‘Mnangagwa must quit Zanu PF’

By Mugove Tafirenyika

The Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (Znlwva) is urging embattled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to cut ties with President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF party because there was no future in the ruling party for the Midlands godfather.

President Mugabe speaks to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa while Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and Secretary for Commissariat Saviour Kasukuwere looks on at the Women’s league National Assembly meeting in Harare yesterday. Picture by Justin Mutenda
President Mugabe speaks to Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa while Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko and Secretary for Commissariat Saviour Kasukuwere looks on at Women's league National Assembly meeting in Harare. Picture by Justin Mutenda

Mugabe’s relationship with the ex-fighters has hit an all-time low over differences on how to deal with the ruling party’s contentious succession issue.

While the war veterans want Mnangagwa to succeed Mugabe, a faction that goes by the moniker Generation 40 (G40) is fiercely opposed to the vice president taking over from the Zanu PF leader, preferring Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi instead.

So ugly has been the internecine infighting between G40 and the Team Lacoste group that backs Mnangagwa that Zanu PF is now going for an extraordinary congress next month to reconfigure its leadership.

At the special congress, the party is expected to pass a resolution to elevate a woman to be one of the two vice presidents, in what could result in Mnangagwa losing his job.

Znlwva, which is fighting in Mnangagwa’s corner, said this week the vice president should boycott the forthcoming extraordinary congress as it is meant to either demote or weaken him through the promotion of a woman into the presidium.

Douglas Mahiya, Znlwva spokesperson, on Saturday said there was no wisdom in Mnangagwa attending the special congress because his participation will only “legitimise an illegal congress” hence he must “join other war veterans at their conference this month to chat the way forward for Zimbabwe”.

“He (Mnangagwa ) should not go there because it does not help him in any way since it is clear that the congress, as demanded by G40, is not for good intentions but to either demote him or amend the Zanu PF constitution and elect Grace Mugabe the third vice president — whichever option suits them,” Mahiya told the Daily News.

“Mnangagwa is a war veteran and he is invited to our meeting because what is happening to him now is because he is a senior war veteran and G40 doesn’t want war veterans in the party. He is not wanted anymore but the PF in Zanu PF belongs to us, we are political soldiers so now we want to take away that PF element and unite against the enemy.”

PF is the synonym for the Patriotic Front, which was a coalition of two parties — Zapu and Zanu, which had worked together to fight against white minority rule in Rhodesia.

In the 1980 elections, Zapu contested as Patriotic Front whereas Zanu contested as Zanu-Patriotic Front.

In 1988, the ruling party absorbed Zapu to become Zanu PF.

Mahiya insisted on Saturday that far from being elective, the Zanu PF congress was part of a bigger plot to remove Mnangagwa and elevate either Sekeramayi or Grace to the vice presidency.

Since her election as women’s league secretary in 2014, Grace has virtually become a kingmaker, having publicly influenced the ousting of former vice president Joice Mujuru and many high-profile senior party officials in the run up to and after the party’s December 2014 congress.

On the other hand, Sekeramayi’s name was propelled into the centre of the succession debate by Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo — another perceived G40 kingpin — at a Sapes Trust Policy Dialogue Forum in June where he suggested that Sekeramayi was a far better candidate to succeed Mugabe than Mnangagwa.

Mahiya said the meeting being called for by Znlwva is a platform for Zimbabweans including all opposition parties to chat the way forward ahead of elections next year.

“We are inviting everyone. I don’t want to use the word opposition because it no longer exists in our vocabulary. We realised that the people we used to call opposition like the MDC and others are actually progressive and they are all invited to that platform,” he said.

Mahiya said the conference to be held at the Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare on November 18, would also bring together liberation war collaborators, children of war veterans as well as “our wives”.

“We have since notified the police of our intentions and we hope to get a response by Tuesday next week. We had hoped to hold the conference at Gwanzura Stadium but we have learnt that the venue is under renovation so we have changed that to Highfield.

“We look forward to the police to cooperate with us that is why we have given them our notification well in advance so that there won’t be any excuses of having been told at short notice,” he said.

