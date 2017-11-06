Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Mnangagwa must go – Grace Mugabe

By Daniel Nemukuyu

VICE President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his lieutenants accused of fanning divisions within Zanu-PF, must be expelled before the party’s Extraordinary Congress to be held next month, Women’s League leader Grace Mugabe has said.

First Lady Grace Mugabe greets congregants at the church interface rally, dubbed “Super Sunday” at Rufaro Stadium in Mbare yesterday. Looking on is president of the Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe, Archbishop Johannes Ndanga. (Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)
Addressing members of indigenous apostolic sects during the “Super Sunday” rally in Harare yesterday, the First Lady said those who are pushing the “Team Lacoste” agenda must be shown the door before the Extraordinary Congress to cleanse the ruling party of factions.

“The snake must be hit on the head. We must deal with the real snake behind the factions and discord in the party. We are going for the Congress as a united party. Women who are involved in the Lacoste project, I say to you, ‘you are dead’. Chipanga, those youths who are aligned to Lacoste are gone. They must all be dropped before the Congress,” said the First Lady.

Amai Mugabe said Zanu-PF must be united ahead of the Extraordinary Congress.

“We are going there as a united party speaking with one voice. People must understand that we have only one centre of power,” she said.

The First Lady said before the start of the Extraordinary Congress, all the party office bearers will step down except the President who has since been endorsed as the party’s First Secretary and candidate for 2018 election.

“We are all going to step down except for the President who has since been endorsed. Some will get positions while others will lose them. Those who lose their posts will just go into farming. We are fortunate enough to have pieces of land to do our farming,” she said.

She urged youth to desist from being roped into VP Mnangagwa’s factional agendas.

The First Lady said in Bulawayo on Saturday VP Mnangagwa hired some youths to boo her when she took to the stage but she was not moved “even an inch”.

“In Bulawayo, he had bought some youths who booed me when I took to the stage. I could not be moved because I know how to deal with such situations. I do not even care,” she said.

Grace Mugabe said she was prepared to take disciplinary action against Mnangagwa on her own if the other Politburo members refused. She emphasised that President Mugabe was a good leader and that she will always give him the necessary support.

“I stand by the President to the grave. He is my President. He is an honest man. A man of integrity. He is the kind of man who tells the truth. He is a loving man and I will defend him to the end,” she said.

Women, she added, now want their VP’s position back and that the Zanu-PF constitution must be amended to provide for a female VP.

“Constitution provided for two VPs, of which one was supposed to be a woman. It was only amended to accommodate VP Mnangagwa when Ms (Joice) Mujuru was expelled. We now want our position back. The constitution must be amended to provide for a woman VP. As Women’s League, we will decide on the candidate to take up the VP position. The initial amendment was a mistake and we will never allow that to happen again,” said the First Lady. The Herald

  • Why before congress. What are u scared of Jezebel

    • Coz if he goes to Congress he might decide to contest for elections as the president and knowing his mobilization power he might emerge the winner. There is no means to gauge his fan base within the party.

    • Fearing tht uncley die anytime so f they he dies … vanenge vakuwachiswa ne constitution …. saka varikuda kumuburitsa as soon as possible …. b4 sekuru dies .

  • Hanzi kuvhunduka chati kwatara hunge uineka turikwa..

  • Wotoona Garwe richitoti takarwa hondo isu, zvipi hapana apo awachiswa neG40 , he has to standup to prove kuti iGarwe zveshuwa kwete mupurwa😜😜😜

  • Zvakaoma

  • Jonso akapenga awachisa munhu

    • He is next vanorohwa ne same style one by one

    • Unoaziva macondom anodiwa asati ashanda ozoshandiswa ozoraswa apedza kushandiswa osemesa kkkkk

    • He is not clever jonso is in the line of firing too tym yake haisati yakwana hanti aiita chispy mira ugoona

    • Kkkkkkkkkkkk

  • Kkkkkk

  • Dzemudanga iwe budapo

    • He is going to be an ordinary zanu pf supporter kucell omirira promotion 5years down the lane achionekwa kti arikushanda sei or is going to be didymus mtasa the second

    • Pakaipa

  • Fake ,hateful,evil mupostori.

    • Mapositori munoaziva here imi saka unoti vaMayaya mupurisa?? Magemenzi e acting chete aye hakuna mapositori akadaro

  • The elimination of Gukurahundist league,,im very happy as Chawenga ,Shiri wil follow the Mujurus one of them.Let the blood and spirit of our fathers split zanu until nothing left.I also thank pastor Jonathan Moyo for his effort to split this satanic maZezuru movement to nothing.

    • u are really not happy, u sounds so

    • These are the developments i was expecting long time

    • kkkkkk we are moving from one episode to the next slowly, this film is really very realistic.

    • Try to criticize these politicians without mentioning tribe.

    • You are being Tribalistic

    • You are tribal. Simple. Such mentality is not good for this modern age.

    • Samanzi Mduduzi try not to be tribalistic,what do you mean by saying mazezuru.By that type of thinking we won’t go anywhere as Zimbabweans. Remember together as one we will win but divided we easily fall.

