaputika

  • Come to south Africa i want to support you full force Munangagwa we want a strong revenge. i will be your commander im a son of the big zipra commanders im the first son of cmrd Super ks i a commander by blood. Zimbabwe is Zimbabwe by blood its high time Stop hiding start campaigning this time you are on Ndebele side baba no time to waste

  • He was loughing at us when we were going to other countries lookng for greener pastures, labeling us lazy, cowards, sellouts, illiterate ndebebeles, nw its him kkkkkkkk life is a wheel.

  • This guy is a billionaire probably the richest Zimbabwean n politics is all about money and he has too many business interests which he needs to protect watch this space he is the real center of power in Zimbabwe.

error: Content is protected !!