Mahiya said the war veterans’ indaba was mainly about people opposed to Mugabe including those within Zanu PF.

Last year, war veterans wrote a damning communiqué in which they criticised Mugabe’s rule since independence from Britain in 1980.

They urged Mugabe ,93, to hand over the reins of power to Mnangagwa, arguing that owing to his advanced age, he was no longer fit for office and that it would be difficult to market him as a candidate for elections next year. Daily News

  • Kkkkkkk u was happy mutsvangwa remember mujuru time u was happy. Join vapanduki train

  • Gud idea jump the ship when u see tht its sinking

  • Zvinyaya zvakubhowa izvi

  • I salute Dumiso Dabengwa,he saw this long tym ago..Zanu pf belongs to Mugabe & his family ,even yu war vets yu fought for those two people to enjoy gud life & peace while your families suffer!

  • ukarota usingatongwe ne zanu pf bika doro kkkkkk i like it a taste of your own medicine.

    • Macdonald wandisetsa you remember very well, achitaura neizwi rakashoshoma, kkkkkkkkkk, hanzi bika doro nokuti vadzimu vakurasha ngaanobika nhasi vamusengedza gango remoto Majonga ari kuzviona hake

  • Tindo biti akakuudzai mukaramba kuti mudhara anotonga kusvika zizi raane nyanga tongwai kamusina kumira na chiwenga forget and smile makatoraswa sare kunyimwa pension

  • ko iye Mnangagwa kunyarara kwake achitukwa kudaro chii chaizvo chaari kuronga?

  • Mubikirei doro!!!!!!

  • True

  • Kumwe kunyararawo aaa utozoti regai amai vataure nxaaa. Zvinoungatonga wakanyarara .

  • Ngavavukure ka tione garwe wenyu

  • Udzai Ngwena yenyu kuti nyika inotongwa nekutaura .

  • Ndakakudzai kare kut lets us watch and pray , God is at work ?

  • He won’t quit he will be fired and he knows kuti outside ZANU u a nobody so im happy he is on his way out.vanhu va 2008 rerun vakafa vakumuka.he is part of e system he knows once he is out he is easy to eliminate permanently. These guys they don’t learn.Dydmus was fired but never did I hear him talking of w wareabouts of Itai Dzamara even ED knows but they won’t say.regai zviende bt hvng said that don’t be blinded register to vote avo regai vapedzerane.ZANU izhouuuuuuu

  • Zvoshamisa kuti mawarvets akarwira mugabe chete kwete vanhu veZimbabwe

  • And this guy called Mpoko he cant even see even though some bulawayo residence tried to talk sense into him,,,he will be left in e cold,come 2018 ,Mugabe & Grace will be hiding in Singapore & yu Phekezela,maybe yu shall cross to SA bcoz in e city of Kings they will kill you!

  • 2

    ++&&&.Njabulo.libertyatliberty at gmail dot com.This is now turning out to be a stalemate .Who is going to win between the two as its draw match now?Who has the right to rule Zimbabwe between the two?The answer is ,Mnangagwa because he is a Zimbabwean national.Mugabe is Malawian.That must count in that.Mugabe was not born in Zimbabwe and his father is Malawian .Whereas Mnangagwa is a Zimbabwean from flesh to his bone marrow.This means by law Mugabe does not qualify to be the president of Zimbabwe,because he was not born in Zimbabwe even although his mother is a Zimbabwean.That is why there was a furore concerning Obama.Fortunatelty ,Obama was born in the USA.Mugabe only qualifies to be a minister or mp .He is a mzukuru in Zimbabwe.Usually by Zimbabwean culture ,mzukurus cannot dominate in the family more that the natural children of any household.Tsvangirai does not mention this issue because he is a relative of Mugabe.Fair analyses without bias or vested interest in any of the two.###++

  • Zimbabwe politics!

  • Haibo zvaatodzingwa wani

  • Hapana chari kuronga kupererwa ikoko that’s y ari iiiiiii kunge Chitunha

  • Tado dzingira kure,taita wokukava magaro kkkkkkkkkkk

  • mdhara tonga vanhu

