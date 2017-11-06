Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mugabe fires Mnangagwa as VP

59,121 71

Emmerson Mnangagwa has been relieved of his duties as Vice President of Zimbabwe.

President Robert Mugabe (Picture by AP)
President Robert Mugabe (Picture by AP)

This was revealed by the Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Simon Khaya Moyo at the ongoing press briefing at Munhumutapa in Harare.

“The vice president has consistently and persistently exhibited traits of disloyalty, disrespect, deceitfulness and unreliability,” minister Moyo told reporters.

“It had become evident that his conduct in his discharge of his duties had become inconsistent with his official responsibilities.”

Neither Mnangagwa nor his aides could immediately be reached for comment.

Mnangagwa’s removal provides a boost for Mugabe’s wife, Grace, who has been a vocal critic of the vice president and is also seen as a potential successor to her husband.

The First Lady called Mnangagwa a coup plotter and a coward on Sunday in a speech that inflamed an already bad-tempered rift in the ruling Zanu-PF party. It followed a speech by Mugabe at a rally on Saturday where he publicly rebuked his deputy for the first time.

Mugabe’s wife on Sunday said she is ready to succeed her husband as tensions rise in Zimbabwe’s ruling party over who will take over from the country’s ageing leader.

“I say to Mr Mugabe you should … leave me to take over your post,” she said in an address to thousands of indigenous church followers at a stadium in Harare.

“Have no fear. If you want to give me the job give it to me freely,” Grace Mugabe said.

Mugabe’s wife on Sunday also accused Mnangagwa of a dark past of clandestine plots, including planning to stage a coup around the time of Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.

“In 1980 this person called Mnangagwa wanted to stage a coup. He wanted to wrestle power from the president. He was conspiring with whites. That man is a ravisher,” said Grace Mugabe.

You might also like More from author

  • zuva ne zuva rine zvaro

  • Kkkkkk haaa zvezimbabwe nyika yoitwa mahumbwe nayo

  • Ed_Masendeke

    ONE FAMILY STATE !

    Edgar Tekere, Joshua Nkomo, Ndabaningi Sithole and Enos Nkala used to preach it but you were all ignoring

    “First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
    Because I was not a Socialist.

    Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
    Because I was not a Trade Unionist.

    Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
    Because I was not a Jew.

    Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me”.

    • nomazulu thata

      What a beautiful observation! I loved this Ed!

  • Ko vaye vanotema vaimbi vachanotema here uku kkkkk

  • Ndokuti ndichiona ma true colours egarwe racho ,ranga ranyanya kuenda pasilent mode,let the games begin

    • Game over whitewash

    • Garwe harina mazino kkkkkk mupurwa😂😂

    • Kkkk kuti kudaro

    • A crocodile sneaks on u,rinonyandira richinyepera kunge rakafa ,beware

    • Wats the diffrents between mgabe and munangagwa?

    • Kumarkwa kwakaitwa Munangagwa ,ndokunonakidza,it makes one wonder why,hence the difference kabanga arikuda kuchinja muitiro,pobva paita difference ka.

  • HAAAA Inga zvkaoma

  • HAAAA Inga zvkaoma

  • HAAAA Inga zvkaoma

  • comedy of errors

  • comedy of errors

  • comedy of errors

  • Manyezunyakata

  • Manyezunyakata

  • Manyezunyakata

  • Icho!

    Musangano wavana Chitepo, Tongo, Takawira, Mujuru… yava family tuck shop shuwa.

  • Goblin is at it again

  • Goblin is at it again

  • Goblin is at it again

  • OKEY

  • OKEY

  • OKEY

  • Next rally tombotererawo zve development izvi zvapfuura ka handika

  • Next rally tombotererawo zve development izvi zvapfuura ka handika

  • Next rally tombotererawo zve development izvi zvapfuura ka handika

  • Pakaipa pakaipa…..pidigori waenda.

  • Pakaipa pakaipa…..pidigori waenda.

  • Pakaipa pakaipa…..pidigori waenda.

  • Jonso..! Ndakanda mapfumo pasi.

  • Razmataz

    Things change and ZANU PF has changed, not for the better but for the worst. Gire for President … that is disaster.
    Jonso is smiling about this outcome. He has managed to destroy ZANU from within.

  • Now Mai Mujuru and ED can form their own political party. They just need support from the army and they’ve removed Grace.

  • Hahahaha ndinogara ndichuudza vanhu kuti hapana kana chimwe chete chaakagona Mugabe since 1980 chero ndaive ndisati ndazvarwa

  • aka kaKule aka kaa

  • That moment when u r watchin the series EMpire and Lucious Lyon is sent to jail.

