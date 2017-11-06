Mugabe fires Mnangagwa as VP

Emmerson Mnangagwa has been relieved of his duties as Vice President of Zimbabwe.

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Simon Khaya Moyo at the ongoing press briefing at Munhumutapa in Harare.

“The vice president has consistently and persistently exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability,” minister Moyo told reporters.

“It had become evident that his conduct in his discharge of his duties had become inconsistent with his official responsibilities.”

Neither Mnangagwa nor his aides could immediately be reached for comment.

Mnangagwa’s removal provides a boost for Mugabe’s wife, Grace, who has been a vocal critic of the vice president and is also seen as a potential successor to her husband.

The First Lady called Mnangagwa a coup plotter and a coward on Sunday in a speech that inflamed an already bad-tempered rift in the ruling Zanu-PF party. It followed a speech by Mugabe at a rally on Saturday where he publicly rebuked his deputy for the first time.

Mugabe’s wife on Sunday said she is ready to succeed her husband as tensions rise in Zimbabwe’s ruling party over who will take over from the country’s ageing leader.

“I say to Mr Mugabe you should … leave me to take over your post,” she said in an address to thousands of indigenous church followers at a stadium in Harare.

“Have no fear. If you want to give me the job give it to me freely,” Grace Mugabe said.

Mugabe’s wife on Sunday also accused Mnangagwa of a dark past of clandestine plots, including planning to stage a coup around the time of Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.

“In 1980 this person called Mnangagwa wanted to stage a coup. He wanted to wrestle power from the president. He was conspiring with whites. That man is a ravisher,” said Grace Mugabe.