    • kkkkk chakanyanya icho. “pastor” Jonathan Moyo kkkkkkk

    • This type of comment makes me think twice, am zezuru but not ZANU pf, support highlanders not dynamos and married to MaNdebele and not tribalism. Imagine voting along tribal line who wins???

  • Never see mapositori wearing earings. I don’t know where Zimbabwe is going. Imagine the combination of Grace and Jonathan

    • Maear rings chete here Milly ,koo make up negogo,chanting slogans ,insuting,,& dancing,varimo mumagarments imomo,but the worst part of of it is they want to divide the Christian family ,didn’t you see kuti vemachech emabhachi vaa vasiko ,l mean ma Anglicans ,maroma,mamethodist ,they were not there ,hanzi they are churches from the west,hanzi machech emapostori chete ndoo machech,but our pres is a Catholic ,uuum ,,,,confused

    • Nhy unotoshaiwa sense yacho confusion yega yega

    • Mapositori kupata

    • They do

  • Taneta

    Puppets and stoogies is the order of tyhe day in Zimbabwe, Mwari tanetseka, we have had enough of lack and abuse from the leaders that we believe were given to us by you, wont you hear us.

  • Ebha shidha Eria maikoro motion tittitititititi Erija mikairi mukati revenia try try try noo nono paita mweya wechikangiri mweya wehusiku mika tititititittitititit mutimudare ape amai nhombo mbiri uye vamwiswe mbiya mbiridzemwura nhombo imwe vanoisa pasipepiro imwe mura yekumwa ndaona paita aka mukati meibha

  • Zimbabwe zimbabwe zimbabwe

    Iyi nyika yakatukwa sure vanhu vechechi kuunganidzwa nemukadzi uyu kuti vatukane zvpbatserei after that…

  • Mwana anotuka hake uyu

  • Keep it up my sister grace i like the way u are doing. Keep doing gud job. Lets us be heppy machinja. Hezvo uko bhwa

  • Why don’t you allow voting process to decide whether the zanu people likes Mugabe or Mnangagwa . Go for the ballot . It’s more democratic that way

    • The result is obvious. Thats why they avoid democracy at all costs 😂😂
      Even mdara will not vote fo hmself

  • Regai tione kwazvoguma

  • The angel of Zimbabwe have spoken kkkkkk

  • What a great move by Grace the walk is not very far one day the country will come back to the owners

  • garwe rabatwa nengwena

  • Tora gidi uzvitonge

  • Why dont they focus on enomic crisis we are tired of this.they are busy fighting for th presdents people are sufering.zimbabweans we are tired of this.

  • fake mapostori

  • Mweya unotadza ndiwo uchafa,says the bible,hazvina kunzi chech yekuwest ndiyo ichafa,,churches lets not be divided by politics ,ngatirambei takabatana ,tichiita mubatanidzwa as we used to do ,we beleive in one God ,coz l heard all the insults by bishop rev ndanga & his friends ,l didn’t expect to hear that kumunhu anoziva mwari,dividing machech emabhachi nemapostori ,

  • I think its wrong for amai to dress,down ngwena in public becouse we have nothing to do with their gragies

  • Was mnangagwa attending this church gathering

  • factionalism itori bho wani takuswedera pama election

  • Kumadzi Baba akutenderwi ma ringi, kutibata ku face taking advantage of the poor people vachizwinamatira, hanzi tisimbisei mmmmmmmm, isu atichada like the song says (povo yaramba)

  • Chickens coming to roost

  • And who told this woman to go after her SA drama??That’s rich coming from her in church after all smh!!

  • Gire gire gire chearing .
    Go gal child ,tell them .

    but the results umm ,I’m afraid.

  • Grace avakuda kunetsa why achida kushamisira sokuti ndiye akatakura mimba yezimbabwe ummmm

  • Phew its going back another 500 years

  • Just expel him. We are waiting for hm outside

  • Stupid pple posin as christians

  • Pasi nezanu 2018

  • kubatwa kumeso do not forget the baba jukwa hype this is only to divide attention musatamba na jonzo kubasa kwavo

  • She’s just made him very popular

  • ngwena namvuu ndeve mumvura mese kurwira dziva isu tinoyeva.asi tinotozevezera tirikure.

  • What episode number is this? Um loving this series.

  • emkay

    season 1

  • the change is around the corner .vasiyeyi vafizurane isu tikuda change

  • Mapositori arikuita zvekunamata here ayo kana kuti atovawo mupolitics

  • Vanhu maiti Malema anopenga paakati muzanu of June macowards.look nw Mnangagwa ari kutuka left,right and centre achisekerera nekuombera.nw you fee kuti Malema was telling the truth.

  • Ijaha leNkabazwe

    I don’t like Ngwena due to his role during that sad 1980s chapter in our country but I think Grace has crossed the line. What she is doing or saying has nothing to do with Zimbos but her continued access to millions so she buys those million dollar rings, luxury cars and homes in Sandton. If ZANU-PF accepts this then we are doomed!!Or we are under a Spell!!

  • Grace Mugabe, The Cable Lady using her cable on Ngwenas forehead again. ..#themovieisnowinteresting bring popcorn

  • @SharonHoole Grown men and women reduced to behaving like 5years so they can satisfy the ego of one c… https://t.co/qgblkpeKsZ