  • Hutsi

    As much as I want to believe all these things, inside of me there is something that says this is a well orchestrated idea by Zanu to split votes, Zanu knows it they can’t stand without Mujuru and Mnangagwa and to want to throw the electorate a silly dummy like this I really don’t want to fall for it, I keep my eyes focused on the ball I will vote for Tsvangirai .Mujuru commands respect in Midlands (if am right) and Mnangagwa in Masvingo meaning Tsvangirai will be left with Bulawayo only in the event Lacoste starts a party which according to their plan is the inevitable.The way it was done its genius, its well spaced you wouldn’t dare think there is a plan but guys thinking how Zanu killed all those who opposed them in the past how do we have these two strategic people walk free and be allowed to start opposing parties especially with all the secrets of Zanu they have. Up to now it has been Grace vomiting their secrets so can we seriously believe that Joice doesn’t know any secrets she can also use against her to push her political mileage, no she can’t because Zanu still has to have votes, she has votes and now Lacoste votes and definitely Zanu will become majority and choose their prodigal children into a coalition.Please help me if I am hallucinating but we are f*****d again for the next four years.CRY MY BELOVED COUNTRY

    • nomazulu thata

      No dear Zanu will win a landslide vote. Its the rigging that will do the trick here

  • I think problem in zimbabwe are these so call gambaz we bonfrees must have a say cause it seems tobe heard in zimbabwe u must have been in the chimurenga so fuck this chimurenga mentality in our leadership and move towards the new wolrd era not these so called war heros we need new people young blood people with development ideas instead of these people who have a mentality that thinks zimbabwe will be a colony ta neta kutambura unvesty takayenda ma degree tinawo asi tirikushanda mabasa ekumama for less money rise zimbabwe vukani emaqandeni bafowetu othwise we will be enslaved by these so call war heros we are great full for your dutys in the chimurenga but this is not wat our fathers fort for so i will vote wen there is no gambaz

  • I love that picture from the Sun to the moon….kwaaaaaa

  • 😳🙊

  • Focus on the real issues affecting this
    country and not ZANU PF internal
    squabbles!!!!! Where are the answers to our
    ailing economy? Who cares about their
    squabbles , once again people are being
    distracted from REAL issues!!!!

    • zanupf squables are the real issues affecting us. it is my view that as their house crumbles from it foundation, a new era is being buit.

    • zanupf squables are the real issues affecting us. it is my view that as their house crumbles from it foundation, a new era is being buit.

    • they do not remove a failed government cz of bad governance

  • Tvagaiwo pic ramugabe kwaro kkkkkkjk

  • Potical bender

  • Evil begot evil absolute power corrupt absolutely. Is good to test own medicine.

  • simbarashe unoitawo seni chaakagona kurenovheta mapulic toilets obhadharisa chete zvingawa zvikoro kumamisha taiuya nezvitinha 3 pasvondo chapera todzingirwa school fees

  • Dzotungana

  • Makafanana garwe namugabe mese fuck u

  • I wonder who is nxt……

  • Tichingotonga tigotonga totonga —- muchingoukurA muchivhukuraa kikkkkkkkkkkk.

    I’m just saying what someone said earlier

  • STOP always expecting your blessings to
    be FINANCIAL or MATERIALISTIC !!!….
    Sometimes the almighty GOD just adds
    more years to your life instead !!!….BE
    PATIENT AND STAY FOCUSED……YOUR
    TIME WILL COME…..

  • It is not wise to pick a side in the
    fight between Lacoste and G40. They
    are not fighting for you and me.
    They are fighting for power. They are
    not fighting for democracy, freedom,
    justice, peace or anything of value to
    you and me. So this fight has
    nothing to do with us. Whoever ends
    up victorious, is all the same to you
    and me because we gain nothing.
    It’s like a fight between two
    crocodiles. Whichever wins it will
    still be unsafe for you and me to
    cross the river. It’s like a fight
    between two rapists fighting for a
    woman chained to a wall, whoever
    wins will go ahead to rape the
    woman.
    Both sides have done great evil
    together. Both sides continue in their
    evil. Don’t be fooled into thinking
    there is a better side, a better devil
    because there is no such thing as a
    better devil because a devil is a
    devil.
    Whoever wins, you and me will
    continue to lose. And whoever loses,
    they’ll take back later and be friends
    again.

  • saka mosekei mai mujuru
    ndikukuonai

  • tonga vanhu mudhara

  • Sekuru gora maitaseiko pamusha pano tiriritintiiii

  • That won’t fix the Economy.

  • ende maita basa atleast mapatsanura mamwe mavote e zanu Pf.Damburanai ikoko

  • Lets wait and c kuti garwe rinoita sei…..a new political party or war….

  • Saka isu makaranga ativerengwi sevanhu ka mu zim

  • Maitaurisa baba honayi manje

  • KUFA KWARO NGWENA

  • But vanhu munotendera rudhara irworwu ruchiita zvarunoda nenyika seiko? When Mnangagwa fired i will be fired too and not even look at Grace.

error: Content is protected !!