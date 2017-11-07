Skirmishes at Jah Prayzah’s Marondera show

By Tawanda Marwizi

Skirmishes by fans characterised Jah Prayzah’s Marondera show held at Legends Sports Diner over the weekend. Although the turn-out was good, skirmishes among revellers almost threatened to ruin the show as some fans fought and police had to intervene and arrest some of the trouble makers.

However, the situation only calmed down when the musician got on stage at around 11 pm.

Jah Prayzah, who is still smarting from a series of misfortunes did not disappoint and put up a sterling show. Even his fans were amazed by his conduct on stage as he sought to create a revelling ambiance before a sizeable crowd. Though the venue was not filled to capacity, the crooner had a good day in the office and managed to win the hearts of his legions of fans with music and dance.

He started his performance with song “In The Ghetto” off “Mudhara Vachauya” that has lyrics “I have seen it all in the ghetto,” After warming the stage with the two songs, Jah Prayzah went a gear up and did the crowd’s favourite “Soja Rinosvika Kure” followed by high-octane “Tsotsi”.

It was clear from the crowd’s response that they somehow sympathised with him judging by their incessant shouts of “soja soja”, while he belted a litany of his hits. Seemingly courting sympathy from the revelling fans, the musician performed the hit song “Karunyerekupe” that once became a social media meme during his trying week.

Fans jostled to get a glimpse of the musician after he started the song that has lyrics “Ndaimbumura Mhute ndiri kumarinda kuvafi kwairire ngoma hosho nemarimba, ndakanga ndakakomberedzwa nemandimba ndimba ndakagaya vatsigiri vangu . . . ”

In an interview the musician’s manager Keen Mushapaidze conceded that last week’s events left the crooner unnerved, but has since regained his composure.

“When such things happen you get affected but the following day we had a photo-shoot and it went well. We are assisting the police and we hope the culprits will be brought to book,” he said.

Mushapaidze hailed the fans in Marondera for standing by them saying it was encouraging to fans attended the show in their numbers. Awarding-winning promoter Daniel Masaiti who was behind the gig said it was good that the musician had the courage to face his fans.

“He had stage a good show and I am happy that fans have shown maturity. Of course there were so many skirmishes but the police managed to come in and take the culprits,” he said. The Herald