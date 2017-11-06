Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


US ‘Joint Chiefs’ say invasion ‘only way’ to totally disarm North Korea

A Pentagon assessment has declared the only way to completely destroy all parts of North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme is through a ground invasion.

Rear Admiral Michael Dumont expressed the opinion on behalf of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in a letter to Congressman Ted Lieu.

Mr Dumont said calculating “even the roughest” potential casualty figures would be extremely difficult.

He also gave some detail on what the first hours of a war would involve.

“The only way to ‘locate and destroy – with complete certainty – all components of North Korea’s nuclear weapons programs’ is through a ground invasion,” he wrote in response to Congressman Lieu’s questions about a potential conflict.

The risks involved included a potential nuclear counter-attack by North Korea while US forces attempted to disable its “deeply buried, underground facilities”, he said.

“A classified briefing is the best venue for a detailed discussion,” he added.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff directly advise the president of the United States on military matters. BBC

  • Not just North Korea and another dictator needs to be kicked in the butt

  • Let’s pray for salvation from this hell, God hear our plea https://t.co/d3qQGKgwnb

  • wish they could invade us fist

  • Kim toyboy here they come!! Your big mouth started it where to now tomboy. Lift your little soiled hands into the air and tell them that you are sorry 🙏otherwise you will be history.

    • let it begin soon or later we’ll find out the victor & the victim.

    • America is day dreaming, I guess.

    • America is already hovering above the North Korean peninsula and their deciding on which remedy to use to deal decisively with baby 👶 👦 Kim and they are contemplating using ground force which means they just want to walk in and finish him

    • Never underestimate the North Korean ground force, kunoita mitumbi

  • Ummmm dont underrate north korea

  • Will see

  • don undrate pyongyang the same happened against Vietnam kkk

  • Hundreds of American soldiers will die and Trump will tell their widow is that they knew what they signed up for…N.Korean army is no walk in the park

    • Hey is a naked truth he’s right if you join soldier you knew what will happen

    • U are well informed my brthr.N.korean are the best fighters even American veterens nd politicians knw that.victory if not a lose will cum at a high cost to the American warmongers.#Another Vietnam

    • un informed fuckers………the koreans are fucked……

  • this is the end of the world don’t try Guys

  • Read the book of Daniel about these events surely everything about it is halfway there. Americans should not forget what happened in Vietnam.

  • Who knows?

  • North will simply escalate the invasion to nuclear war within an hour. Thats why they are persuing nuclear deterrent

  • I go for North Korea xoz team America ino dheerera too much

  • Viva North Korea

  • North Korean soldiers are no joke.